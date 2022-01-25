Patterson: It's no surprise Fremont broke a state record for 3-pointers

The Tigers accomplished that goal, striking for 31 points in the first quarter. Fremont knocked down nine 3-pointers in that opening period, which probably would be another record if the NSAA kept that stat.

McCabe led the way, sinking 9 of 12 from behind the arc. That set a school record and gave her 329 for her career. She's chasing the state mark of 363 set by Brooke Kissinger of Minden.

“She was definitely feeling it that night,” Flynn said. “And most of those shots were pretty deep.”

The longtime coach said there are similarities between the Tigers and his South Sioux teams that won 11 state titles.

“We had some very good shooters on those teams too,” he said. “We usually had a go-to post player back in those days but probably not as many girls who could hit the 3-pointer.”

Flynn, who is seventh on the all-time coaching wins list with 584, said all five of his starters pretty much have the 3-point green light at any time.

“I feel good about the way we’re playing,” Flynn said. “And I’m really happy with the way we’re shooting the ball.”