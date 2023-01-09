Patterson: Catching up on the Heartland Athletic Conference, ratings update and more

After spending much of the past two weeks focusing on the Metro holiday tournament, let’s get caught up on what’s happening in Lincoln.

Four teams from the Star City are in the Class A Top 10, led by No. 5 Lincoln High. The Links are 10-1 and coming off a victorious run through the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

“We’re playing well, though there’s always room to improve,” coach Dominique Kelley said. “We’re off to one of our best starts in a long time so the kids are buying into the process.”

The Links’ only loss came against No. 4 Bellevue East in the season-opening Early Bird Classic. They’ve won their last nine, including a 64-56 overtime victory over Lincoln Northeast in the HAC final.

Kelley knows all about Northeast, the school she led to a Class A title in 2005. She was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year during the 2006-07 season before going on to an outstanding career at Nebraska.

Is it tough coaching against her alma mater? Kelley says no.

“I’m a Lincoln High Link through and through,” she said. “That’s the way it’s got to be.”

Kelley, in her fifth season as head coach, guided her squad to state in 2021-22. The Links fell to eventual state champion Fremont in the semifinals.

Lincoln High returned four starters off that squad — Dyvine Harris, Briauna Robinson, Kiana Wiley and Nya Jock — and that experience has paid off. Harris scored 16 and Robinson 15 in the HAC final.

“Winning that tournament didn’t seem like such a big deal back when I was in high school,” Kelley said. “But to beat three good teams in three days (Lincoln Southeast, Kearney, Northeast), that’s an accomplishment.”

Being the top dog in the HAC has even more cred these days considering the past three state champions — Lincoln Pius X twice and Fremont last year — have come from that conference.

“We have a lot of really competitive teams,” Kelley said. “I think that’s going to help us get ready for districts down the road.”

The Links have a tough week with a rematch against Northeast on Thursday and a game at Class A No. 10 Omaha Central on Saturday.

Having seen those other conference schools take home the hardware in recent years, Kelley is hoping the Links — who won their only state title in 1980 — will join that list.

“I like to think it’s our turn,” she said. “We’re just going to keep playing hard and hope good things happen.”

How some of the other HAC teams are faring:

Pius X: The 9-1 Thunderbolts are ranked No. 7 in Class A; Adison Markowski leads the way with a 12.4-point scoring average.

Northeast: The Class A No. 8 Rockets (8-4) reached the HAC final behind the strong play of 6-foot-1 center Doneelah Washington, who is averaging 17 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Lincoln East: The ninth-ranked Spartans (6-3) have five players — Shandy Faalii, Regan Barnard, Lillie Shaw, Ellie Bovaird and Kaylee Denker — who average more than eight points per game.

Kearney: The 8-5 Bearcats have wins over four Metro Conference teams and a victory over Lincoln Southwest, last year’s Class A runner-up.

Southeast: The 6-5 Knights, just a few years removed from a 1-22 season, are coming off a 47-46 win over Northeast.

Ratings update

Little movement in the ratings this week, with all of the No. 1 squads holding their ground.

Overall No. 1 Bellevue West survived a close call (57-54) at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln last Thursday. The Thunderbirds have another challenging week, playing No. 6 Millard West on Tuesday and No. 2 Millard South on Thursday.

That road game against the Patriots, a rematch of the Metro holiday final, will be especially tough. Millard South is riding a 54-game home winning streak.

Top games this week

Class A: Tuesday: Millard West at Bellevue West. Thursday: Bellevue West at Millard South; Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast. Friday: Millard North at Omaha Central. Saturday: Lincoln High at Omaha Central; Lincoln Pius X at Millard South; Lincoln East at Millard North.

Class B: Tuesday: Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Skutt; Wahoo at Blair. Friday: Norris at Blair; Bennington at Waverly.

Class C-1: Tuesday: York at Grand Island Central Catholic. Thursday: Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Christian. Friday: Ogallala at Sidney. Saturday: North Bend at Fremont Bergan.

Class C-2: Thursday: Fremont Bergan at West Point GACC. Saturday: Clarkson/Leigh at Pender; Thayer Central at Milford.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Ravenna at Minden; Niobrara/Verdigre at Crofton; Alma at Amherst. Thursday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Minden. Friday: Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Class D-2: Tuesday-Saturday: Mudecas tournament (at Beatrice). Thursday: Humphrey St. Francis at Pierce; Niobrara/Verdigre at Wynot. Friday: Humphrey St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh.

