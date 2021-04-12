Patterson: Millard North baseball isn't leading the field, but it's a team to watch

Though Millard South and Bellevue West lead the way in Class A, several other teams aren’t far behind.

Count Millard North, the only squad to have beaten the Thunderbirds, in that group.

The fourth-ranked Mustangs are 10-4 as the season reaches its midpoint. Millard North won its first five games, including a 3-1 extra-inning victory over the Thunderbirds.

“We’re doing all right, so far,” coach Dave Cork said. “Not having a spring season last year (because of the pandemic) put everybody behind, so you’re not seeing a lot of varsity experience.”

Despite that lack of experience, the Mustangs have four wins over ranked opponents. The road victory over 13-1 Bellevue West remains the best.

“It was a cold night, and the game went 10 innings,” Cork said. “Both teams struck out a lot, but we were able to push across a couple more runs.”

Cork said his team’s strength is pitching. Millard North has yielded two or fewer runs six times and lost another 4-1 in nine innings.

Lev Denenberg and Jackson Ramsey are both 3-0. Brandon Lundquist has struck out 28, while Drake Donahoe, the only player on the roster with previous spring varsity experience, has two saves.