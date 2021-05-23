Patterson: Long-awaited Nebraska state baseball titles bring fitting end to unpredictable season

Two teams that emerged as state champions took different paths, so let’s take them one at a time.
Millard South was the most consistent Class A team all season and entered the state tourney as the top seed. The 30-4 Patriots rode a 14-game win streak into the double-elimination event.
Coach Greg Geary’s squad, seeking its first state title since 1980, also was resilient. Falling behind didn’t faze this team, and that didn’t change at the tourney as the Patriots trailed in five of their six games.
That’s just the way this team rolled, and Geary almost was apologetic for saying the same thing after each win.
“As long as we have one out left, these guys know they have a chance,” he said.
Geary has endured more than his share of baseball heartache at Millard South. The Patriots had finished as the state runners-up eight times since that last title, and four under Geary — including 2018 and 2019.
Finally winning what seemed to be almost unattainable is undoubtedly what made this title so sweet for everyone connected with the Millard South baseball program.
After the championship win, Geary spoke about winning the title for all of the past players who helped build the culture at the school. That includes the 12 who would have been seniors last year but were denied a shot at a title when the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
This championship was 41 years in the making, and nobody deserved it more than the Millard South coaches and players.
Now, on to that Beatrice team that surprised almost everyone and secured its first Class B state title.
The Orangemen were seeded last in the eight-team field after losing five of their previous six games. Beatrice lost in districts and barely reached state as a wild card, a second life that fourth-year coach Chris Belding said was a relief to get.
A 3-1 win over top-seeded Hastings was followed by a 3-2 victory over Ralston. Perhaps you saw on “SportsCenter” that a defensive play by shortstop Adam DeBoer against the Rams was No. 3 on ESPN’s Top 10 that night.
The Orangemen, making their first appearance at state in 10 years, then defeated tourney regulars Omaha Skutt and Norris. The 5-4 championship win over the always-tough Titans secured the title.
Credit to the kid with one of the toughest names at state — Qwin Zabokrtsky — for being equally tough on the mound. It was his second win of the tourney, though that championship victory wasn’t assured until reliever Will Reimer safely navigated the seventh inning.
The postgame celebration by the Orangemen included one player running around shirtless, high-fiving every fan possible through the mesh netting at Werner Park. It was the same scene — except for the shirt thing — on display at Haymarket Park in Lincoln from the joyous Millard South players.
One team was seeded No. 1, the other No. 8. In the end, they both achieved their goals.
Congratulations to Millard South and Beatrice for bringing such a climactic end to this unpredictable season.
A few final impressions from state:
» Seeing Millard West coach Steve Frey shaking hands and giving a congratulatory hug to Geary following the Patriots’ victory.
» Watching several Bellevue West players console a teammate in the dugout following the Thunderbirds’ season-ending, 6-5 loss to Millard South.
» Getting a thank you for the coverage this season from a Millard West player whose team had just been eliminated.
» The Columbus fans, who came out in force to cheer their team that reached state for the first time since 1953.
» The noisy atmosphere at Haymarket for that Millard South-Millard West final; paid attendance was 1,234 that night.
» The tenacity shown by Bennington senior starter Ryan Malone in the Badgers’ 3-2, 9-inning loss to Norris on opening night.
» The two tourney home runs by Norris freshman Kale Fountain, who already has committed to Florida State; he had six RBIs in one game.
» The throw home to nail a runner and the three-run homer a few minutes later by senior right fielder Christian Hobbs, who stepped up big-time for Millard South in the final.
» Those postgame dogpiles that will never get old.
