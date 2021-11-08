Patterson: History was made more than once at Nebraska state volleyball tournament

When Papillion-La Vista South won the Bellevue West Invitational in late August, it was the start of something special.

The Titans went on to finish 40-0, becoming the fourth Class A squad — and the first since 2011 — to go unbeaten through the grueling season. They join Omaha Marian (1972) and Papio South (2010, 2011) in the ranks of the undefeated.

Coach Katie Tarman’s squad dominated its opponents all season, losing only four sets. The Titans are ranked third nationally and might inch up a little higher as the season concludes in other states.

Tarman said the team’s sports psychologist had shown a video earlier during state tourney week of one of the greatest performances in sports. It was Secretariat winning the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths to finish the 1973 Triple Crown.

Amazingly, the colt was running his fastest fractions at the end of the race — an analogy the coach said hit home with her squad.

“It had been a great season up to that point,” she said. “But we wanted to show that the gap had widened even more between No. 1 and No. 2.”