Patterson: Fremont Bergan baseball suddenly becomes a contender this season

Fremont Bergan coach Jeff Hayden will remember several things about last week.
The rain. The cold. But most of all, the Knights’ first Heartland Athletic Conference title.
“The weather was not very nice,” he said. “But in the end, it was all worth it.”
His squad — a co-op of Bergan and Fremont High — started the week with a 4-3 road win over then-No. 1 Millard South. Then came three victories in the HAC tourney, capped by Friday’s 4-2 win over Lincoln East for the championship.
“That’s our first one in 18 years,” Hayden said. “That definitely made everybody happy.”
Last week’s performance, combined with some unexpected results in the Metro Conference tourney, was enough to see the previously unranked Knights zoom to No. 2 in the Top 10.
Hayden, in his ninth season as coach, has his team on the right track. The Knights qualified for state in 2017 and 2019 and won the Class A American Legion title in the summer of 2019, the first time that happened since 1946.
“There are some similarities between that 2019 team and this year’s team,” Hayden said. “The main one is good kids who work hard.”
Another similarity is the last name Sintek. Brody Sintek threw a no-hitter in the 2019 Mid-South Legion Regional, and younger brother Carter pitched the Knights to wins last week over Millard South and Lincoln Southwest.
In the HAC championship, Landon Mueller allowed three hits over six innings in his first varsity start. Sam Gifford’s two-run, first-inning single got the Knights off to a good start.
“We did not play great defense when we beat Millard South,” Hayden said. “But in our three tournament games, our defense was really clean.”
Because of rainouts, Bergan has played fewer games than the Metro Conference teams. But the Knights will be busy the next two weeks, with 10 games during that span.
Hayden also isn’t getting caught up in the Knights’ lofty rating.
“There are probably 15 teams that have a shot of winning Class A,” he said. “There’s a lot of quality players out there, and that says a lot about the level of high school baseball here in Nebraska.”
Ratings update
Bellevue West’s victorious run through the Metro tourney makes the Thunderbirds an easy choice as the overall No. 1 team this week.
The Thunderbirds got a 14-strikeout, no-hitter from Jaxon Jelkin in the semifinal and a three-hitter from Jack Bland in the championship.
After that, the ratings get murky. But here’s the logic to explain the rest of the top five: Bergan claims No. 2 by virtue of its Heartland Athletic Conference tourney title; Lincoln East, the HAC tournament runner-up, is No. 3 in large part because of a win over Millard West on April 9; Millard West, the Metro tourney runner-up, which defeated previous No. 1 Millard South twice last week, checks in at No. 4; Millard South drops to No. 5 after a 2-3 week but can get back on track Tuesday with a home game against Bellevue West.
Pushed out of the Top 10 are Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Creighton Prep, which both lost in the first round of the Metro tourney.
In Class B, Norris defeated Elkhorn for the third time to claim the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title and retain its hold on No. 1.
Top games
Class A — Monday: Lincoln East vs. Papillion-La Vista (at Fricke), Papio South at Omaha Westside. Tuesday: Bellevue West at Millard South. Wednesday: Millard West at Millard North, Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Den Hartog), Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Papillion (at Fricke). Thursday: Fremont Bergan at Millard North. Thursday-Saturday: Monarch Invitational (at Fricke). Friday-Saturday: Lincoln East Invitational (at Sherman, Den Hartog).
Class B — Monday: Elkhorn at Bellevue West, Elkhorn South at Norris. Thursday: Ralston at Bennington. Friday: Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH