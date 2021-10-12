Patterson: Fremont volleyball is climbing Mount Everest — and state would be the summit

Trying to build a program is no easy task, but Karen Nelsen is doing her best at Fremont.

The Tigers haven't been to state in almost 40 years, but they're 18-5 and cracked the Class A ratings this week at No. 9. That debut follows Fremont’s road win over 10th-ranked Lincoln Pius X.

“Sometimes it feels like climbing Mount Everest,” Nelsen said. “It’s a lot of work, but I know we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Tigers haven’t played many ranked teams while racking up those 18 wins, but Nelsen makes no apologies.

“I didn’t love our schedule, but there wasn’t much we could do about it,” she said. “We’re focused on doing our best, no matter who we play.”

Fremont seems to be on the right track, and its victory last Tuesday night against the perennially tough Thunderbolts is proof. The Tigers dropped the first set 25-11 but stormed back to win the next three 26-24, 25-14 and 25-22.

Grace Williams and Mattie Dalton each had 15 kills, libero Elise Estudillo had 27 digs, while Brylee Nelsen and Ellah Hofer combined for 35 assists.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 senior, leads the team with 207 kills. Estudillo, a 5-8 senior, has 328 digs and leads Class A in aces with 53.