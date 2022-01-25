Patterson: It's no surprise Fremont broke a state record for 3-pointers

While covering a game last week, word started to spread about what Fremont had accomplished that night against Lincoln Southeast.
The Tigers sank a state-record 21 3-pointers in an 81-42 road victory. That broke the mark of 19 set by Seward in 2016 and is just one short of the boys’ record of 22 set by Ainsworth in 2015.
Southeast, which sank five treys, also will share a state record with Fremont for most combined 3-pointers in a game with 26. That breaks the previous mark of 23.
That long-range accuracy shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering a number of factors:
» The Tigers are coached by Kelly Flynn, whose high-scoring South Sioux City teams from the past still hold five of the top 10 slots for most points scored in a game.
» The presence of Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe, one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in state history.
» A balanced lineup with several who can knock down the trey — eight players made at least one in a recent win over Omaha Marian.
» A motivated squad that is seeking the school’s first state title after finishing as the Class A runner-up last year.
“It was just one of those nights,” Flynn said. “We’ve been shooting it well and we wanted to jump out to a quick start.”
The Tigers accomplished that goal, striking for 31 points in the first quarter. Fremont knocked down nine 3-pointers in that opening period, which probably would be another record if the NSAA kept that stat.
McCabe led the way, sinking 9 of 12 from behind the arc. That set a school record and gave her 329 for her career. She's chasing the state mark of 363 set by Brooke Kissinger of Minden.
“She was definitely feeling it that night,” Flynn said. “And most of those shots were pretty deep.”
The longtime coach said there are similarities between the Tigers and his South Sioux teams that won 11 state titles.
“We had some very good shooters on those teams too,” he said. “We usually had a go-to post player back in those days but probably not as many girls who could hit the 3-pointer.”
Flynn, who is seventh on the all-time coaching wins list with 584, said all five of his starters pretty much have the 3-point green light at any time.
“I feel good about the way we’re playing,” Flynn said. “And I’m really happy with the way we’re shooting the ball.”
The third-ranked Tigers have a tough week ahead with three games, including a visit from No. 6 Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday and another from No. 7 Bellevue East on Saturday.
Next week might be even more difficult with games against No. 4 Lincoln High and southwest Iowa power Glenwood.
Flynn said he hopes his team can maintain its momentum the rest of the way in quest of that state title.
“I can’t act like that’s something we’re not trying to get,” he said. “I know a lot of other teams are thinking the same thing.”
Ratings update
Not much change in the overall Top 10 as undefeated Millard South continues to show the way. The Patriots had just one game last week, slipping past Class A No. 9 Millard North 61-55.
Lining up behind Millard South are Omaha Central, Fremont, Lincoln High and Lincoln Pius X.
Undefeated Omaha Skutt continues to hold the top position in Class B, though the SkyHawks will face a major test Tuesday night when two-time defending Class A champion Pius comes calling.
The only new No. 1 this week comes in Class C-1, where Grand Island Central Catholic takes over for Wahoo. The Crusaders have some impressive wins, the most recent being a 47-41 victory over Class B No. 6 Adams Central.
Top games this week
Class A — Tuesday: Lincoln Southwest at Fremont. Thursday: Millard North at Bellevue West. Friday: Gretna at Omaha Central; Lincoln High at Kearney. Saturday: Bellevue East at Fremont; Omaha Central at Lincoln Southwest.
Class B — Tuesday: Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt. Friday: Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final. Saturday: Central Conference tournament final.
Class C-1 — Friday: Chadron at Sidney. Saturday: Centennial Conference tournament final; Southwest Conference tournament final; Trailblazer Conference tournament final.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Milford at Sutton; Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh. Thursday: North Bend at Wisner-Pilger; Crofton at Pierce. Friday: Hershey at Bridgeport. Saturday: Bridgeport at Bayard.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Mead at David City; Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Overton at Shelton. Thursday: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Elgin/Pope John. Saturday: RPAC tournament final.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Southern; Nebraska City Lourdes at Sterling. Thursday: Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart. Ponca at Wynot.
