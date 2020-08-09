Patterson: It's hard to mask the excitement of an American Legion season

It was an American Legion baseball season unlike any other.
But in the end, it sure was nice to see games played this summer.
Credit for that goes the state’s Legion officials who refused to give in, even when the national office said there would be no baseball. Though several states canceled, Nebraska Legion Activities Director Jody Moeller was convinced the right thing to do was play.
After seeing the varsity spring season canceled due to COVID-19, most Legion families were hoping for some semblance of a summer season. Practice officially began June 1 and that became a reality.
I visited four schools that day to see how the 6-foot social distancing was going, and it was obvious it would be an adjustment. But as the practice days passed, players seemed to be getting the hang of it.
When June 18 arrived — the first day games could be played — Moeller tweeted:
“I have never looked so forward to the start of American Legion Baseball. Games On!! Today is the day we’ve been waiting for!”
Stopping at Ralston’s Orval Smith Field that morning, several parents told me how thankful they were for the games. One dad said it brought some much-needed normalcy to his son’s life.
It wasn’t easy, as evidenced at Omaha Creighton Prep during an early-season tournament. Junior Jays coach Pat Mooney was kept busy after games by spraying disinfectant on the dugouts, railings, grandstands and just about anything else that didn’t move.
Such was life for Legion coaches this year, who found themselves spending as much time abiding by the governor’s COVID-19 directives as they did mentoring their players.
“We don’t want to be the team that ruins it for everyone else,” one coach said.
Even with all of the precautions in place, some teams had to quarantine for two weeks after a player — or players — tested positive. Coaches were just as concerned about the coronavirus as they were about opposing teams.
With the state and national Legion tournaments canceled, Omaha-area coaches put together a 24-team Metro postseason tourney. Though the winner would not be the official state champion, it gave the players something to play for over the final two weeks.
The last four Legion teams standing represented Bellevue West, Millard South, Omaha Westside and Prep. As fate would have it, two of the biggest rivals in the Metro Conference — Westside and Prep — played in the final.
Five Points Bank (Prep) defeated KB Building Services (Westside) 6-3, rallying to score all its runs in the final two innings. The game was played at noon because Prep had its graduation that night, but a large crowd still showed up.
That weekend, a similar postseason tournament was held in Bennington. That one featured 16 Class B teams and had the feel of a state tournament as Hickman defeated Ashland for the title.
Again, the fans came out in force for the championship game. It was another reminder how much the players and their families appreciated the fact that Nebraska still found a way to play Legion games this summer.
Fittingly, a drawing of the coronavirus bug was etched into Hickman’s championship plaque.
Most teams didn’t charge admission to limit possible COVID-19 contact, so just playing games presented another hardship. Umpires still had to be paid and baseballs had to be purchased, but still the season went on.
The concession stands also were usually closed for the same reason, which cut into revenue. There were no hot dogs at Orval Smith, no root beer floats at Roddy Field, no popcorn at Prep and no Orsi’s pizza at Brown Park.
Speaking of Brown Park, the cancellation of the annual Collin-Orcutt all-star game — the unofficial start of the Legion season — was unfortunate. That game, played on Memorial Day, is a touching tribute to veterans and a fun night of baseball.
Looking ahead, it’s tough to say exactly what the high school sports landscape will resemble this fall. Will we have some sports? All sports? No sports?
As the father of a senior, I hope the Class of 2021 can have something that resembles a normal school year. I also hope that with necessary precautions in place that we can still have high school sports.
Yes, I did see a few end-of-season dogpiles that technically violated the social distancing restrictions. But it was hard to crack on those players for showing emotion, especially after the cancellation of the spring season.
No matter what’s ahead, I salute Moeller and the other state Legion officials who made sure there was baseball this summer in Nebraska. For the players, their families and those of us who can’t wait to see life get back to normal.
American Legion notes
Short season saw big numbers from Wildcat
Max Anderson missed out on the spring baseball season, but he made up for it this summer in record-setting fashion.
The shortstop from Wolfe Electric (Millard West) was 38 for 49 at the plate and batted an astounding .776 in 15 American Legion games. It’s believed to be the highest end-of-season Legion average ever in Nebraska, breaking a record that has stood for 50 years.
His strong summer performance came after all of the state’s high school teams saw their varsity spring seasons wiped out by COVID-19.
“It just seemed that wherever he hit the ball, the fielders weren’t there,” coach Steve Frey said. “It was fun to watch.”
The previous high average at the end of a Legion season belonged to Jerry Gomez, who batted .587 for Anthony’s Restaurant (Omaha Ryan High School) in 1970.
Some might quibble that Anderson played in only 15 games after the Legion couldn’t start playing games until June 18 because of state coronavirus guidelines. The Wildcats also had to shut down for two weeks in midseason after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
“We missed out on 10 to 15 games,” Frey said. “There’s probably no chance Max hits that high if we played more games but that doesn’t take anything away from what he accomplished.”
Anderson also was dealing with a forced change in his collegiate destination. He had signed a letter of intent to attend Texas A&M but was granted a full release when the Aggies ran into a coronavirus-related roster crunch.
Instead, he signed with Nebraska.
“I think losing spring and then the whole college thing motivated Max even more,” Frey said. “Whatever it was, I’ve never seen anything like the summer he had.”
Anderson, who was the state’s 2020 Gatorade player of the year despite the absence of a spring season, led the 10-8 Wildcats in hits (38), runs (26), RBIs (23), home runs (7) and stolen bases (9).
Reaching the pinnacle
Perhaps overshadowed by the Metro postseason tournament was the tourney held in Lincoln to determine that city’s champion.
Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) won its second straight city title by defeating Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) 8-3 in the final at Den Hartog Field.
It was an impressive end of the season for the Silver Hawks, who were the first team shut down this summer after a player tested positive for COVID-19. That forced Pinnacle to start its season two weeks after every other team.
Dylan Cox got the complete-game win in the championship, tossing a five-hitter and striking out seven.
It was unfortunate that one of Lincoln’s strongest teams, Carpet Land (Lincoln East), was unable to compete in the event after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Two play in Area Code Games
Drew Christo of Elkhorn and CJ Hood of Norris were selected to play in the Area Code Games — a showcase for some of the best high school players in the nation.
Both pitchers are part of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.
Christo committed to the Huskers last October, selecting NU over several other Division I schools. Hood, who committed in June, has seen his stock rise after his fastball was clocked in the mid-90s.
Both will play on the same team at the four-day Area Code Games, which end Monday.
Ashland’s close call
Though there was no official state title games this year, the season-ending COVID-19 tourney at Bennington came as close to naming a Class B champion as possible.
For the record, Hickman defeated Ashland 12-4 in the nine-inning final. While Hickman deserves credit for the victory, Ashland also deserves mention after coming so close to victory — despite the eight-run difference.
Trailing by two in the seventh, Hickman scored a run on a groundout to make it 4-3. Then with two outs and the tying run on second base, Dane Small singled to left.
Ashland left fielder Tyson Lewis charged the ball and uncorked a strong throw to the plate. On a close play, the runner jostled the ball out of the catcher’s mitt and the Titans tied the game.
Hickman blew the game open two innings later with an eight-run ninth, highlighted by a tiebreaking two-run homer by Hood.
Credit to the Titans for the win, but credit also to the Bluejays for coming so close — much closer than the final score indicated.
Beatrice no-nos
A no-hitter is rare enough but Beatrice had two consecutive no-nos last week.
Qwin Zabokrtsky threw the first, striking out five in a seven-inning win over Elkhorn Mount Michael. The next day, Will Reimer struck out nine in a no-hit victory over Nebraska City.
The team almost had three in a row when Zane Hoffman threw five innings of hitless ball the next day. Over a 20-inning span, Beatrice yielded three hits.
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
