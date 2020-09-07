Patterson: Elkhorn volleyball is bringing Class A experience to Class B

“I see it as a friendly rivalry," da Silva said. “Siblings were on different sides in that match so it was an interesting way to start the season."

After having a triangular postponed because of an opponent’s COVID-19 quarantine, Elkhorn took part in the Beatrice Invite. The Antlers defeated Omaha Gross and Beatrice before sweeping the Vikings in the best-of-three final.

“We fell just short of beating Waverly in this tournament final last year," da Silva said. “We knew it was going to be a big test but our team was fired-up for the challenge."

Three seniors helped pave the way to the 25-23, 25-23 victory. Outside hitter Addie Thomas pounded 13 kills, libero Becca Vala had 14 digs and setter Abbie Nadgwick dished out 25 assists.

Also making strong contributions this season have been seniors Abby Wolfe and Ray Joens.

In her fifth season as head coach, da Silva said the experienced Antlers were able to follow their game plan against Waverly — a team that features Nebraska recruits Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick.

“We did a good job of containing their big hitters," she said. “We also kept serving aggressively and consistently hit our zones."