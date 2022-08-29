Patterson: Class A state volleyball title appears up for grabs this season

A few days into the volleyball season and we already know one thing — the Class A state championship appears up for grabs.

Unlike last year when Papillion-La Vista South went unbeaten to capture the title, that won’t be the case this season. The Titans already have a loss, as do most of the other top teams.

A glance at the Bellevue West Invitational results confirms it. Long matches were the norm in the competitive 15-team event, so much that Saturday’s final scheduled for 2 p.m. didn’t start until 4:30.

Thunderbirds principal and tourney coordinator Kevin Rohlfs said it was the latest tourney finish since he started at the school in 1994. Coincidentally, that was the last time 2022 champion Lincoln East won the title.

The Spartans, unranked in the preseason overall Top 10, zoom to No. 1 following their winning performance. East was seeded third in its three-team pool but prevailed by knocking off three Top 10 teams Saturday — No. 2 Omaha Skutt, No. 4 Millard West and No. 6 Elkhorn North.

Nicole Johnson, in her third season as head coach, seemed stunned by her team’s effort that produced a title for the first time in 28 years.

“Our motto this year is ‘Build more, together,’” she said. “Lincoln teams have been out of the championship picture for awhile so we hope to change that.”

East began playing Saturday at 9 a.m. and didn’t finish until 5:40 p.m.

“That’s a long day,” Johnson said. “I credit our girls for staying focused because there’s a lot of waiting in between matches.”

Not only focused but emotional, led by 5-foot-8 junior Shandy Faalii. She had 12 kills and 12 digs and shoved her teammates so hard after some East points that she knocked one down, which led to some laughter.

The Spartans defeated seven-time defending Class B champion Skutt 21-25, 25-14, 25-21 for the title.

Though disappointed by the result, SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders complimented East for its performance. She spent three years as a Spartans assistant for Myron Oehlerking before moving on to Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South and Skutt.

“It was a fun match,” she said. “The way they played in the tournament, they deserved it.”

Saunders couldn’t help but smile when mention was made of Oehlerking, who coached the Spartans for 37 years. He started the East program in 1972 and led the team to 793 wins, 22 state tourney appearances and six Class A titles.

He retired in 2008 and passed away in 2016 at age 82.

“East is where I first learned how to coach,” Saunders said after the final. “I know Myron is probably dancing upstairs right now.”

She added that the marathon tournament was an early indication of what’s in store this season.

“It already shows how unpredictable this year could be,” Saunders said. “There are a lot of great players and I think coaches feel that it could be anybody’s ball game.”

Ratings update

Lincoln East, seeking its first state title since 1988, moves to No. 1 for the first time in several years. The Spartans are followed by Skutt, Omaha Westside, Millard West and preseason No. 1 Papio South.

The Warriors handed the Spartans their only loss, posting a two-set sweep in pool play Friday.

Other No. 1 teams this week are Skutt (Class B), Grand Island Central Catholic (C-1), Lincoln Lutheran (C-2), Maywood-Hayes Center (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).

Special mention to defending Class C-1 champion Lincoln Lutheran and coach Sue Ziegler. The Warriors move to C-2 this year but already have posted wins over perennial powers Gretna and Waverly.

Coaching retirements

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the longtime coaches who stepped down after last season.

That list: Diane Torson, Hampton (36 years, 675 wins); Yvonne Carson, Omaha Gross (30, 572); Kurk Wiedel, Thayer Central (27, 532); Lois Hixson, Aurora (27, 517); Mary Schropfer, Meridian (30, 517); Lisa Mason, Bertrand (31, 507); Amy Beyer, Hershey (32, 483); Shelly Byrn, Ogallala (20, 388); Kory Rohde, Maywood-Hayes Center (20, 363).

That’s more than 250 years of service and 4,500 wins. If there’s one reason why volleyball has gotten so strong in this state, it’s because of dedicated coaches such as these who put in the work to elevate the sport at all levels.

First win

Congratulations to coach Ashlee Clements and Omaha Westview, which defeated Omaha North on Thursday to record the school’s first varsity volleyball victory.

That first varsity win will have to wait for the new programs at Omaha Buena Vista (0-3) and Lincoln Northwest (0-4).

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East; Gretna at Elkhorn South; Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X at Millard North triangular. Thursday: Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista. Saturday: Heartland Crossroads tournament (at Millard West).

Class B: Thursday: Bennington at Norris; Seward at Columbus Lakeview. Friday-Saturday: Omaha Skutt at Nike Tournament of Champions (Tampa, Florida). Saturday: Beatrice tournament.

Class C-1: Thursday: Hastings St. Cecilia at GICC. Saturday: Columbus Scotus Invitational; Douglas County West at Syracuse triangular; Wahoo Invitational.

Class C-2: Tuesday: West Point GACC at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday: Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia triangular. Thursday, Saturday: Jean Groth Classic (at Wisner-Pilger).

Class D-1: Thursday: Maywood-Hayes Center at Southwest triangular; Cambridge, Alma at Bertrand triangular; Norfolk Catholic at Pierce.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh; Overton at Ravenna. Thursday: Lawrence-Nelson at Superior.