Patterson: It's time for new high school volleyball players to step into the spotlight

With the graduation of six of the seven All-Nebraska players from 2020, there’s a changing of the guard this season.
Time for other players to step into the spotlight, taking over for some of the best to ever play in Nebraska.
First-teamers Lindsay Krause, Allie Gray, Norah Sis, Whitney Lauenstein, Rylee Gray and Elle Glock have moved on to the college ranks. Now let’s take an early look at some of the players who hope to make a similar mark on the volleyball landscape this season.
» Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South. The only returning All-Nebraska first-teamer, the 5-7 Weeks led the Storm with 432 kills — including 64 at the state tournament as Elkhorn South won its first state title.
» Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell. The 6-foot junior led the state with 534 kills in 2020 for the Class D-2 Griffins, who won a state title for the second straight year.
» Mya Larson, Wahoo. The 5-11 senior finished last season with 532 kills for 35-0 Wahoo, which won its third Class C-1 title in the past four years.
» Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest. The 6-foot senior pounded almost 400 kills for the Silver Hawks, who were the only team to defeat overall No. 1 Omaha Skutt last season.
» Ella Waters, Norris. The 6-2 senior smashed 400 kills in 2020 for the Titans, who finished as the Class B runner-up.
» Maisie Boesiger, Norris. The Nebraska pledge dished out more than 1,000 assists last year and is heading into her fourth season as a Titans’ setter.
» Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South. A first-team All-Nebraska selection as a sophomore, the versatile senior had more than 800 assists and 100 kills last year for the Class A runner-up.
» Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South. The senior setter led the state in assists in 2020 with 1,104 and was a major reason why the Storm claimed their first Class A title.
» Skylar McCune, Gretna. The Creighton recruit missed last season because of injury but smashed 420 kills as a sophomore.
» Bekka Allick, Waverly. A Nebraska pledge who missed the second half of last season due to injury, she had 313 kills as a sophomore at Lincoln North Star.
» Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South. The 5-9 libero led Class A in digs last season with 614 for the 30-1 Storm.
» Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside. The 6-2 junior pounded 381 kills in 2020 to lead Bellevue West to state but is playing this season for the Warriors.
» Shayla Meyer, Superior. Younger sister of three-time athlete of the year Kalynn Meyer, Shayla smacked 475 kills in 2020 for the Class C-2 Wildcats.
» Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig. Another member of the 500-kill club from last season, the 6-foot senior also had 314 digs.
» Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista. The sophomore setter dished out 1,057 assists as a freshman, with many going to graduated teammate Sis (527 kills).
» Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt. The 6-2 senior moves from the middle to outside hitter in her final varsity season, filling the void left by Krause’s departure.
Coaching update
Time for an update on coaching wins, starting with leader Sharon Zavala of Grand Island Central Catholic.
In her 47th season, Zavala has 1,088 wins — 104 more than runner-up Steve Morgan, who retired after a long stint at Ogallala.
The nearest active coach to Zavala is Fremont Bergan’s Sue Wewel, who has 708 wins.
Among the coaches who are approaching milestone victories are Mary Schropfer at Meridian (496 wins), Lisa Mason at Bertrand (491), Amy Sterup at North Bend (396) and Mike Brandon at Gretna (390).
Bellevue West Invite
The two-day Bellevue West Invitational, a major test on the opening weekend each year, starts at 4 p.m. Friday.
The 16-team event will include 10 ranked teams. Top seeds in the four pools are Papio South, Omaha Skutt, Millard West and Omaha Westside.
The championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
