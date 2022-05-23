Patterson: Dream finish for AJ Tauber, Millard West came with sweet swing, Neil Diamond

Who would have thought that Neil Diamond played a role in Millard West’s Class A championship?

Let’s go back last Thursday night’s wild final at UNO’s Anderson Field. Millard South rallied from a nine-run deficit to take a 10-9 lead in the sixth inning on a grand slam by Cam Kozeal, a blast that cleared the scoreboard in right-center field.

The Wildcats, held scoreless by reliever Conlin Grady for three innings, tied it with a run in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Rice Whitaker.

When the Patriots came to bat in the seventh, Millard West left fielder AJ Tauber already was thinking about his at-bat that would lead off the bottom of the inning.

“I was mentally preparing for it,” he said. “When I came into the dugout, everybody was giving me pointers about what to do.”

Tauber, who had two home runs — his first two round-trippers at any level — in the district final against Omaha Burke, didn’t need advice. But he did get an assist from the music guy at UNO, who played Diamond's ubiquitous “Sweet Caroline” between innings.

“I love that song,” Tauber said. “I was singing it as I was walking up to the plate.”

The senior then put a sweet swing on a first-pitch fastball. Tauber drove the ball over the left-field fence for the walk-off home run and an 11-10 victory that triggered pandemonium among Millard West players and fans.

“Right off the bat, I knew it was gone,” he said. “It was like a dream because I remember making contact and not much after that.”

As Tauber rounded the bases, he said he wasn’t certain he touched first.

“I don’t remember a lot,” he said. “I do remember high-fiving our third-base coach and then the mob at the plate.”

Tauber got the worst of it in the subsequent dogpile, but said he didn’t mind.

“I was on the bottom, but everybody was so happy,” he said. “It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

The homer in front of a packed house brought a stunning end to the Class A final that fans will be talking about for years. And Tauber has that home run ball as the ultimate souvenir.

It also was a crushing end for the Patriots, who had fought all the way back to take the lead after trailing 9-0 in the second inning.

“We just kept fighting and kept chipping away,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “Our guys truly believed that if we had one out left, we had a chance.”

Geary singled out Kozeal's grand slam that put the Patriots on top. The Vanderbilt commit connected on a 0-2 pitch to give Millard South a chance to repeat as state champs.

“I still get chills talking about that home run,” the coach said. “Everybody knew who was coming up and everybody knew what we needed, and he just smoked that ball.”

It shouldn’t be forgotten that the Patriots reached the final without their top returning pitchers from the 2021 championship team. Nate Moquin and Braden Sweet were unable to take the mound this spring after shoulder surgeries.

Something also should be said about the rivalry between the baseball programs, who have met in the final the past three seasons. Millard West won 2-1 in 2019, the pandemic canceled the 2020 season and Millard South prevailed 3-1 last year.

“All our games are high intensity and there’s a lot of mutual respect there,” Geary said. “That was a great final and one that people will remember for a long time.”

Geary is good friends with Millard West coach Steve Frey, and the two will be seeing each other again soon. They will coach the Collin squad on Memorial Day at the annual Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game.

“I’m sure Steve is going to bring that game up at some point,” Geary said. “He’ll probably be wearing his (championship) medal.”

For Tauber, life has gotten back to normal since his big night. He’s got his graduation party to enjoy Friday, though that could be a little awkward for the Millard West grad he’s sharing it with.

“He thinks the home run is all anybody will be talking about,” Tauber said. “But he’s a good friend and a good fan and we’ll both get a laugh out of it.”

That homer probably was the final at-bat for Tauber, who won’t be playing American Legion baseball this summer. He’ll attend Creighton in the fall and major in business finance.

“I might work for the baseball team at Creighton, but my playing days are probably over,” he said. “I can’t think of a better way to go out.”

Class B champ

Let’s not overlook Class B champion Elkhorn North, capturing the program's first state title in its second season of varsity play.

Congratulations to coach Anthony Dunn, who accomplished much in a short time.

“It’s hard to put into words what he means to us,” first baseman Ryan Harrahill said after the Wolves’ 2-0 win over Waverly in the final. “He’s a good coach and a good person who brought us all together.”

Harrahill put an exclamation point on the championship win, gloving the final out while tumbling over the railing near the Elkhorn North dugout. The catch was No. 1 on ESPN’s Top 10 plays.

Final call

Coaches have until Tuesday to email their All-Nebraska ballots to mike.patterson@owh.com.

Coaches who do not update their statistics on MaxPreps also should email their final stats.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.