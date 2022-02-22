Patterson: Ex-Wahoo coach has Omaha Gross one victory away from state tournament

In her 24 seasons as coach at Wahoo, Linda Walker guided her team to the state tournament eight times.

As the first-year coach at Omaha Gross, she has her Cougars one victory away from that destination.

Gross is riding a four-game win streak, which includes a 50-44 victory over Omaha Roncalli in a subdistrict final. The Cougars advance to play Broken Bow on Friday night in the C1-2 district final at Aurora.

"We've made some solid gains as the season has progressed," Walker said. "I feel like we're playing a lot better."

A member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, the former Linda Schnitzler was a basketball standout while playing for her father, Bob, at Battle Creek. She also went on to set several basketball and track records at Wayne State.

Walker won 373 games during her coaching career at Wahoo and led the Warriors to Class C-1 runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011.

When Wahoo decided to move in another coaching direction after last year's 13-10 season, Walker moved on to Gross. The 10-12 Cougars managed to make the district final despite the graduation of top scorers Theo Mba and Rachel Culhane from last year's state tourney squad.

"I think one of our biggest strengths is the team unity we've built," Walker said. "It was a new team and a new coach this year, but it's all come together."

Leading the Cougars' attack are twin sisters Jenna and Jordan Skradski. Jenna averages 12 points per game, while Jordan averages seven.

They are two of the five seniors, a group that Walker has counted on to lead the way for the younger players.

"All our seniors have done a really nice job," she said. "We needed that leadership if we were going to be successful."

​The Cougars' progress can be measured in the subdistrict victory over the Crimson Pride, who defeated Gross in late January. Three weeks later, the Cougars kept their season alive with a six-point win.

Gross will need to improve one aspect of its game to compete with the Indians on Friday night. The Cougars missed 17 free throws against Roncalli.

"That's something we're working on," Walker said. "We know that we're in for a tough game against Broken Bow."

Walker, who still teaches social studies at Wahoo Middle School, said she has enjoyed her first season at Gross.

"The school has been wonderful, and I'm thankful to be given this opportunity," she said. "I still have a lot of passion for coaching."

Ratings update

The biggest change comes in Class D-1, where Fremont Bergan climbs from No. 4 to No. 1.

Bergan posted a triple-overtime win over previously top-ranked Elmwood-Murdock last Thursday in a subdistrict final. Both teams advanced to district finals Friday night.

No change in the overall Top 10 as undefeated Millard South continues to show the way. The Patriots are followed by Lincoln High, Fremont, Omaha Central and Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

