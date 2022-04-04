Patterson: Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney joins rare club with 500th win

Reaching the 500-win mark in high school baseball coaching is a rarity.

Only a few have ever gotten there in Nebraska, with Omaha Creighton Prep’s Pat Mooney being the latest. He achieved that last Tuesday, when the Junior Jays defeated Papillion-La Vista South.

Mooney tried to low key the accomplishment, but his assistants wouldn’t let that happen. Word got out on Twitter, which led to a long string of social media congratulations.

So how did Mooney celebrate the milestone?

“I think we took a team picture,” he said. “Then I went out for a burger with my family.”

Mooney, in his 23rd season, has guided the Junior Jays to 17 state tournament appearances and seven state titles. Prep also has finished as runner-up three times.

He has his team playing well again this season. The Junior Jays are 10-0 and climbed to No. 1, edging undefeated Lincoln East for the top spot.

When asked about the 500 wins, Mooney said his two-plus decades at the helm have gone quickly.

“But those wins mostly tell me that I’ve been coaching a long time,” he said.

Mooney said he had been keeping track of his record over the years but kept that information to himself. Or so he thought.

Victory No. 499 came last Monday at Omaha Westside before No. 500 at home against the Titans.

Mooney’s dining companions after the win were his wife, Becky, and son Parker, a senior infielder for the Junior Jays. The coach said his wife, who attends most Prep games, deserves to share in the credit.

“I call her my co-associate head coach,” Mooney said. “I’m blessed to have her because she’s been very accepting over the years of all the long hours involved with coaching.”

He also credited his assistants and the many players he’s coached who helped him rack up those wins.

“You don’t do something like this alone,” he said. “A lot of people share this honor with me.”

As for the other coaches who have reached 500 wins, it’s difficult to say. There are no official NSAA coaching records, and longtime coaches often blend in their varsity record with their American Legion summer record.

After research by colleague Stu Pospisil and myself, we came up with the documentation that three other coaches reached the 500-win mark: Jim Thomas of Papillion-La Vista (625), Bob Greco of Omaha Westside (573) and Frank Ryan of Millard West (523).

If there are more, I’m confident someone will let me know.

Ratings update

As mentioned earlier, Prep gets the nod over East — coached by former Junior Jays assistant Mychal Lanik — as the No. 1 team.

While both are undefeated, the Junior Jays have the edge in wild-card points. Prep also has defeated three ranked Class A teams (Gretna, Westside, Papio South) while the Spartans have beaten one (Kearney).

Rounding out the overall top five are Millard West, Millard South and Elkhorn South.

In Class B, Omaha Skutt edges out Norris for the top spot. The SkyHawks picked up their biggest win of the season Tuesday night in a 2-1 home victory over Millard West.

The 9-1 Titans also had a nice week, going 4-0.

Top games this week:

Class A – Monday: Elkhorn South at Millard South; Fremont at Lincoln East (Den Hartog). Tuesday: Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South, Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard South. Wednesday: Norris at Omaha Westside. Thursday-Saturday: Frank Ryan Invitational (at Millard West). Friday: Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn South. Saturday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Blue Springs (Mo.) triangular.

Class B – Tuesday: Omaha Gross at Bennington; Norris at Ralston (Orval Smith); Elkhorn North at Lincoln Christian. Friday: Lincoln Southeast at Norris; Omaha Gross at Gretna; Fremont at Elkhorn Mount Michael. Saturday: Elkhorn Mount Michael at Elkhorn North; Omaha Skutt at Fremont (Schilke Field).

