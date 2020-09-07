Patterson: Elkhorn volleyball is bringing Class A experience to Class B

Three Class B teams drew much of the attention heading into this season, but let’s add a fourth squad to that mix.
Elkhorn proved over the weekend that it belongs with that big three — Omaha Skutt, Waverly and Norris. The Antlers moved to 4-0 on Saturday by defeating Waverly in the final of the Beatrice Invitational.
“It was a really satisfying tournament for us," coach Abby da Silva said. “We’ve got five seniors who are all contributing and that experience definitely is a plus."
Elkhorn also is back in its Class B comfort zone after competing last year in Class A. The Antlers were a respectable 19-15 in 2019 but fell short of state, losing to Gretna in a district final.
“That Class A experience really helped us," da Silva said. “Every opponent we faced last year played at a high level so I think that’s prepared us for this year."
Coming up one win shy of a state tourney berth also will drive the Antlers.
“There’s no question that’s going to motivate our girls," da Silva said. “It was different not making it to state last year and we didn’t like it."
The Antlers began this season with a home win over Elkhorn North, a match that presented an immediate mental challenge. Several players now in the fledgling Wolves’ program previously played at Elkhorn High.
“I see it as a friendly rivalry," da Silva said. “Siblings were on different sides in that match so it was an interesting way to start the season."
After having a triangular postponed because of an opponent’s COVID-19 quarantine, Elkhorn took part in the Beatrice Invite. The Antlers defeated Omaha Gross and Beatrice before sweeping the Vikings in the best-of-three final.
“We fell just short of beating Waverly in this tournament final last year," da Silva said. “We knew it was going to be a big test but our team was fired-up for the challenge."
Three seniors helped pave the way to the 25-23, 25-23 victory. Outside hitter Addie Thomas pounded 13 kills, libero Becca Vala had 14 digs and setter Abbie Nadgwick dished out 25 assists.
Also making strong contributions this season have been seniors Abby Wolfe and Ray Joens.
In her fifth season as head coach, da Silva said the experienced Antlers were able to follow their game plan against Waverly — a team that features Nebraska recruits Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick.
“We did a good job of containing their big hitters," she said. “We also kept serving aggressively and consistently hit our zones."
Though Elkhorn has not dropped a set in its first four matches, da Silva knows the season has just begun. But she likes what she sees as the team excels despite the pandemic.
“Our girls are just excited to be playing," the coach said. “We know any match could be our last so we have to bring it every night."
Ratings update
Omaha Skutt (7-0) remains the overall No. 1 team this week.
The Class B SkyHawks, ranked No. 1 nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association and MaxPreps, defeated Sioux City Heelan last week. Skutt will compete in a triangular Saturday at St. Teresa’s Academy in Kansas City.
Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South remains No. 2 overall and Lincoln Pius X is third. Those two will square off Tuesday night at Pius.
Rounding out the top five are Elkhorn South and Wahoo.
New to the overall Top 10 are No. 6 Papillion-La Vista and No. 8 Elkhorn. The Monarchs outlasted No. 7 Bellevue West in five sets, avenging an earlier loss against the Thunderbirds.
Milestone win
Congratulations to St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks for picking up career victory No. 500 last week.
In his 14th season as the Wildcats’ head coach, Koehn-Fairbanks reached the milestone when his squad went 3-0 to capture the Lexington Invitational.
The Wildcats were 35-1 last season and finished as the Class C-1 state runners-up.
Carrying on
Belated congratulations to Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe for leading her Gators to a season-opening victory over Schuyler.
It was the first Wisner-Pilger match since 1978 played without longtime head coach Jean Groth. She passed away last March after guiding the team to 826 wins — sixth on the state’s all-time coaching list — in 41 seasons.
The Class C-2 squad enters this week with a 3-3 mark.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Pius X; Millard West, Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast triangular; Des Moines Dowling at Omaha Marian; Gretna at Omaha Westside. Thursday: Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South; Omaha Marian at Millard North. Saturday: Millard North Invitational; Bellevue East Invitational.
Class B — Tuesday: Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn; Platteview at Wahoo; Columbus Lakeview at York. Thursday: Waverly at Elkhorn North; Beatrice at Platteview. Saturday: Norris Invitational.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia. Thursday: Adams Central at Kearney Catholic triangular; Norfolk Catholic, Summerland at Battle Creek triangular. Saturday: Wahoo Neumann Invitational; Boone Central Invitational; Cozad Invitational.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Norfolk Lutheran NE at Norfolk Catholic; Clarkson/Leigh at BRLD. Thursday: BDS at Superior. Saturday: Elm Creek tournament; Sandy Creek Invitational.
Class D-1 — Saturday: Fremont Bergan tournament; Garden County tournament.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart. Saturday: Loomis 9/11 Memorial tournament.
