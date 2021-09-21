Patterson: Can Papio South volleyball be stopped?

John wasn’t hard to miss the past four seasons as he loudly — and proudly — cheered on Allie and the SkyHawks at almost every match.

I once kiddingly asked him where Allie got those great athletic genes. He just shrugged his shoulders and smiled.

John had battled through serious health issues the past year and had been hospitalized much of the time. I last saw him in 2020, a volleyball season that ended with yet another SkyHawks championship.

John died Sept. 12, his daughter’s birthday.

There was a strong Skutt presence at his funeral Friday, including school president Jeremy Moore and volleyball coach Renee Saunders. Several past and present SkyHawk players and their parents also were there.

Allie spoke about her dad, mentioning one of the last times they had talked. She wasn’t seeing much playing time as a freshman at Arizona State but John told her to keep working hard and that her time would come.

Sadly, John’s time came far too soon. Prayers for his wife Mary Jo and the rest of the Gray family.

Norris on top

It’s a close call but Norris did just enough last week to slip past Omaha Skutt into the No. 1 position in Class B.