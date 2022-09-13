Patterson: Douglas County West's Bob Wald hopes 30th season ends with first trip to state

Douglas County West coach Bob Wald has worked hard over the years trying to get his team to the state tournament.

At 11-1, the Falcons are off to a flying start toward that goal.

Wald, in his 30th season as head coach, guided his Class C-1 squad to a 21-9 mark in 2021. Many of the players are back and even more determined to nail down the school’s first trip to state.

“I’ve got a great group of girls this season,” the coach said. “Three juniors have started since their freshmen year so we feel like experience is one of our strengths.”

One of those returning starters is junior middle Nora Wurtz. The 6-foot-4 Creighton pledge has 113 kills and leads the state in hitting percentage at .578.

“I’ve told Nora that if she gets up there, nobody is going to block her,” Wald said. “She’s definitely an important part of our offense.”

Wurtz had 371 kills, 97 blocks and 44 aces last season. Other top returning juniors and their 2021 totals are libero Anna Borner (344 digs), outside hitter Aubree Liss (159 kills) and setter Raya Sattem (230 assists).

The lone senior on the team is Keira Murdock, who had 376 assists and 133 kills last season.

The No. 7 Falcons won their first 11 matches before falling to Class B No. 5 York in Saturday’s final of the Wahoo Neumann tournament. Douglas County West dropped two hard-fought sets, but Wald said that could help the team in the long run.

“I think we learned a lot in that loss,” he said. “Now it’s up to us to make sure we get better because of it.”

Wald had coaching stops at Elgin/Pope John and Fort Calhoun before becoming the head coach at Waterloo for 12 years. When that school merged with Valley in 2005, he became the Falcons’ head coach.

During his lengthy career, Wald’s teams have won 435 matches. That places him in the top 20 in career wins among active coaches.

“It’s a tribute to all of the great athletes we’ve had here,” he said.

That win total is even more impressive considering C-1 is consistently one of the most competitive classes in the state. It’s the home of perennial powers Columbus Scotus (15 state titles) and Grand Island Central Catholic (10 titles), among others.

“Year in and year out, our class is so tough,” Wald said. “Any given season there seems to be about 16 teams that have a great shot at a championship.”

Wald is hoping his Falcons are one of those teams this year.

“I’ve told our girls they shouldn’t be intimidated to play anyone,” he said. “The team gets along well on and off the court and we’re off to a good start.”

Ratings update

No change in the overall Top 10 as Lincoln East continues to lead the way.

The Spartans posted a pair of road wins last week against Lincoln foes North Star and Pius X.

Second-ranked Omaha Skutt went 2-1 this past weekend while competing against teams in suburban Kansas City. The SkyHawks lost a five-setter against St. Thomas Aquinas of Overland Park, Kansas.

Rounding out the top five are Papillion-La Vista South, Elkhorn North and Lincoln Southwest.

The only new No. 1 this week comes in Class C-1 where North Bend takes over the top spot. The 11-0 Tigers won their own invitational, defeating previous No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.

LPS tournament: The Lincoln Public Schools tournament will be played Friday and Saturday at Southeast and Southwest high schools.

The tourney is one of the most competitive of the season and certainly will have an impact on next week’s ratings.

Statistics needed: Coaches of teams from Class A, Class B and the Omaha-Area who do not update their statistics on the Maxpreps website are asked to submit stats by Friday.

They should be emailed to mike.patterson@owh.com.

Top matches this week

Class A – Tuesday: Bellevue East at Gretna; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X. Friday-Saturday: Lincoln Public Schools tournament.

Class B – Tuesday: Waverly at Norris. Thursday: Waverly at Grand Island Northwest; Beatrice at Malcolm. Saturday: Seward Invitational.

Class C-1 – Thursday: Douglas County West at Fremont Bergan. Friday-Saturday: Gothenburg Invitational. Saturday: Logan View Invitational; Central City Invitational.

Class C-2 – Tuesday: Superior at Sutton; Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Centura at St. Paul; SEM at Amherst. Thursday: Pierce at Crofton.

Class D-1 – Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Loomis at Cambridge. Tuesday-Thursday: Mudecas tournament (at Beatrice).

Class D-2 – Tuesday: Shelton at Axtell triangular; Wakefield at Howells-Dodge; Fullerton at Humphrey St. Francis.