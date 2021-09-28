Patterson: Kearney Catholic volleyball rallies behind teammate who survived crash with train

“The sun was bright, she had her music playing and she had barely gotten on the track,” Kris Conner said. “A few more feet and that would have been the end of it.”

The Conners’ rural home is about a 10-minute drive from Kearney Catholic, and Kris said she has lectured her family about the danger of that crossing.

Sydney was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where she was treated and released. She was a spectator at the Stars’ home triangular Thursday night when Kearney Catholic lost its first match of the season.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for all of us, including the team,” the coach said. “I think Sydney is starting to figure out exactly how lucky she was.”

Kris Conner said she has been overwhelmed by the show of support her family has received since the accident.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “People praying for us and everyone wishing us well.”

The Stars were without their regular setter this past weekend — Sydney has 336 assists — but still managed to win the Aurora Invitational. Kearney Catholic defeated Class B No. 3 Waverly with the help of backup setter Callie Squiers.