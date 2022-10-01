Patterson: Gretna's comeback win is a surefire classic

You really had to be there to believe it.

Gretna’s 40-37 victory over Bellevue West on Friday night was one for the ages. The second-ranked Dragons scored 26 points in the final six minutes to win the game and stake their claim to No. 1 in the ratings.

With Gretna averaging 45 points and the Thunderbirds 42, a high-scoring contest was expected. But to see the Dragons somehow pull this game out when all hope seemed lost was just crazy.

Coach Mike Kayl’s squad led 14-0 early in the second quarter as Oklahoma State pledge Zane Flores threw for one TD and ran for another. Bellevue West countered with 37 straight points behind quarterback Danny Kaelin, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Two of those TD tosses — a 70-yarder to Isaiah McMorris and an 86-yarder to Gio Contreras — might be viewed as back-breakers. Gretna fell deeper into the hole when Contreras scored on a 6-yard run with 7:09 left to make it 37-14.

After the game, even Flores said it was “a little grim” on the bench. It also was a little grim in the stands as some discouraged Gretna fans headed for the exits.

That was a huge mistake.

Flores started the comeback, engineering a 70-yard drive that ended with a 35-yard TD pass to Blayke Moore with 5:57 left. The senior wide receiver would figure in two more huge plays down the stretch.

Things then started to get weird when Cameron Bothwell recovered his own onside kick. The junior couldn’t have known at that point that he would later cap the furious comeback.

Flores marched the Dragons 65 yards in a little more than a minute, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The quarterback then hit Moore for the crucial 2-point conversion to bring Gretna within 37-29 with 4:48 left.

About that time, fireworks at the nearby Vala’s Pumpkin Patch lit up the night sky. It was fitting to see them going off as the offensive fireworks at the stadium continued to unfold.

Bellevue West did its best to stem the tide and milk the clock, relying on Contreras to carry seven straight times. He gained 41 yards and about 35 inches as he was stopped just short on fourth down at the Gretna 24 with 2:32 left.

The Dragons went back to work on offense and were back in the end zone with 1:30 left. Flores hit Caleb Schnell with a 45-yard TD pass, bringing Gretna within 37-35.

Just short of getting the game tied, the Dragons needed another 2-point conversion. Flores lofted a pass in the back of the end zone to Moore, who made the catch near the end line.

The throw appeared high when Flores let it go, and I wasn’t certain that Moore kept one foot inbounds after making the grab. But after watching several replays, it was apparent that he did indeed get that foot down to knot the score.

Credit to the official nearest that play for getting the call right.

The Thunderbirds got the ball back but were unable to move against the Gretna defense, gaining 8 yards in three plays. Bellevue West punted on fourth-and-2 from its own 28, but senior linebacker Ethan Stuhr appeared to get his hand on it.

Taking over at the Thunderbirds’ 42-yard line in the final minute, Flores engineered one more drive. Passes to Tyson Boganowski and Colin Sims gained 22 yards and helped move Gretna to the Bellevue West 8.

Bothwell then trotted onto the field and calmly booted the game-winning 25-yard field goal with four seconds left as the Dragons capped their furious comeback.

Entering the fourth quarter, Flores had completed 10 of 21 passes for 156 yards. He was 14 of 21 in the final period for 220.

Kaelin’s strong performance in defeat also deserves mention. He was 30 of 48 for 325 yards.

But on this night, that wasn’t quite enough.

It was the kind of game that makes high school athletics great, and fans undoubtedly will reminisce about it for a long time.

Walking out of the stadium, I mentally sorted through the many football games covered in a 38-year sports writing career. There was none that came to mind to top this one for absolute improbability.

It was special to watch, and I salute both teams for the game they gave us Friday night.

Seventy-seven points. Fifty-three first downs. More than 700 yards passing.

One amazing victory.