Patterson: History was made more than once at Nebraska state volleyball tournament

When Papillion-La Vista South won the Bellevue West Invitational in late August, it was the start of something special.
The Titans went on to finish 40-0, becoming the fourth Class A squad — and the first since 2011 — to go unbeaten through the grueling season. They join Omaha Marian (1972) and Papio South (2010, 2011) in the ranks of the undefeated.
Coach Katie Tarman’s squad dominated its opponents all season, losing only four sets. The Titans are ranked third nationally and might inch up a little higher as the season concludes in other states.
Tarman said the team’s sports psychologist had shown a video earlier during state tourney week of one of the greatest performances in sports. It was Secretariat winning the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths to finish the 1973 Triple Crown.
Amazingly, the colt was running his fastest fractions at the end of the race — an analogy the coach said hit home with her squad.
“It had been a great season up to that point,” she said. “But we wanted to show that the gap had widened even more between No. 1 and No. 2.”
There’s a famous photo of jockey Ron Turcotte looking back near the finish line with no other horses in sight. Maybe that’s how the Titans felt, finishing their perfect season by sweeping three matches at state.
“It was an incredible season,” Tarman said. “It’s a pretty awesome feat, and I’m very thankful for how our girls handled things all year.”
The coach added that the team’s confidence continued to grow as the season wore on as the Titans embraced the challenge — and pressure — to remain perfect.
“There really aren’t words to describe it,” she said. “This team wasn’t going to let anything get in its way, and the players made my job pretty easy.”
It also was a historic season in Class B, where Omaha Skutt captured its state-record seventh consecutive title. The SkyHawks left little doubt in the final against Norris, rolling to decisive victories in the third and fourth sets to claim the championship.
Coach Renee Saunders said that performance was steeped in what happened the night before, when Skutt rallied from a 0-2 deficit to defeat Waverly.
“We were staring failure in the face,” she said. “After surviving that tough match, I told the girls to go out and have fun in the final.”
That seventh straight title broke a tie with Shickley (1987-92) and Bellevue West (1992-97).
One final note from the state tourney, and this happened in Class D-1. Howells-Dodge had its own semifinal drama after falling behind Nebraska Christian 0-2 and trailing 24-22 in the third set.
In the heat of the moment, junior Grace Baumert went back to serve for the Jaguars. But it wasn’t her turn, a fact the Howells-Dodge staff caught just in the nick of time.
If Baumert would have gone through with that serve, the Jaguars would have forfeited that point and lost the match. Instead, they rallied to win that set and two more before defeating Fremont Bergan on Saturday for the school’s first title.
“That would have been one for the books, and not in a good way,” coach Taryn Janke said. “We’re all just thankful that’s not how it ended for us.”
Prediction update
The trusty crystal ball was able to predict four of the six winners at state: Papio South (Class A), Skutt (B), Lincoln Lutheran (C-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).
Oakland-Craig (C-2) and Howells-Dodge (D-1) prevented a perfect record for the second straight year.
Still, four is pretty lofty, so we’ll see if colleague Stu Pospisil can do as well with his football prognostications.
All-Nebraska teams
Ballots have been emailed to coaches for All-Nebraska consideration. They should be returned by Nov. 17.
If a coach didn’t receive a ballot, email mike.patterson@owh.com.
All-tournament teams
All-class
Hitters: Stella Adeyemi, Papio South. Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart. Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran. Bekka Allick, Waverly. Setters: Abby Schomers, Om. Skutt. Ava LeGrand, Papio South. Libero: Harlei Cole, Papio South.
Class A
Hitters: Lauren Medeck, Papio South. Stella Adeyemi, Papio South. Sadie Millard, Millard West. Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South. Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Om. Westside. Setter: Ava LeGrand, Papio South. Libero: Harlei Cole, Papio South.
Class B
Hitters: Ava Heyne, Skutt. Bekka Allick, Waverly. Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North. Ella Waters, Norris. Setters: Abby Schomers, Skutt. Maisie Boesiger, Norris. Hitter/libero: Morgan Burke, Skutt.
Class C-1
Hitters: Abby Wachal, Lin. Lutheran. Katelynn Oxley, Lin. Lutheran. Madison Vogt, Columbus Lakeview. Elizabeth Rowe, Lakeview. Setters: Sydney Conner, Kearney Catholic. Ashlyn DeBoer, Lincoln Lutheran. Hitter/libero: Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic.
Class C-2
Hitters: Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig. Brandi Helzer, Oakland-Craig. Alivia Huxoll, Sutton. Regan Vavricek, Sutton. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger. Setter: Adi Rennerfeldt, Oakland-Craig. Hitter/libero: Shayla Meyer, Superior.
Class D-1
Hitters: Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge. Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock. Briana Lemke, Mead. Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Fremont Bergan. Paige Frickenstein, Bergan. Setter: Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge. Libero: Summer Bojanski, Bergan.
Class D-2
Hitters: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart. Olivia Eickhoff, FCSH. Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis. Kelly Pfeifer, HSF. Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna. Setter: Rachel Magdanz, FCSH. Libero: Lauren Malone, FCSH.
