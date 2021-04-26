Patterson: Lincoln Southeast baseball is hitting its stride

Add ratings newcomer Lincoln Southeast to the growing list of Class A teams making noise this season.
The Knights are coming off a runner-up finish at the Monarch Invitational. They knocked off three ranked teams last week before falling to Millard West in the tournament final.
“This is a tough tournament,” coach Montana Jones said. “Finishing second is still a pretty good accomplishment.”
Southeast started 3-5 but has gone 9-4 since with the help of an offense averaging almost seven runs per game.
“I’m proud of the way our guys have been playing,” Jones said. “The message (after Saturday’s loss) was to pick yourself up and keep playing hard.”
The hard-hitting Knights were held to four singles Saturday by Millard West’s Kael Dumont, who fired a 4-0 shutout. He struck out eight as the Wildcats avenged an earlier loss to Southeast.
Jones, in his sixth season as coach, agreed with other coaches’ assessments that parity is the major buzzword this season.
“There are 10 to 15 teams that could easily make a (state tournament) run,” he said. “This is probably the deepest I’ve seen Class A in a long time.”
Jones would love to see his Knights in that mix.
Southeast hasn’t won the championship since 1977, and it’s an accomplishment that even eluded Southeast’s most famous baseball alum, Alex Gordon.
“When we made state four years ago, he came and talked to our team,” Jones said. “I know it means a lot to everyone here that Alex remembers his past.”
Jones said this year’s parity can be traced in part to last year’s lost spring season due to the pandemic.
“We got to play last summer (during the abbreviated American Legion season), but everything seemed so rushed,” he said. “Every team has a lot of new varsity players, so it’s not a surprise that so many teams are pretty close.”
Ratings update
Despite a loss to Millard South, Bellevue West maintains its No. 1 position in the Top 10.
The Thunderbirds have a game at No. 2 Millard West on Tuesday night before hosting a tournament this weekend.
The Wildcats move up from No. 4 after going 4-1 last week, capped by a victorious march through the Monarch Invite.
Millard South also climbs two slots after going 6-0 to win the Lincoln East Invitational.
Rounding out the top five are Lincoln East and Elkhorn South. The Spartans finished second in their tournament, while the Storm have made strides after a slow start.
Norris remains the top team in Class B after going 3-1, defeating Class A teams Omaha Burke and Lincoln Southwest.
Strikeout record
After Millard North’s Jackson Ramsey struck out 16 last week in a win over Fremont Bergan, some readers wanted to know the state record.
The Class A record for a seven-inning game is 19 by Bellevue East’s Scott Trueman in 1987 and Omaha Benson’s Jeff VanEvery in 1993.
The Class B mark is 21, set by Logan Ehlers of Nebraska City in 2009. He tossed a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Crete.
The record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game goes back to 1960, when Lad Nemecek of Omaha South struck out 27 against Omaha Central.
Top games
Class A — Monday: Millard West at Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista vs. Elkhorn (at Legion Field). Tuesday: Bellevue West at Millard West, Millard South at Millard North. Wednesday: Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Creighton Prep. Thursday-Saturday: Don Kraft/Millard South Invitational Bellevue West Invitational.
Class B — Monday: Ralston at Omaha Skutt. Thursday-Friday: River Cities Conference tournament.
