Patterson: Former Husker standout Dominique Kelley has Lincoln High aiming for state tournament

Dominique Kelley knows how it feels to cut down the nets after a state championship victory.

She’s hoping her Lincoln High team someday gets to experience that same feeling.

The former Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska standout has guided her Links to a 9-2 mark. Lincoln High earned a split this past weekend against ranked foes Lincoln Pius X and Millard South and climbs to No. 5 in the overall Top 10.

“We’re off to the best start since I’ve been here,” the coach said. “Our kids have stayed the course and are paying attention to detail.”

Kelley, in her fourth season at the helm, has yet to lead her team to the state tournament. The Links were 11-13 in 2018-19, 17-7 in 2019 and 13-8 last year.

Those records aren’t bad but not good enough for Kelley, a state champion at Northeast in 2005. She went on to start 110 straight games at NU and scored more than 1,000 points.

“My girls know that I’m pretty demanding,” she said. “And I absolutely hate to lose.”