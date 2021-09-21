Patterson: Can Papio South volleyball be stopped?

Can anyone stop Papillion-La Vista South?
It remains to be seen, and the season has not quite reached the halfway point. But the top-ranked Titans have passed every test so far and shown no signs of slowing down.
Papio South moved to 17-0 over the weekend by winning the 16-team Lincoln Public Schools Invitational. The Titans have dropped just one set this season while defeating most of the top teams in Class A and two of the best in Class B — Norris and Waverly.
Coach Katie Tarman said after Saturday’s championship match against Elkhorn South that her team has no weak links, and it’s hard to argue that point.
Outside hitters Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi have combined for 224 kills, middle Emma O’Neill and hitter Shealie Wiebers play key roles, and libero Harlei Cole (206 digs) anchors a strong back-row defense.
Senior setter Ava LeGrand makes it all go. The Kansas State commit has more than 300 assists and a knack for putting the ball right where her hitters want it.
“They have a lot of weapons,” Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “And a very smart setter.”
The Titans also had some added motivation in that championship match. Elkhorn South defeated Papio South last year in the Class A final, denying the Titans their second straight title and fifth in the past 10 years.
Papio South had an amazing run from 2010 to 2012, going 118-1 with the help of future Nebraska stars Kadie and Amber Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter.
I’m not ready to put this team in that league — those squads were among the best ever in Nebraska and ranked No. 1 nationally — but it’s obvious the Titans’ strong volleyball tradition continues.
Tarman said the team knew it hadn’t performed up to its usual standards the past two weeks, and wanted to make a statement at the LPS Invite.
“We challenged the players to see if they were as good as they thought,” she said. “The word of choice coming into this tournament was ‘dominate,’ and I think we did that.”
No Class A team has gone unbeaten since the 37-0 Titans squad of 2011, and Papio South still has a long way to go. But for now, the Titans loom as the early favorite to take home that state tournament hardware.
Remembering a friend
I said goodbye Friday to my friend John Gray, who recently passed away at age 61.
We were softball teammates back in the day, and our paths crossed many years later on the volleyball court. John’s daughter is Allie Gray, an All-Nebraska setter who helped Omaha Skutt capture four of their six straight Class B titles.
John wasn’t hard to miss the past four seasons as he loudly — and proudly — cheered on Allie and the SkyHawks at almost every match.
I once kiddingly asked him where Allie got those great athletic genes. He just shrugged his shoulders and smiled.
John had battled through serious health issues the past year and had been hospitalized much of the time. I last saw him in 2020, a volleyball season that ended with yet another SkyHawks championship.
John died Sept. 12, his daughter’s birthday.
There was a strong Skutt presence at his funeral Friday, including school president Jeremy Moore and volleyball coach Renee Saunders. Several past and present SkyHawk players and their parents also were there.
Allie spoke about her dad, mentioning one of the last times they had talked. She wasn’t seeing much playing time as a freshman at Arizona State but John told her to keep working hard and that her time would come.
Sadly, John’s time came far too soon. Prayers for his wife Mary Jo and the rest of the Gray family.
Norris on top
It’s a close call but Norris did just enough last week to slip past Omaha Skutt into the No. 1 position in Class B.
The Titans won at Class B No. 3 Waverly before finishing third in the LPS Invitational. Norris defeated three ranked Class A schools at the tourney and cracked the prepvolleyball.com national ratings last week at No. 23.
Congratulations
Two coaches — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala and Gretna’s Mike Brandon — recently posted milestone wins.
Zavala, the state leader in career victories, went past the 1,100-win mark Saturday at the Ord Invitational. The Crusaders are 14-0 in Zavala’s 47th season at the school.
Brandon, in his 21st season with the Dragons, picked up career victory No. 400 last week in a five-set win at Millard South. He has guided Gretna to the state tournament in 10 of the past 12 years.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Elkhorn South at Bellevue West; Omaha Marian at Millard South. Thursday: Elkhorn North at Elkhorn South.; Papillion-La Vista at Gretna; Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Marian. Friday-Saturday: Allison Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista). Saturday: Lincoln Pius X Invitational.
Class B — Tuesday: St. Paul at Adams Central. Thursday: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt; Ogallala at Alliance. Saturday: Aurora Invitational.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann triangular; Columbus Lakeview triangular; Malcolm triangular. Thursday: Kearney Catholic triangular.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: North Bend at Oakland-Craig. Thursday: Amherst triangular; West Point GACC at Oakland-Craig.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Howells-Dodge at Lutheran High NE.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Kenesaw at Silver Lake. Saturday: Hampton tournament.
