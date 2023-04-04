There’s a sense of urgency this season within the Gretna baseball program.

It won’t be the same for the Dragons after the opening of Gretna East in the fall. That will divide the players as the Griffins embark on their first Metro Conference varsity season.

“Right now, we’re all Dragons,” coach Jake Wolf said. “And we’re all in.”

That attitude has helped Gretna win five in a row while boosting its record to 6-3. Wolf’s squad moves into the overall Top 10 at No. 6 this week.

“We’ve been playing well,” the coach said. “Even when we lost a few, I told our guys that we weren’t playing badly.”

Gretna opened the season with a victory over preseason No. 5 Bellevue West. After three consecutive losses, the Dragons bounced back to win their next five – including a championship run through the Elkhorn tournament.

“Our guys stayed the course,” Wolf said. “Our starting pitching has been solid, and that’s been a big key for us.”

That pitching staff is anchored by seniors Chuck Thomas, Skylar Graham and Jeff Miller. Thomas defeated the Thunderbirds 2-1, Graham beat Omaha Creighton Prep 2-1 and Miller got the decision in a 5-1 win over Papillion-La Vista.

“They’ve been through the fire last spring and summer,” Wolf said. “They’ve been throwing a lot of strikes and getting us five or six innings.”

Connor Wille already has four saves as the Dragons’ closer.

Offensively, Wolf said it’s been a team effort. Junior Michael Scheef sets the table as the leadoff batter while Graham and sophomore cleanup hitter Griffin Goldman also have made key contributions.

Wolf, in his 13th season as coach, said the team is concentrating on the present and not the impending change in the program.

“We’ve got a good sophomore class that’s going to get split up,” he said. “We’re playing this year for this year.”

Wolf will remain as Gretna’s coach next season while Mike Hagge, former Elkhorn Mount Michael coach and current assistant at Omaha Westview, will coach Gretna East.

Wolf added the performance of last year’s 16-13 Gretna squad also has served as motivation. The team won the late-season Bellevue West tournament but lost to Lincoln Pius X in a first-round district game.

The Dragons have not reached state since 2019.

“It was up and down for us all last year,” Wolf said. “We haven’t talked specifically about getting back to state but I know that’s a team goal we definitely want to achieve.”

Ratings update

Millard West (11-0) remains the overall No. 1 team. The defending Class A champion won five games last week, including a 5-0 shutout win over preseason No. 2 Elkhorn South.

Papillion-La Vista South (8-0) climbs a notch to the No. 2 slot. The Titans capped their 4-0 week with an 8-7 victory over crosstown rival Papio in the annual game at Werner Park.

New to the Class A ratings this week are No. 6 Gretna, No. 7 Grand Island, No. 9 Lincoln Southeast and No. 10 Omaha Westside.

In Class B, Omaha Skutt becomes the third team in three weeks to hold that top spot. The lone setback for the 5-2 SkyHawks last week was against Millard West.

Skutt slips ahead of previous No. 1 Omaha Gross, which lost 4-3 on Saturday against Class C Omaha Roncalli.

Malcolm continues to lead the way in Class C. The 6-0 Clippers won their three games last week by a combined score of 46-7.

Douglas County West, which moves to the No. 2 slot, also is unbeaten at 5-0. The Falcons are coming off a 4-2 win over Class B Platte Valley, which defeated defending Class B champion Elkhorn North on Saturday.

Top games

Class A — Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South, Elkhorn South at Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside at Millard West. Thursday-Saturday: Millard West Invitational. Saturday: Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue West.

Class B — Tuesday: Bennington at Omaha Gross; Platteview at Platte Valley. Thursday: Plattsmouth at Beatrice. Friday: Bellevue West at Elkhorn North.

Class C — Tuesday: Omaha Roncalli at Wahoo. Wednesday: Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli. Thursday: Malcolm at Lincoln Christian. Friday: Douglas County West at Malcolm.