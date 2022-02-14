Patterson: Fremont senior Taylor McCabe, Gretna coach Jerome Skrdla both hit milestones

Skrdla, in his 27th season with the Dragons, has won more than 400 games at the school. His 45-year coaching career began at Kearney Catholic before he moved to Fort Calhoun then Gretna.

His Kearney Catholic teams won 57 straight and captured Class C-2 state titles in 1984 and 1985. He guided the Dragons to the Class B championship in 2006 in one of Gretna's 15 state tourney trips under his leadership.

A member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, Skrdla's coaching career will come to an end this spring when he retires as the school's technology coordinator.

"The wins will always be special," he said. "But what I've always enjoyed the most and what I'm really going to miss is the relationships with the players."

Skrdla celebrated the milestone Senior Night win with a cake, which he saved for the next day.

"My players all came in and had a piece, and we had a great chance to talk," he said. "I couldn't have reached that mark without all the players I've coached over the years."

Skrdla said he has no solid retirement plan other than to travel with his wife of 38 years, Darcy.