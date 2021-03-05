Patterson: Lincoln Pius X defeats Omaha Central to advance to Class A state final

LINCOLN — The story of Lincoln Pius X's Class A state tournament semifinal win over Omaha Central on Friday night was senior center Alexis Markowski, who had 30 points and 27 rebounds.
But there also was a story of sportsmanship.
Shortly after the undefeated Thunderbolts posted their hard-fought 47-38 win, Central players Aniah Wayne and Claire Williams stopped to congratulate several Pius players before leaving the arena.
The two were crying, but both said it was something they felt they needed to do.
"We have so much love and respect for the game," Williams said. "We played hard but so did they."
Wayne agreed.
"It's what we would have liked to see from them if we'd have been able to win," she said. "It was a super-tough game and it hurts a lot."
The game was indeed very physical, which was to be expected as the young Eagles — only two seniors — took on the defending state champion. Few teams have been able to figure out Nebraska commit Markowski, and she fought Friday night for every point and every rebound.
"It was a really gutty performance," Pius coach Ryan Psota said. "You could tell her will to win."
Central had the height to combat the 6-foot-3 Markowski, with 6-3 Nya Pal and 6-5 Ital Lopuyo. Markowski said after the game she practiced against her 6-8 dad Andy, a former Nebraska player, to prepare for the Eagles.
"I knocked him down once because he's getting older," she said. "But I learned I had to be quicker and make some moves."
The game was close in the first half as Pius led 13-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. Markowski had 17 in the first half for the Thunderbolts, who opened some daylight in the third quarter.
She added 13 in that period as the lead grew to double digits. Markowski was held scoreless in the fourth after being double-teamed by Pal and Lopuyo, something not possible for much of the game because of Pal's foul trouble.
Like other coaches, Central's Mike Kroupa was trying just about everything to slow down Markowski. At one point, even 5-foot guard Alahna Davis was buzzing around her.
The Eagles got within seven with 2:40 left but that would be it. The undefeated Thunderbolts held on to advance to Saturday's Class A final while ending Central's season at 23-4.
That brings us back to Wayne and Williams, who passed the Pius locker room before heading for the team bus. It was a gesture not lost on Markowski, who had just turned in one of the most dominating performances in recent state tourney history.
"You guys are a class act," she told the duo. "Thank you so much."
The future appears bright for the Eagles, who were making their first appearance at the tourney in eight years. They'll return four starters, including freshman guard Inia Jones — she had a team-high 16 against Pius.
"We haven't felt this much pain in a long time," Williams said. "But it's going to make us all work that much harder to get back to state."
Omaha Central (23-4)......10 11 9 8—38
Lincoln Pius X (24-0)........13 12 17 5—47
OC: Claire Williams 4, Inia Jones 16, Aaniya Webb 8, Aniah Wayne 8, Ital Lopuyo 2.
LPX: Lexi Zahourek 2, Jillian Aschoff 2, Adison Markowski 7, Charlee Hagedorn 4, Leah Mach 2, Alexis Markowski 30.