Patterson: Long-awaited Nebraska state baseball titles bring fitting end to unpredictable season

Two teams that emerged as state champions took different paths, so let’s take them one at a time.

Millard South was the most consistent Class A team all season and entered the state tourney as the top seed. The 30-4 Patriots rode a 14-game win streak into the double-elimination event.

Coach Greg Geary’s squad, seeking its first state title since 1980, also was resilient. Falling behind didn’t faze this team, and that didn’t change at the tourney as the Patriots trailed in five of their six games.

That’s just the way this team rolled, and Geary almost was apologetic for saying the same thing after each win.

“As long as we have one out left, these guys know they have a chance,” he said.

Geary has endured more than his share of baseball heartache at Millard South. The Patriots had finished as the state runners-up eight times since that last title, and four under Geary — including 2018 and 2019.

Finally winning what seemed to be almost unattainable is undoubtedly what made this title so sweet for everyone connected with the Millard South baseball program.