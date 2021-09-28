Patterson: Kearney Catholic volleyball rallies behind teammate who survived crash with train

There’s a running gag in the Conner family over which member is the toughest.
After surviving a train accident, Sydney Conner probably has bragging rights forever.
Conner, a senior setter for Kearney Catholic, was driving to school last Wednesday when her northbound car was struck by a westbound Union Pacific train at the U.S. Highway 30 intersection. The early-morning sun blinded Conner as she entered the crossing, which has stop signs but no safety arms or flashing lights.
The impact was so great that the car’s engine was ejected from its compartment.
Conner survived with relatively minor injuries. She suffered a fracture in her lower back and a collapsed lung.
Her mother Kris, the Stars’ volleyball coach the past 30 years, was driving a few minutes behind her daughter when the accident happened.
“She called and told me that she’d just been in a collision with a train,” Kris said. “She’s a jokester and I thought she was kidding, but then I turned the corner and saw the train had stopped.”
Kris Conner arrived about the same time as the local sheriff, and the search was on for Sydney. Her car had been dragged 150 feet down the track.
Sydney’s mom talked about the accident Monday, and it was obvious the family knows how fortunate things turned out.
“The sun was bright, she had her music playing and she had barely gotten on the track,” Kris Conner said. “A few more feet and that would have been the end of it.”
The Conners’ rural home is about a 10-minute drive from Kearney Catholic, and Kris said she has lectured her family about the danger of that crossing.
Sydney was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where she was treated and released. She was a spectator at the Stars’ home triangular Thursday night when Kearney Catholic lost its first match of the season.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for all of us, including the team,” the coach said. “I think Sydney is starting to figure out exactly how lucky she was.”
Kris Conner said she has been overwhelmed by the show of support her family has received since the accident.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “People praying for us and everyone wishing us well.”
The Stars were without their regular setter this past weekend — Sydney has 336 assists — but still managed to win the Aurora Invitational. Kearney Catholic defeated Class B No. 3 Waverly with the help of backup setter Callie Squiers.
It’s uncertain if Kris Conner’s 17-year-old daughter will return to the Stars’ lineup this season. The Missouri Western pledge helped the team reach state last year, its first trip since 2016.
Kris was dealing with her own pain Monday after accidentally breaking her toe the day before.
“Some people told me we’ve had a terrible run of luck lately,” she said. “I look at what could have been and I’m so thankful it wasn’t much, much worse.”
On a personal note, I’ve known Kris Conner for several years. She is one of the top volleyball coaches in the state, leading the Stars to four straight Class C-1 titles (2012-15), two runner-up finishes (2010, 2011) and 681 career wins — third all-time among active coaches.
As a parent, I can only imagine the trauma that family has gone through the past week. My thanks to Kris for sharing her story and best wishes to Sydney for a speedy recovery.
