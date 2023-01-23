Patterson: Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt faces tough week ahead against Class A foes

The No. 1 team in Class B is preparing for one of its toughest weeks of the season.

Omaha Skutt, undefeated against in-state competition, will square off against a pair of ranked Class A foes. First comes a road game Tuesday against No. 6 Lincoln Pius X and then a home game Friday against No. 9 Omaha Central.

“It’s going to be a challenge, that’s for sure,” SkyHawks coach Kip Colony said. “But it will be a good test to see where we’re at and what we need to fix.”

While Skutt has played the Thunderbolts in the past, the Eagles are a new addition to the schedule. The SkyHawks will seek to slow down junior guard Inia Jones, who scored a school-record 43 points earlier this season against top-ranked Millard South.

“Both teams have great backcourts and run the floor really well,” the coach said. “But I like our team and I’m eager to see how we’re going to handle things.”

It’s been another successful season for 16-1 Skutt, which suffered its only loss at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix in mid-December. The SkyHawks began the season with a victory over Elkhorn North, the two-time defending Class B champion.

“I love our team,” Colony said. “It’s a great group of kids who come ready to play hard every time they step on the court.”

The coach said that includes practice.

“They’re pretty intense,” he said. “When people are taking charges at practices, you know they’re playing hard.”

Colony’s appreciation for the team concept goes back to his days at Millard West. His starting five always is introduced as one unit before each game, not individually.

“You know how I feel about that,” he said. “That’s something with me that probably will never change.”

The SkyHawks have three players scoring in double figures, led by junior guard Peyton McCabe -- a Drake pledge who is averaging 15.4 per game.

The younger sister of former Fremont All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe recently went past the career 1,000-point mark. She also leads the team in assists and is hitting 42% from behind the arc.

“Peyton is an amazing leader,” Colony said. “She’s a once-in-a-lifetime player that any coach would be incredibly happy to have on the roster.”

Sophomore Molly Ladwig, who played last season at Blair, is averaging 12.2 points while sophomore Mia McMahon is at 10.4.

Colony is in his fifth season with the SkyHawks. They’ve been to the state tournament three times during that span, including a runner-up finish to Elkhorn North last year.

The SkyHawks and the Wolves, the top two teams in Class B, were in the same subdistrict last year. That changes this season, with Skutt competing in B-3 and Elkhorn North – led by the state’s leading scorer Britt Prince – in B-4.

“I was surprised but it doesn’t bother me,” Colony said. “We played them three times last year and twice right at the end of the season so that was kind of tough.”

Colony, who is closing in on career victory No. 500, took his Millard West teams to the Class A state final three times before the SkyHawks’ Class B final appearance last year. He’s still seeking that elusive first championship.

“If it happens, great,” he said. “But the main thing for me is that I want my kids to be successful, not just in basketball but in life.”

Ratings update

Little change this week in the overall Top 10 as Millard South continues to lead the way.

The Patriots posted a pair of double-digit road wins last week against Millard West and Gretna.

Millard South is followed by Bellevue West, Skutt, Elkhorn North and Millard North.

In addition to Millard South (Class A) and Skutt (B), the other No. 1 teams in the other classes – Bridgeport (C-1), West Point GACC (C-2), Maywood-Hayes Center (D-1) and Shelton (D-2) – remain the same.

Rebounding machine: The fact Omaha Benson is navigating the season with just five players also is having an impact on the national front.

Zakiyyah Muhammad, the only senior on the team, is tied for second nationally in rebounding with an average of 18.1 per game. The leader, Brooklyn McCrary of Monrovia (California), averages 20.1.

Unfortunately, there’s no national statistic for minutes played.

Top games this week

Class A – Tuesday: Millard North at Bellevue East; Bellevue West at Omaha Central.

Class B – Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Pius X. Friday: Omaha Central at Omaha Skutt.

Class C-1 – Thursday: Pierce at Crofton. Friday: Bridgeport at Hershey.

Class C-2 – Tuesday: Summerland at Elkhorn Valley. Thursday: Amherst at SEM. Saturday: Bayard at Bridgeport.

Class D-1 – Tuesday: Ponca at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Superior at Deshler. Friday: Centura at Ravenna.

Class D-2 – Tuesday: Shelton at Overton. Thursday: Wynot at Ponca; Falls City Sacred Heart at Johnson-Brock; Shelton at Wilcox-Hildreth.

