Patterson: Lincoln Southwest deserves its spot among Class A's elite

It recently was written here that four teams — Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Fremont and Omaha Central — had opened some distance from the rest of the Class A field.
Better make that five teams.
Lincoln Southwest proved it deserves mention among the Class A elite. Wins over Fremont and Central have lifted the Silver Hawks into the No. 4 slot of the Nebraska Top 10.
Jeff Rump’s squad isn’t flashy, but the coach said a combination of team depth and hard work has Southwest on track for a potential fifth consecutive trip to state.
“We play 11 regularly and most of them end up on the score sheet," he said. “Our girls also dive after loose balls like football players go after a fumble."
That gritty attitude has the Silver Hawks riding a seven-game win streak. Their only losses have come against Fremont and Pius, and Southwest avenged that setback to the Tigers with a 56-51 victory Jan. 15.
This past weekend the Silver Hawks defeated previously-ranked Lincoln North Star (59-52) and No. 5 Central (58-54).
Saturday’s road win over the Eagles, the tallest team in Class A, didn’t come easily. Junior center Freddie Wallace broke a tie with four free throws in the closing seconds that sealed the victory.
She made 14 of 17 from the line that night and finished with a team-high 20 points.
“We hadn’t been shooting free throws very well this season," Rump said. “But in that game, we hit 82% and that was the difference."
Without one big scorer, Southwest relies on several players to carry the load. That includes Kate Dilsaver (10.4 points per game), Skylar Pieper (9.6), Kennadi Williams (7.6), Wallace (5.9) and Katie Carpenter (5.2).
The squad has a nice blend of experience and youth, with seven seniors leading the way.
Rump said the Silver Hawks also pride themselves on their defense. They’ve won eight games by holding opponents to 40 points or less.
“If we can do that, we feel like we have a really good chance to win," he said. “The girls have been sticking to the game plan and it’s been working for us."
Rump, in his seventh season as head coach, also credited a strong support staff for the team’s success. That includes assistants Tim Barada and former Husker standout Nicole Kubik, who also played in the WNBA.
“They both play an important part in our game plans," Rump said. “The players respect our entire staff."
The coach added that earlier slight of Southwest had not gone unnoticed among his players, especially Wallace.
“She felt like we weren’t getting much respect," he said. “I think that made our team work that much harder."
Rump said Southwest will continue to play its gritty, hard-nosed style that has come to be the Silver Hawks’ trademark.
“We don’t shoot a lot of 3s and we grind out every possession," he said. “Some might not like it but I think it’s beautiful to watch."
Ratings update
There are two new No. 1 teams this week, and they come in Class B and Class C-1.
Omaha Skutt takes its turn at the top, which has proved to be a precarious position the past month. The SkyHawks replace Elkhorn North, which fell to Norris in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final.
Unbeaten Malcolm takes over for Grand Island Central Catholic in C-1. The Clippers are 16-0 and seeking their second straight trip to the state tournament.
The Crusaders, who replaced head coach Stacia Rice last week, suffered their first loss against Wahoo Neumann.
Larsen update
After a deep dive into the record book, it was found that Crete’s John Larsen is chasing the number 626 as the career coaching win mark in Nebraska.
It was previously reported the record was 623, set by retired Freeman coach Ken Cook.
Larsen sits at 624 after the 16-2 Cardinals’ victorious march through last week’s Central Conference tournament. Crete’s final four regular-season games are against Schuyler on Tuesday, Blair on Saturday, Platteview on Feb. 9 and Aurora on Feb. 12.
The Platteview game is the only one on the road.
Harrison hits 1,000
Omaha Marian’s Aryannah Harrison recently went past the 1,000-point mark in her career.
The 5-foot-7 senior guard pledged to Peru State is averaging 19 points per game.
Patriots are rolling
Clarkson-Leigh, the No. 1 team in Class C-2, continues to win and its coach recently reached a milestone.
Matt Murren has guided his Patriots to a 16-0 mark as the team seeks its second straight state tourney berth. Murren picked up career victory No. 100 in a win over Norfolk Lutheran Northeast.
Murren is married to the former Amanda Woodring, who played at Millard West.
Top games this week
Class A — Tuesday: Millard South at Glenwood (Iowa), Kearney at Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X at North Platte. Friday: Fremont at Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East. Saturday: Lincoln East at Bellevue West, Millard North at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central at Millard South.
Class B — Tuesday: Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Beatrice at Norris. Thursday: Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt. Friday: Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt. Saturday: Blair at Crete.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia. Friday: Wahoo at Elkhorn. Saturday: Beatrice at Wahoo, Hastings St. Cecilia at Lincoln Lutheran.
Class C-2 — Tuesday-Saturday: Mid State Conference tournament; LouPlatte Conference tournament, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament.
Class D-1 — Tuesday-Saturday: East Central Nebraska Conference tournament, Fort Kearny Conference tournament. Friday: North Platte St. Pat’s at Chase County.
Class D-2 — Tuesday-Saturday: Pioneer Conference tournament. Friday: South Loup at Mullen.