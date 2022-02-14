Patterson: Fremont senior Taylor McCabe, Gretna coach Jerome Skrdla both hit milestones

Tuesday proved to be a big night for Fremont senior Taylor McCabe and Gretna coach Jerome Skrdla.
Let's start with McCabe, who became the state's most prolific long-range shooter. The senior guard broke the career 3-point record of 363 set in 2014 by Minden's Brooke Kissinger.
She needed three to tie Kissinger and four to become the new leader in treys. She hit five 3-pointers in a home win over Grand Island.
"That was pretty cool," McCabe said. "I didn't know I was that close to the record until about a week before."
An announcement was made when she tied the record and again when she broke it in the second quarter. McCabe said she was well aware of the player whose mark she had been chasing.
"Our family is good friends with the Kissingers," she said. "I really looked up to her."
It's been an outstanding season for the Iowa commit, who also went past the 2,000-point mark last month. She is the 13th girl to reach that milestone and second in Class A, following another Tiger player — center Jess Shepard.
McCabe has 2,152 points, and by hitting her 20-point average the rest of the way, she has a chance to finish among the top five all time.
Fremont's team success has been tied to McCabe since she knocked down 72 3-pointers as a freshman. Coach Kelly Flynn's Tigers lost the district final by one point that year but have qualified for the state tournament the past two, losing to Lincoln Pius X in last year's final.
Getting back to state and trying to bring third-ranked Fremont its first state championship is the ultimate goal for McCabe, who is very clear on that point.
"Breaking the record was great," she said. "But what we all really want is that state title."
After setting the mark, McCabe posed for a photo with her parents, Ryan and Dana. She shared credit on Twitter with her coaches — her dad, for one — and teammates.
"This is an important milestone and one I have dreamed of for a long time," she tweeted. "Thank you all! More memories to make!"
Now let's move on to Gretna, where Skrdla made a memory of his own. He picked up career victory No. 600, becoming the fifth girls basketball coach to reach that milestone.
He joined John Larsen, Ken Cook, Jim Miller and Russ Ninemire. All-time leader Larsen (Crete) and Ninemire (Douglas County West) are still coaching.
"To be mentioned with those four is really something," Skrdla said. "I'm humbled because it's pretty special to be in that club."
Skrdla, in his 27th season with the Dragons, has won more than 400 games at the school. His 45-year coaching career began at Kearney Catholic before he moved to Fort Calhoun then Gretna.
His Kearney Catholic teams won 57 straight and captured Class C-2 state titles in 1984 and 1985. He guided the Dragons to the Class B championship in 2006 in one of Gretna's 15 state tourney trips under his leadership.
A member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, Skrdla's coaching career will come to an end this spring when he retires as the school's technology coordinator.
"The wins will always be special," he said. "But what I've always enjoyed the most and what I'm really going to miss is the relationships with the players."
Skrdla celebrated the milestone Senior Night win with a cake, which he saved for the next day.
"My players all came in and had a piece, and we had a great chance to talk," he said. "I couldn't have reached that mark without all the players I've coached over the years."
Skrdla said he has no solid retirement plan other than to travel with his wife of 38 years, Darcy.
"I have mixed feelings about what it's going to be like, not coaching anymore," he said. "I've been very fortunate and it's all very humbling."
Looking ahead
Subdistricts begin this week for Class C-1 through D-2, while the Class A and B postseasons won't be far behind.
District finals will lead to the state tournament March 7 through 12 in Lincoln.
Top games
Class A — Tuesday: Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest. Thursday: Omaha Westside at Gretna. Friday: Bellevue West at Omaha Central. Saturday: Millard South at Omaha Westside, Lincoln High at Gretna.
Class B — Tuesday: Elkhorn North at Blair, Crete at Elkhorn, Scottsbluff at Sidney. Thursday: Blair at Norris, Beatrice at Waverly.
