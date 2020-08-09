Patterson: It's hard to mask the excitement of an American Legion season

It was an American Legion baseball season unlike any other.

But in the end, it sure was nice to see games played this summer.

Credit for that goes the state’s Legion officials who refused to give in, even when the national office said there would be no baseball. Though several states canceled, Nebraska Legion Activities Director Jody Moeller was convinced the right thing to do was play.

After seeing the varsity spring season canceled due to COVID-19, most Legion families were hoping for some semblance of a summer season. Practice officially began June 1 and that became a reality.

I visited four schools that day to see how the 6-foot social distancing was going, and it was obvious it would be an adjustment. But as the practice days passed, players seemed to be getting the hang of it.

When June 18 arrived — the first day games could be played — Moeller tweeted:

“I have never looked so forward to the start of American Legion Baseball. Games On!! Today is the day we’ve been waiting for!”

Stopping at Ralston’s Orval Smith Field that morning, several parents told me how thankful they were for the games. One dad said it brought some much-needed normalcy to his son’s life.