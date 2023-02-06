SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — For the record, South Sioux City defeated Omaha Roncalli 46-40 on Saturday afternoon.

But what happened at the start of the game will be remembered much longer than that final score.

That’s when senior Dylan Arens, a student diagnosed with autism, got her chance to score a basket in her varsity debut. It took a group effort — Cardinals coach Steve Selk, Crimson Pride coach Pat Stoffel, the game officials and even the NSAA — to make it happen.

Arens has competed in basketball, cross country, track and unified bowling every year in high school. She suits up for reserve and junior varsity basketball games but got her chance on the varsity Saturday at the South Sioux Mini Dome.

Selk said that Dylan has made significant strides over the years in overcoming some of her fears and brings a special level of excitement to the court. He credits Arens’ teammates for their encouragement and support.

Those players approached Selk earlier this season about the possibility of Dylan suiting up with the varsity for Senior Night and potentially getting into the game. The coaches had the same thought but there were a number of hurdles to clear.

The first was that Dylan competed on a team in the Sioux City Miracle League, which provides recreational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. By the letter of the law, that made her ineligible to compete in a varsity game.

Selk reached out to NSAA executive director Jay Bellar and assistant director Jon Dolliver — who oversees basketball — for a ruling. The NSAA granted approval and the coach was able to move forward.

He said he told Arens that she would be starting the varsity game Saturday and, well ... listen to what Dylan told her father.

She said, “Dad, did you hear the news?” Todd Arens said. “I’m not on the JV anymore.”

Selk then contacted Roncalli coach Stoffel, who also was excited about the idea of letting Arens start and score the game’s opening basket.

“I was absolutely on board,” he said. “I have a little sister with Down Syndrome so when I got Steve’s email, I was 100% behind it.”

So on Saturday afternoon, Arens and Charlotte Coleman were honored before the game as the Cardinals’ two seniors. Dylan then was introduced in the starting five and the game was ready to begin.

The officiating crew of Kevin Kennedy, Aaron Swartzendruber and Isaac Russell knew what to do. Arens would get the ball and score her basket and then Roncalli would be allowed to score to make it even.

South Sioux won the tip and ran downcourt. Arens found a spot near the side of the basket and a teammate promptly fed her the ball.

Her first attempt bounced off the rim, as did her second. But the third one went down, which drew a roar from the crowd.

In the stands, Dylan’s parents Todd and Alyssa wore big smiles.

“This meant the world to our family,” Todd said. “Seeing the reaction of her teammates and the girls on the other team really warmed our hearts.”

Todd, like many others at the game, wore a blue T-shirt in support of autism awareness. The fundraiser at the gym that day generated close to $1,000 for the Miracle League.

“When Dylan was younger, we never thought that something like this was a possibility,” he said. “Sports has always been an important part of her life.”

Also at the game was former South Sioux head coach Molly Hornbeck, now an administrator at Columbus High.

“Dylan has been around the program here for a long time,” she said. “I felt like I needed to be here today.”

After Roncalli scored to tie the game 2-2, the game was stopped and Arens headed for the bench to the applause of the fans. But her playing time wasn’t quite finished.

With 5.9 seconds left and the Cardinals holding a six-point lead, Selk sent Dylan back into the game. Once again the crowd responded, and South Sioux finished off its victory.

Shortly after the final buzzer, Arens sank one more shot to cap her special day.

After the game, Selk took a minute to speak with the Roncalli players.

“I told them that we couldn’t thank them enough for being a part of this,” he said. “It was emotional for all of us.”

Selk, a former assistant at Elkhorn South in his fourth season at South Sioux, said it was a day that he’ll never forget.

“I don’t know how to describe what we saw today,” he said. “It took a whale of an effort to pull this off, and I’m so happy that we got it done.”

Ratings update

The only new No. 1 this week comes in Class C-2, where Crofton slips past West Point GACC.

The Warriors defeated the Bluejays 49-39 in the final of the Mid State Conference tournament. That victory avenged Crofton’s only loss, a 45-31 setback to GACC on Dec. 10.

The team has won 15 in a row for first-year coach and former Wynot standout Maggie (Schulte) Moon.

Home win streak

Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said that upon further review, the Patriots have won 58 straight home games.

He originally said 57 following Millard South’s 71-59 victory over Millard North on Friday night.

The coach wondered if that 58-game home streak was a record and it’s unclear, since the NSAA does not keep that stat. I do know West Point GACC and Seward each had win streaks of more than 100, so those home-court numbers had to be high.

If an athletic director or coach can pin this down, let me know.

Top games this week

Class A: Friday: Bellevue West at Bellevue East; Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X.

Class B: Tuesday: Norris at Omaha Skutt; Waverly at Omaha Duchesne. Friday: Elkhorn North at Norris; Seward at York.

Class C-1: Tuesday: Malcolm at Wahoo. Thursday: Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport; Grand Island Central Catholic at Hastings St. Cecilia.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Pender at West Point GACC; Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig; Clarkson-Leigh at Pierce. Friday: Yutan at Wakefield.

Class D-1: Tuesday: BDS at Meridian. Thursday: Elgin/Pope John at Summerland. Friday: Overton at SEM.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Overton at Wilcox-Hildreth. Thursday: Howells-Dodge at North Bend. Friday: Humphrey St. Francis at Elkhorn Valley.