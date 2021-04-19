Patterson: Fremont Bergan baseball suddenly becomes a contender this season

Fremont Bergan coach Jeff Hayden will remember several things about last week.

The rain. The cold. But most of all, the Knights’ first Heartland Athletic Conference title.

“The weather was not very nice,” he said. “But in the end, it was all worth it.”

His squad — a co-op of Bergan and Fremont High — started the week with a 4-3 road win over then-No. 1 Millard South. Then came three victories in the HAC tourney, capped by Friday’s 4-2 win over Lincoln East for the championship.

“That’s our first one in 18 years,” Hayden said. “That definitely made everybody happy.”

Last week’s performance, combined with some unexpected results in the Metro Conference tourney, was enough to see the previously unranked Knights zoom to No. 2 in the Top 10.

Hayden, in his ninth season as coach, has his team on the right track. The Knights qualified for state in 2017 and 2019 and won the Class A American Legion title in the summer of 2019, the first time that happened since 1946.

“There are some similarities between that 2019 team and this year’s team,” Hayden said. “The main one is good kids who work hard.”