Patterson: Lincoln Pius X defeats Omaha Central to advance to Class A state final

"I knocked him down once because he's getting older," she said. "But I learned I had to be quicker and make some moves."

The game was close in the first half as Pius led 13-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. Markowski had 17 in the first half for the Thunderbolts, who opened some daylight in the third quarter.

She added 13 in that period as the lead grew to double digits. Markowski was held scoreless in the fourth after being double-teamed by Pal and Lopuyo, something not possible for much of the game because of Pal's foul trouble.

Like other coaches, Central's Mike Kroupa was trying just about everything to slow down Markowski. At one point, even 5-foot guard Alahna Davis was buzzing around her.

The Eagles got within seven with 2:40 left but that would be it. The undefeated Thunderbolts held on to advance to Saturday's Class A final while ending Central's season at 23-4.

That brings us back to Wayne and Williams, who passed the Pius locker room before heading for the team bus. It was a gesture not lost on Markowski, who had just turned in one of the most dominating performances in recent state tourney history.

"You guys are a class act," she told the duo. "Thank you so much."