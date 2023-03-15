Highs in the 30s?

Good chance of snow?

Yep … this must be baseball season.

It looks like a continuation of last spring when the weather was some of the worst in recent memory. Parkas and blankets were the norm in the grandstands as fans huddled against the frigid cold and biting north wind.

But let’s try to keep this positive because any mention of baseball means — in theory — warmer temps are on the way. It’s the least Mother Nature can do after last year’s shenanigans.

Millard West coach Steve Frey said he was looking forward to Friday’s home opener against Omaha Creighton Prep, but that game already has been pushed back to Monday. His Wildcats, the defending Class A champions, will start this season at No. 1.

“Practice has been going pretty well,” Frey said. “We’ve got a good mix of returning veterans and exciting young kids.”

Millard West graduated 11 off last year’s state championship squad, but several players return. That includes Creighton recruit Nick Venteicher and Iowa pledge Drew Deremer.

One of the newcomers is Tyson Lewis, a transfer from Platte Valley. The Arkansas recruit is the son of former Creighton player Peyton Lewis and the brother of Nebraska’s Hayden Lewis.

Tyson, sidelined last season by a back injury, will play shortstop for the Wildcats while Venteicher will play second base.

“That’s a pretty good combination up the middle,” Frey said. “We still need to fill in a few positions, but I like the look of our team.”

Millard West capped last season with a wild 11-10 win over Millard South in the Class A final. The Wildcats led 9-0 and then trailed 10-9 before eventually winning the game in the seventh on AJ Tauber’s walk-off home run.

Frey said it’s OK to reminisce about that game but he’s ready to look ahead.

“It’s nice to come into the season as the defending champion,” he said. “But what I want our players to understand is the work ethic needed to get that done.”

He added that his squad will be tested early with five games in six days — weather permitting.

“We’ll see what kind of pitching depth we’ve got right off the bat,” Frey said. “Nobody will be throwing complete games this early in the season.”

The Wildcats have other players who also have made plans for the future. Returning starters Korey Cozad, Peyton Moore and Caleb Lanphear will play at Southeast Community College.

Millard West isn’t the only team with committed players. Frey said Elkhorn South looms as a major threat in Class A because of its experience — 13 college commits, including seven in Division I.

“It seems like their whole team is committed someplace,” he said. “There have been a lot of good young players all over the state the past few years.”

Frey said he is just hoping to get his team out on the diamond for that delayed season opener.

“The forecast this weekend is brutal but we’re hoping to get past that,” he said. “I think everybody is ready to play some baseball.”

NSAA changes

The biggest change made by the NSAA this season is the addition of Class C.

There will be 32 teams competing in Class A, with three schools — Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Buena Vista and Omaha Westview — opting up from Class B. Nineteen teams will compete in Class B and 23 in Class C.

The team with the largest Class C boys’ enrollment is Central City, which co-ops with Fullerton and Centura. There are 190 boys in those schools while Centennial has the fewest with 61.

Omaha schools Concordia and Roncalli will compete in Class C. Concordia co-ops with other Omaha schools Brownell Talbot and Christian Academy.

Also new this season is a state tournament format that consists of two brackets and a winner-take-all final that will allow the championship to be televised for the first time. All three finals will be contested May 19 at Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field.

Ratings update

The first three teams to lead their respective classes are Millard West (A), Elkhorn North (B) and Malcolm (C).

The Wolves secured their first state title last season with a 2-0 win over Waverly in the Class B championship. The victory avenged an earlier tourney loss against the Vikings.

Leading the way for Elkhorn North is senior pitcher Ryan Harrahill. The Nebraska commit went 8-2 last season, struck out 92 and had a 1.00 ERA.

Malcolm is the logical choice to start atop the new Class C ratings. The Clippers won 14 games at the Class B level in 2022 before seeing their season end against Elkhorn North in a district final.