Patterson: 'History is hard,' but Skutt volleyball passes early first test in Class B state tourney

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt lived up to the hype Wednesday in the first round of the state volleyball tournament.
The SkyHawks, ranked second nationally by Prepvolleyball.com, rolled to a first-round sweep at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Skutt defeated Grand Island Northwest 25-6, 25-18, 25-11.
Coach Renee Saunders' squad is seeking its sixth consecutive state title, which would equal the accomplishments of Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92). The way the SkyHawks looked in their tourney opener, the players obviously feel that record is within reach.
"I think this team is on a mission,” Saunders said. "History is hard, and we know nothing is going to come easy.”
The first hurdle was being ready to play at 9 a.m.
"I got up at 3,” Saunders said. "I did not go down the election rabbit hole and watch that coverage because I wanted to be focused on our match.”
The SkyHawks were focused, roaring to a 10-0 lead in the first set. They kept the pressure on the Vikings and won that opening set by 19 points.
Northwest, which tied its own state record by qualifying for state for the 20th straight time, was more competitive in the second set. The Vikings trailed 10-9 but the relentless SkyHawks inched away and captured the set when a Northwest serve sailed long.
The third set was close early but Skutt opened leads of 11-6 and 19-11. The SkyHawks rattled off the last six points in a row, finishing off the match on a combination block by Grace Werner and Morgan Burke.
It was an impressive start for Skutt, which suffered its only loss in midseason against Class A Lincoln Southwest. It also brought a smile to the SkyHawks' early-rising coach.
"We were able to maintain our focus,” Saunders said. "We kept up the pressure from the start.”
She added that she liked the progress her team has made throughout the season.
"I know this is a special group,” she said. "We're not the same team that we were the first five matches of the season.”
Nebraska commit Lindsay Krause, considered one of the top recruits in the nation, led the way with 13 kills and four aces. Abbie Schomers and Ava Heyne each had eight kills while setter Allie Gray had 37 assists.
The SkyHawks will have an off day Thursday before returning to action in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday. That extra day is new this year with the four-day format.
"It's going to be weird,” Saunders said. "I don't know if I'm going to like that or not.”
What she does like is the way her team keeps winning.
"I'd be broken hearted if this team doesn't finish what it started this year,” she said. "We've got two more matches to go.”
Grand Island NW (16-16)........6 18 11
Omaha Skutt (33-1)..............25 25 25
GINW (kills-aces-blocks): Ashlynn Brown 5-0-0, Macey Bosard 3-0-0, Ellie Apfel 1-0-1, Chloe Mader 2-0-1, Whitney Loman 1-0-0, Claire Caspersen 7-0-1, Makinzi Havranek 1-0-0.
OS: Abbie Schomers 8-0-1, Grace Werner 0-0-1, Shayla McCormick 1-2-0, Ava Heyne 8-0-2, Cameron Cartwright 7-0-1, Morgan Burke 6-0-3, Bre Skala 0-1-0, Lindsay Krause 13-4-1, Allie Gray 2-1-1.
Set assists: GINW 17 (Havranek 26, Taylor Retzlaff 1); OS 38 (Gray 37, Krause 1).
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Waverly 1
The sixth-ranked Bluejays avenged a loss in subdistricts by defeating the third-ranked Vikings 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22.
Carly vonRentzell had 12 kills and Jess Stander 11 to pace Ashland-Greenwood, which advances to play top-ranked Omaha Skutt in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday.
"It's great to see our girls' hard work pay off,” coach Megan Rossell said. "We were ready to play today and we had no fear.”
The Bluejays were tied 20-20 in the fourth set but outscored Waverly 5-2 the rest of the way. Ashland-Greenwood finished off the match on a Waverly error at the net.
Nebraska pledge Whitney Lauenstein pounded 23 kills and Bailey Jeffers added 15 to lead the Vikings, who finish the season 22-7.
Ashland-Greenwood (24-6).......25 25 15 25
Waverly (22-7)........................21 21 25 22
AG (kills-aces-blocks): Layne Whaley 7-0-0, Brynn Glock 5-0-0, Saige Craven 5-0-0, Carly vonRentzell 12-0-0, Jess Stander 11-0-1, Presley Harms 0-1-0.
W: Karsen VanScoy 1-1-0, Kara Kassebaum 2-0-1, Bailey Jeffers 15-0-0, Taylor Kudym 2-0-0, Hannah Allick 2-1-0, Whitney Lauenstein 23-3-2, Madalyn Wells 0-1-1, Madyson Banitt 0-1-1.
Set assists: AG 40 (Craven 21, Glock 15, Alexa Edmisten 4); W 28 (Wells 13, Allick 11, VanScoy 4).
Norris 3, Aurora 0
The Titans defeated the Huskies 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 in a first-round match.
Ella Waters led the way with 16 kills while Kalli Kroeker added nine. Nebraska pledge Maisie Boesiger dished out 36 assists.
Norris moved its record to 28-4 and advanced to a semifinal Friday at approximately 9 p.m.
Kassidy Hudson had nine kills to pace Aurora, which finishes the season 22-13.
Aurora (22-13)........21 19 20
Norris (28-4)...........25 25 25
A (kills-aces-blocks): Cassidy Knust 2-1-0, Rachel Hunter 3-0-1, Alexandra Jones 1-0-0, Kassidy Hudson 9-0-2, Raina Cattau 2-1-0, Kasey Schuster 3-0-0, Jaylee Schuster 6-1-2.
N: Sydney Jelinek 7-0-0, Maisie Boesiger 4-1-1, Kalli Kroeker 9-2-2, Ella Waters 16-0-4, Brianna Stai 5-0-3.
Set assists: A 22 (Cattau 11, K. Schuster 9, Knust 2); N 45 (Boesiger 36, Ramsey 5, Kroeker 1, Sydney Guthard 1).
Elkhorn 3, York 0
The fourth-ranked Antlers defeated the fifth-ranked Dukes 28-26, 25-16, 25-10 to advance to a Friday semifinal against second-ranked Norris.
Elkhorn (23-9) survived a tough first set and rode that momentum the rest of the way. The Antlers won the second set by nine points and the third by 15.
Abbie Wolfe had 11 kills for the Antlers while Sydney Raszler and Addison Thomas each had 10.
Coach Abby da Silva's squad has played Eastern Midlands Conference rival Norris three times this season, losing twice.
The Dukes finish the season 27-9.
York (27-9)...............26 16 10
Elkhorn (23-9)..........28 25 25
Y (kills-aces-blocks): Maddie Portwine 2-0-1, Brynn Hirschfeld 1-0-0, Dannika Lamberty 1-0-1, Masa Scheierman 13-2-1, Addison Legg 4-0-0, Erin Case 3-0-1.
E: Kristina Radicia 0-1-0, Taylor Bunjer 2-0-0, Sydney Raszler 10-0-0, Rayliene Joens 7-0-0, Abbie Wolfe 11-3-1, Addison Thomas 10-1-0, Abbie Nadgwick 1-2-0, Haley Wolfe 1-0-0.
Set assists: Y 24 (Destiny Shepard 13, Hirchfeld 11); E 41 (Nadgwick 38, Radicia 1, Vala 1, Raszler 1).
