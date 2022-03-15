Patterson: Fremont's state titles capped four years of progress

Fremont has something else to brag about along with that first-ever championship.

For the first time, the Tigers finish the season No. 1 in the overall Top 10.

Coach Kelly Flynn called the state title the end of a journey. It all started when Flynn, who won 11 state titles at South Sioux City, took over the program four years ago — about the time this year’s seniors had an undefeated eighth-grade team.

“I knew it was a special group,” he said. “It was a perfect time to come in."

The Tigers, who had been knocked out in the state tourney’s first round in six trips from 1979 to 2016, just missed reaching state in Flynn’s first season. Fremont lost 57-56 in a district final at Papillion-La Vista.

Flynn’s squad took another step the following year, winning a game at state for the first time. Lincoln East ended Fremont’s season that year with a 59-50 semifinal win.

Last year, the Tigers took another stride. They reached the final but lost to Lincoln Pius X 56-52, which provided more fuel for the fire this season.

Fremont drew added inspiration from its season opener, a 68-64 overtime loss at Pius. Returning All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe said that setback taught the team a lesson.

“We were getting one step closer each time,” she said. “But losing that first game told us that we still had a lot of work to do.”

The Tigers then rattled off 17 straight wins before another gut check — a 68-64 home loss against Lincoln High on Feb. 4. The Links trailed by 20 late in the third quarter but finished the game on a 13-1 run to stun Fremont in front of its home fans.

Flynn kept his team in the locker room for several minutes after that loss, and another lesson had been learned. The Tigers won their final 10 games, including payback wins over Pius and Lincoln High at state before finishing with a title-clinching win over Lincoln Southwest.

Reminiscing about her four-year career, McCabe — Class A’s scoring leader with a 21.3 average — said it’s been a challenge for the team’s six seniors.

“I’ll remember a lot of good moments with my teammates and coaches,” she said. “There was just so much time put into practicing and so many games that we battled in."

Flynn was asked to compare the first title with Fremont with his first one at South Sioux, which came in 1995.

“The first title is really, really special,” he said. “It felt like a four-year journey, and these girls kept believing in themselves.”

That belief helped these six seniors — McCabe, Macy Bryant, Sarah Shepard, Bella Keaton, Elise Estudillo and Mackenzie Kinning — pave the way for Fremont’s first title.

Getting it done

Congratulations go out to the six state champions — Fremont (Class A), Elkhorn North (B), North Bend (C-1), Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).

It was the third title in a row for North Bend and the second straight for Elkhorn North. St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart both won their seventh overall titles and now trail just South Sioux City (12), Sandy Creek (10), Lincoln Southeast (10), Crofton (9) and Wynot (8).

Fremont and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family both won their first titles. Special mention to the Tigers — my wife played on one of those previous Fremont state tourney teams.

​Congratulations also to the six championship coaches — Flynn, Ann Prince, Aaron Sterup, Greg Berndt, Kandee Hanzel and Luke Santo.

Crystal ball

We fared pretty well on the prediction front, coming home with four winners.

That was good enough to post a 4-2 win over colleague Stu Pospisil and his boys’ basketball selections.

Roncalli’s title

I’m going to cross over to the boys’ tourney and offer congratulations to coach JJ Stoffel and his Omaha Roncalli squad that captured the Class B title.

The Crimson Pride won the championship for the first time since 1996, when Doug Woodard led Roncalli to the title before his days at Bellevue West. The Crimson Pride had come agonizingly close in recent years, losing in the final in 2019 and 2020.

As a Roncalli alum — the exact year need not be divulged — I did my best to keep emotions in check during that final. But it wasn’t easy.

Last call

Now, on to the high school baseball season that begins Thursday.

