A few weeks ago we addressed the wide-open race that Class A has become this season.

Millard South, Millard North, Lincoln High, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Millard West and at least four schools from Lincoln probably feel as though they have a shot at a state title.

The battle for Class B supremacy — at least in my mind — comes down to two teams. Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North have been as tough as expected, so let’s take a closer look at how this season has unfolded for both.

The SkyHawks opened with a 42-35 home win over the Wolves, which remains Elkhorn North’s only loss. Skutt’s only setback in a 21-1 season came against a California team at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.

If there was any question about this squad, it was answered in late January when the SkyHawks played consecutive games against Class A powers Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central. Skutt won at Pius 57-35 and rolled past the visiting Eagles 75-51.

There’s rich athletic tradition at this school but that first state championship in girls basketball has been elusive. A late-season injury to future Nebraska volleyball player Lindsay Krause derailed title hopes two years ago and the SkyHawks had to settle for state runner-up to Elkhorn North last year.

This team seems to be a little more diversified than last year, with the addition of former Blair standout Molly Ladwig and the progression of sophomore Mia McMahon. Those two have helped take some of the scoring load off Peyton McCabe, who’s having another outstanding season.

All three average in double figures, with junior McCabe leading the way at 16.7 points per game. Sophomore Ladwig averages 12.7 and sophomore McMahon is at 10.0 — substantially higher than the 1.4 points she averaged as a freshman.

Combine that scoring with the blue-collar rebounding efforts of Julia Connealy and Kamryn Kasner and the SkyHawks present a real challenge to opponents.

It’s already been a historic season, with McCabe becoming the school’s career scoring leader and Kip Colony — the longtime Millard West coach in his fifth season at Skutt — winning his 500th game. We’ll see if the SkyHawks can write some more history in the next few weeks as the postseason unfolds.

Standing in Skutt’s way once again is Elkhorn North, which is going after its third straight Class B title. The Wolves defeated a veteran Norris squad in the 2021 final in their first season of varsity play before beating the SkyHawks 49-36 last year.

Any talk of Elkhorn North, of course, begins with heavily recruited junior guard Britt Prince. The state’s leading scorer averages 24 points and also is among the Class B leaders in rebounding (9.0 per game), field-goal percentage (55.3), 3-point percentage (41.9), free-throw percentage (91.7) and assists per game (6.7).

The 19-1 Wolves, coached by Britt’s mother Ann, have bounced back nicely from that early-season loss to Skutt. They have scored at least 60 points in 15 games, with their most impressive victory coming Dec. 15 in a 65-63, overtime win over Class A No. 1 Millard South.

Elkhorn North has had to overcome injuries but the addition of McKenna Murphy — who played last season for Fremont — has been a positive. The junior guard helped the Tigers win a state title last year and she’s averaging 14.2 points this season.

Future Purdue volleyball player Grace Heaney is a factor inside while senior guard Grace Thompson averages almost seven points and is shooting 57% from the field.

Reese Booth, an All-Nebraska setter for the Wolves’ volleyball team, brings high energy to the basketball team from the moment she steps on the court.

Skutt and Elkhorn North are not in the same subdistrict this year so they would not face each other again unless it’s in that Class B final.

I’ve spoken with several coaches off the record in recent weeks to get their candid thoughts on both teams, and those opinions are split over which one appears to have the upper hand at this point.

Nobody is crowning anyone just yet, and I’m certain that the good people of Sidney will be quick to point out their team is 21-1 and ranked third. The fact remains you have to go back to 2007 when Jordan Hooper led Alliance to a championship that a team from the panhandle captured Class B.

We’ll see what happens in districts and state, which should prove to be very interesting.

Ratings update

There’s a newcomer in the overall Top 10 this week, and it’s a team that has enjoyed great success in recent years in Class C-1.

North Bend cracks the Top 10 right behind ninth-ranked and C-1 No. 1 Bridgeport. Much like Elkhorn North, the Tigers stumbled early in the season – losing 48-41 at Wahoo Neumann on Dec. 1 – but have since rattled off 22 straight wins.

Millard South remains the overall No. 1 team after road wins last week over Columbus and Lincoln Southwest.

Bellevue West’s loss at Bellevue East on Friday night opened the door for Skutt to move into the overall No. 2 slot, followed by Elkhorn North. Millard North and Lincoln High round out the top five.

Home win streak

Millard South has won 58 straight games at home and coach Bryce Meyers wondered if that was a record.

Though the NSAA doesn’t keep that stat, Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri chimed in that his Stars had a home win streak of 65 from 2005 to 2012.

Petri, also the school’s athletic director, is the voice of experience. The longtime coach has 555 career wins, moving him past Centura’s Kathy Mettenbrink for eighth place on the all-time win list and third among active coaches.

We’ll say the Stars own the record, until we hear otherwise.

Postseason ahead

Subdistrict play in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be contested this week with the finals scheduled for Thursday.

Class A districts and Class B subdistricts will begin Feb. 20.

The four-day state tournament will start March 1 in Lincoln.

Top games this week

Class A — Tuesday: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East. Thursday: Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X. Friday: Millard North at Bellevue West; Omaha Central at Millard West. Saturday: Millard South at Bellevue East.

Class B — Tuesday: York at Waverly. Thursday: Waverly at Beatrice.

