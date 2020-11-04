Patterson: 'History is hard,' but Skutt volleyball passes early first test in Class B state tourney

The third set was close early but Skutt opened leads of 11-6 and 19-11. The SkyHawks rattled off the last six points in a row, finishing off the match on a combination block by Grace Werner and Morgan Burke.

It was an impressive start for Skutt, which suffered its only loss in midseason against Class A Lincoln Southwest. It also brought a smile to the SkyHawks' early-rising coach.

"We were able to maintain our focus,” Saunders said. "We kept up the pressure from the start.”

She added that she liked the progress her team has made throughout the season.

"I know this is a special group,” she said. "We're not the same team that we were the first five matches of the season.”

Nebraska commit Lindsay Krause, considered one of the top recruits in the nation, led the way with 13 kills and four aces. Abbie Schomers and Ava Heyne each had eight kills while setter Allie Gray had 37 assists.

The SkyHawks will have an off day Thursday before returning to action in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday. That extra day is new this year with the four-day format.​

"It's going to be weird,” Saunders said. "I don't know if I'm going to like that or not.”