Patterson: Lincoln Southwest deserves its spot among Class A's elite

She made 14 of 17 from the line that night and finished with a team-high 20 points.

“We hadn’t been shooting free throws very well this season," Rump said. “But in that game, we hit 82% and that was the difference."

Without one big scorer, Southwest relies on several players to carry the load. That includes Kate Dilsaver (10.4 points per game), Skylar Pieper (9.6), Kennadi Williams (7.6), Wallace (5.9) and Katie Carpenter (5.2).

The squad has a nice blend of experience and youth, with seven seniors leading the way.

Rump said the Silver Hawks also pride themselves on their defense. They’ve won eight games by holding opponents to 40 points or less.

“If we can do that, we feel like we have a really good chance to win," he said. “The girls have been sticking to the game plan and it’s been working for us."

Rump, in his seventh season as head coach, also credited a strong support staff for the team’s success. That includes assistants Tim Barada and former Husker standout Nicole Kubik, who also played in the WNBA.

“They both play an important part in our game plans," Rump said. “The players respect our entire staff."