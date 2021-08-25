Patterson: It's time for new high school volleyball players to step into the spotlight

With the graduation of six of the seven All-Nebraska players from 2020, there’s a changing of the guard this season.

Time for other players to step into the spotlight, taking over for some of the best to ever play in Nebraska.

First-teamers Lindsay Krause, Allie Gray, Norah Sis, Whitney Lauenstein, Rylee Gray and Elle Glock have moved on to the college ranks. Now let’s take an early look at some of the players who hope to make a similar mark on the volleyball landscape this season.

» Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South. The only returning All-Nebraska first-teamer, the 5-7 Weeks led the Storm with 432 kills — including 64 at the state tournament as Elkhorn South won its first state title.

» Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell. The 6-foot junior led the state with 534 kills in 2020 for the Class D-2 Griffins, who won a state title for the second straight year.

» Mya Larson, Wahoo. The 5-11 senior finished last season with 532 kills for 35-0 Wahoo, which won its third Class C-1 title in the past four years.

» Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest. The 6-foot senior pounded almost 400 kills for the Silver Hawks, who were the only team to defeat overall No. 1 Omaha Skutt last season.