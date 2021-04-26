Patterson: Lincoln Southeast baseball is hitting its stride

Add ratings newcomer Lincoln Southeast to the growing list of Class A teams making noise this season.

The Knights are coming off a runner-up finish at the Monarch Invitational. They knocked off three ranked teams last week before falling to Millard West in the tournament final.

“This is a tough tournament,” coach Montana Jones said. “Finishing second is still a pretty good accomplishment.”

Southeast started 3-5 but has gone 9-4 since with the help of an offense averaging almost seven runs per game.

“I’m proud of the way our guys have been playing,” Jones said. “The message (after Saturday’s loss) was to pick yourself up and keep playing hard.”

The hard-hitting Knights were held to four singles Saturday by Millard West’s Kael Dumont, who fired a 4-0 shutout. He struck out eight as the Wildcats avenged an earlier loss to Southeast.

Jones, in his sixth season as coach, agreed with other coaches’ assessments that parity is the major buzzword this season.