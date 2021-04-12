Patterson: Millard North baseball isn't leading the field, but it's a team to watch

Though Millard South and Bellevue West lead the way in Class A, several other teams aren’t far behind.
Count Millard North, the only squad to have beaten the Thunderbirds, in that group.
The fourth-ranked Mustangs are 10-4 as the season reaches its midpoint. Millard North won its first five games, including a 3-1 extra-inning victory over the Thunderbirds.
“We’re doing all right, so far,” coach Dave Cork said. “Not having a spring season last year (because of the pandemic) put everybody behind, so you’re not seeing a lot of varsity experience.”
Despite that lack of experience, the Mustangs have four wins over ranked opponents. The road victory over 13-1 Bellevue West remains the best.
“It was a cold night, and the game went 10 innings,” Cork said. “Both teams struck out a lot, but we were able to push across a couple more runs.”
Cork said his team’s strength is pitching. Millard North has yielded two or fewer runs six times and lost another 4-1 in nine innings.
Lev Denenberg and Jackson Ramsey are both 3-0. Brandon Lundquist has struck out 28, while Drake Donahoe, the only player on the roster with previous spring varsity experience, has two saves.
“The guys have been throwing strikes, and that’s huge,” Cork said. “It seems like the pitchers are still ahead of the hitters at this point.”
The Mustangs have five players hitting over .300: Josh Torres (.400), Blake Closman (.388), Tyler Obrecht (.361), Ben Weindel (.333) and Tommy Hook (.316).
Cork agreed that Millard South and Bellevue West opened a little distance on the rest of the Class A field. The Patriots captured the Millard West Invitational this past weekend, while the Thunderbirds have won 10 in a row.
“Right now, those two teams are ahead of everyone else,” the coach said. “But you still get the feeling that on any given night, just about anybody can beat anybody else.”
Cork, in his 20th season as coach, is hoping to lead his team back to the state tournament. The Mustangs’ last appearance was in 2017.
“It’s been awhile,” he said. “You always want to get back, and that’s definitely one of our goals.”
Ratings update
A successful run through the tough Millard West Invite keeps Millard South on top in the overall Top 10.
The 15-1 Patriots claimed the title with a 10-2 win over Omaha Westside in Saturday night’s final. That victory capped a week that included a 10-0 road win over Omaha Creighton Prep and wins over ranked foes Elkhorn and Papillion-La Vista.
Norris solidified its hold on No. 1 in Class B with an 11-6 win at second-ranked Elkhorn. It was the Titans’ second victory over the Antlers.
Southeast steps up
Props to the Lincoln Southeast baseball program, which raised $350 in support of an Omaha Central player.
The money was raised for the family of pitcher Scott Gillespie, whose 43-year-old mother, Kathi, died from cancer last month. Central is selling purple “Eagle Strong” T-shirts ($20) and bracelets ($2) in support of the family.
The host Eagles defeated the Knights 12-6 on Saturday.
Statistics needed
Tournament week
Weather permitting, several conferences will be holding their tournaments this week.
That list includes the Metro, Heartland Athletic, Eastern Midlands, River Cities, Trailblazer and Nebraska Capitol Conferences. The Metro tourney bracket will be released Monday for the event that begins Wednesday and ends Saturday.
Other top games
Class A — Monday: Millard North vs. Papillion-La Vista (at Fricke), Fremont Bergan at Millard South. Tuesday: Omaha Westside at Bellevue West, Elkhorn South at Omaha Creighton Prep, Millard South at Millard West.
Class B — Monday: Seward vs. Lincoln Pius X (at Sherman).
