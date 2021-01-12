Patterson: Lindsay Krause is playing basketball again, and it's a big boost for Skutt

When the Omaha Skutt basketball team reported for the first day of practice, coach Kip Colony had a nice surprise waiting for him.

Four-time All-Nebraska volleyball player Lindsay Krause was ready and waiting.

“I had no clue that she was going out," Colony said. “Of course we wanted her to play, but I knew it had to be her decision."

The 6-foot-4 Nebraska volleyball signee played basketball her first two years at Skutt but didn’t play last season. That wasn’t surprising, since she is considered one of the top volleyball recruits in the nation.

Krause, who helped the SkyHawks capture their sixth straight Class B volleyball title in November, apparently was ready for her next challenge.

“She told me that she’d like to go out for the team," Colony said. “I wasn’t about to say no."

Krause has made an immediate impact, averaging 14.8 points and 12.6 rebounds. She’s a big reason why the SkyHawks are 10-1 and ranked fourth in Class B.

“I have the utmost respect for her and the decision she made," Colony said. “Our kids welcomed her back and she’s been a huge presence for us."