Patterson: In final season as Burke coach, nothing is routine for Scott Hodges

In his final season as Omaha Burke’s coach, Scott Hodges has seen a little bit of everything.

The Bulldogs have some quality wins, including victories over Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard West — two of the top teams in the Metro Conference. Millard South is the only other school to have beaten the Junior Jays and the Wildcats.

But a lack of pitching depth behind the team’s top three starters — Owen Kelley, Hunter Chavis and Rodney Whaley — has led to a few lopsided losses. That includes a 17-2 setback Friday against Class B No. 1 Norris.

At 10-9, Hodges’ squad is the only Omaha Public Schools team with a winning record. The Bulldogs are 12th in wild-card points and have an opportunity to finish strong, playing their final seven regular-season games against mostly unranked foes.

Hodges, in his 11th season at the Burke helm, will move on to become the first baseball coach at Westview — one of two new OPS high schools to open in the fall.

“We’ve been sloppy at times, but I’m happy with where we’re at,” he said. “Being able to beat Millard West (9-7) and Prep (11-5) were two nice wins for us.”

The victory over the Wildcats came after Millard West’s ceremony to retire the No. 3 uniform of longtime coach Frank Ryan, now an assistant at Burke.

“I gave Frank the game ball,” Hodges said. “That was a big night for him.”

Burke last reached state in 2018 and went 3-2 in the double-elimination tournament. The Bulldogs have won five Class A titles, but not since 2000.

Hodges’ squad has ridden the momentum of a strong American Legion season. Burke was 12-14 last spring but 34-12 last summer.

“Between varsity and Legion, it’s a long baseball season,” Hodges said. “We were able to turn things around and our kids are playing hard this spring.”

Hodges will coach the Westview Legion team this summer while new Bulldog coach Aaron Molinaro — a former Hodges aide who has been an assistant at Ralston — will guide Burke’s Legion program.

Adding to the drama for Hodges has been the presence of his son, Brayden, a junior infielder at Millard South. The Patriots defeated the Bulldogs on March 21, with the younger Hodges rapping two hits and scoring three runs.

“Seeing him play was a proud dad moment,” Scott said. “But it wasn’t really a happy coaching moment.”

The coach added that his son didn’t talk any smack at home later that night “because he knows better.”

Burke started the season 1-5 — all five losses coming against ranked teams — but are 9-4 since.

Hodges said it’s been an emotional ride in his final season with the Bulldogs, but said he is looking forward to his future at Westview. Assistants Ryan and Mike Hagge will join his staff at the new school.

“That will be the next challenge for me,” Hodges said. “But first, I want to take this team as far as I possibly can.”

Tournament champs

Millard West captured the Monarch (Papillion-La Vista) Invitational on Saturday while Millard South won the Spartan (Lincoln East) Invitational.

In a rematch of a Metro Conference tourney semifinal, the Wildcats defeated Elkhorn South 9-7. Sam Novotny picked up the pitching win while Drew Deremer had three RBIs.

At Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field, the Patriots outslugged the Spartans 14-10. Sophomore JD Moffett had a grand slam while Cam Kozeal and Braden Cannon each drove in three.

Ratings update

Omaha Creighton Prep remains No. 1 in Class A, with Millard South and Millard West right behind.

All three teams will be competing this week in the Don Kraft/Millard South Invitational that begins Thursday.

Another close call in Class B, where Norris slips ahead of Omaha Skutt. The Titans have a slight edge in wild-card points and are coming off a victory over Lincoln Southwest, winner of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

Mooney’s 500th win

Prep will celebrate coach Pat Mooney’s recent 500th victory following Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. home game against Millard North.

That event was scheduled last Thursday after the doubleheader against Kearney but – surprise, surprise – nasty weather postponed it.

Top games

Class A — Monday: Om. Westside at Millard West, Gretna at Elkhorn South. Tuesday: Millard North at Om. Creighton Prep, Millard West at Bellevue West. Wednesday: Om. Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest (Den Hartog). Thursday-Saturday: Don Kraft/Millard South Invitational, Bellevue West Invitational. Saturday: Elkhorn South at Fremont (Schilke Field).

Class B — Monday: Millard South at Elkhorn North. Tuesday: Gretna at Norris (Hickman Park). Thursday-Friday: River Cities Conference tournament.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.