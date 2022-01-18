Patterson: Former Husker standout Dominique Kelley has Lincoln High aiming for state tournament

Dominique Kelley knows how it feels to cut down the nets after a state championship victory.
She’s hoping her Lincoln High team someday gets to experience that same feeling.
The former Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska standout has guided her Links to a 9-2 mark. Lincoln High earned a split this past weekend against ranked foes Lincoln Pius X and Millard South and climbs to No. 5 in the overall Top 10.
“We’re off to the best start since I’ve been here,” the coach said. “Our kids have stayed the course and are paying attention to detail.”
Kelley, in her fourth season at the helm, has yet to lead her team to the state tournament. The Links were 11-13 in 2018-19, 17-7 in 2019 and 13-8 last year.
Those records aren’t bad but not good enough for Kelley, a state champion at Northeast in 2005. She went on to start 110 straight games at NU and scored more than 1,000 points.
“My girls know that I’m pretty demanding,” she said. “And I absolutely hate to lose.”
The Links have been denied trips to state the past three seasons, losing in the district final twice and the semifinal once. Those close calls have pushed the coach and her squad even harder this season.
Lincoln High won its first six games before falling to Lincoln East in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Two more wins led the Links to this past weekend, which started with a road game against two-time defending state champ Pius.
In a similar game against the Thunderbolts three years ago, Lincoln High lost by 55. But Friday night, the Links got 25 points from senior guard J’unti Franklin and prevailed 53-47.
Kelley’s squad went for the weekend sweep Saturday night but top-ranked Millard South proved too tough, holding on for a 77-68 win. Franklin scored 22 and junior guard Briuana Robinson added 17.
The addition of point guard Dyvine Harris, a transfer from Lincoln North Star, also has helped solidify the squad.
“Playing those two teams back-to-back was a good gauge for us,” Kelley said. “I think we were nervous before that Millard South game, but the team played hard to the end.”
Other big games loom for the Links, who play Saturday at Lincoln East. Third-ranked Fremont will host Lincoln High on Feb. 4, and the regular season ends two weeks later with games at Lincoln Southwest and Gretna.
Kelley says she feels more comfortable as head coach with each passing season. She enlisted the aid of her former high school coach Rich Olson her first two years.
“Rich was super helpful,” she said. “But I felt like last year I grew in a lot of ways as a coach, and that was good for me.”
Kelley said the Links will continue to work hard in quest of that tourney bid. Lincoln High is seeking its first state title in 42 years.
“I keep telling our team that we have all the right pieces,” she said. “It’s just a matter of putting it all together at the right time.”
Ratings update
Undefeated Millard South continues to roll along as the overall No. 1 team.
In addition to the win over the Links, the Patriots also posted a 19-point victory over previously ranked Gretna.
Omaha Central remains No. 2, though the Eagles have a challenging week ahead. Central plays at Class A No. 9 Millard North on Tuesday and at No. 8 Bellevue East on Saturday.
Rounding out the top five are Fremont, Bellevue West and Lincoln High.
New No. 1’s this week are Wahoo in Class C-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart in D-2. The Warriors’ only losses have come against Class B powers Elkhorn North and Norris while the Irish regain the top spot after capturing the Mudecas tourney title.
Top games this week
Class A – Tuesday: Omaha Central at Millard North. Friday: Bellevue East at Bellevue West; Millard South at Millard North; Kearney at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday: Omaha Central at Bellevue East; Lincoln Southwest at Kearney.
Class B – Tuesday: York at Norris; Broken Bow vs. Elkhorn North (at Grand Island Central Catholic); Ord at Adams Central. Thursday: Elkhorn at Blair. Saturday: River Cities Conference tournament final (at Sokol Arena).
Class C-1 – Tuesday: North Bend at Columbus Scotus; Minden at St. Paul. Thursday: Broken Bow at Gothenburg; Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran. Friday: Gothenburg at Sidney. Saturday: Adams Central at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Class C-2 – Tuesday: Superior at Hastings St. Cecilia; Ravenna at Sutton. Thursday: North Bend at Oakland-Craig; Wisner-Pilger at Pender. Friday: Elkhorn Valley at Creighton.
Class D-1 – Tuesday: North Central at Niobrara/Verdigre; McCool Junction at BDS. Friday: Columbus Scotus at Fremont Bergan. Saturday: Malcolm at Mead.
Class D-2 – Tuesday: Creighton at Wynot; Mead at Sterling; Exeter-Milligan at Meridian; Diller-Odell at Southern; Anselmo-Merna at SEM.
