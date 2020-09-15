Patterson: Gretna volleyball overcomes injuries and winless start in return to dominant form

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gretna has managed to avoid key injuries in recent years, but the odds finally caught up to the Dragons.

The top three returning hitters from last year’s Class A runner-up are out for the season. That helped lead to an 0-5 start for one of the state’s most consistently successful squads.

Gretna bounced back this past weekend by going 4-0 to capture the Kearney Invitational. That performance is enough to merit a promotion for the Dragons, who slip into the Class A No. 10 slot.

“Those were some big wins for us," coach Mike Brandon said. “We needed something positive after the bad news we’ve gotten on the injury front."

Let’s sort out those injuries chronologically, starting with senior Avery Kallman. The Wayne State basketball recruit injured her knee over the summer and will be sidelined this fall.

Junior Skylar McCune, who announced her commitment to Creighton on June 18, had hip surgery two weeks before the season began. A starter since her freshman year, she had 420 kills and 456 digs last season.

The most recent injury was suffered by senior Emma Prentice, who tore her ACL late in the season-opening match against Millard West. The North Dakota State pledge had more than 200 kills last year.