As is often the case with longtime coaches, Millard North’s Dave Cork is downplaying a recent milestone win.

He picked up career victory No. 400 on Friday when Millard North defeated Papillion-La Vista South in the Metro Conference tournament.

“It feels OK, but to me it’s just a number,” he said. “It might have put some extra pressure on our players so I’m glad it’s behind us now.”

Cork, in his 22nd season with the Mustangs, has navigated his squad through a challenging schedule. Millard North enters this week 4-12, though five of those losses have been by one run.

“We’ve lost a lot of close games, and we’re hoping to get that turned around,” he said. “The nice thing is that we’ve been competitive in just about every game we’ve played.”

Cork entered this season with a career mark of 396-212, and an early win over preseason No. 2 Elkhorn South seemed to signal victory No. 400 wasn’t far away. But that schedule and some tough breaks on the field led to more losses than wins.

“We’ve had the lead late against some ranked teams and then it just slipped away,” he said. “But in spite of that, the kids have kept competing.”

Victory No. 398 came against Omaha Westview, and No. 399 happened April 7 in a 3-1 win over Omaha Westside. Cork’s son Braden was the winning pitcher against the Warriors, and he took the hill again a week later against the Titans.

He went 4 2/3 innings and struck out six before reliever Ty Pankonin went the rest of the way. Braden was the winning pitcher as the Mustangs prevailed 6-5 and then did his best after the game to make sure the milestone victory was special for his dad.

“He had a bunch of pens in the dugout so all our guys could sign the game ball,” Cork said. “And he helped make sure we got that ball back from the umpire.”

Cork said it can be tricky when a coach has a son on the team.

“Someone told me once that the only thing worse than coaching your kid is coaching against your kid,” he said. “You don’t want to treat him any differently, in a good way or a bad way.”

Cork credits his squad that includes 12 seniors with continuing to play hard despite the Mustangs’ disappointing record. It’s an unusual situation for the coach who has guided Millard North to the state tournament 12 times.

That includes 2005, when the Mustangs went 35-0 to claim the school’s second Class A title. No Class A team has been able to match that undefeated mark since.

“Most of the players from that team keep track every year,” Cork said. “So far, nobody has been able to do it.”

There have been a few other unbeaten Class A squads, but you have to go back decades to find them. Omaha Northwest finished 19-0 in 1984, which was the most recent before the Mustangs’ championship run 21 years later.

Cork said more important than the wins has been the relationships he’s built over the years with his players. Several reached out to congratulate their coach after his 400th win.

“Sometimes they’ll be driving past the field at night, see the lights and stop by,” Cork said. “To me, it’s not about the wins but the people you meet.”

The coach said he’s still optimistic that his squad can make a late-season run and challenge for a state-tournament berth, something Millard North hasn’t achieved since 2017.

“When you get hot at the right time, anything can happen,” Cork said. “I’m hoping some of those bad breaks we’ve gotten this season will start evening out.”

Rankings update

There’s a new overall No. 1 team this week as Lincoln East slips ahead of Millard West.

The Spartans, who won the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament last week, get the edge after running their win streak to 12. East has defeated the three teams behind them in the ratings, including the previously top-ranked Wildcats.

Millard West suffered its second loss last week, falling at home to Gretna 2-0.

The newcomer in the overall Top 10 is No. 9 Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs of first-year coach Aaron Molinaro are 8-7 and coming off a win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Elkhorn North won the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament to hold its position atop Class B. The Wolves defeated crosstown rival Elkhorn 10-4 in the tourney final.

Malcolm remains No. 1 in Class C despite suffering its first loss. The 13-1 Clippers were defeated by Class B Wahoo 5-1 in the Trailblazer Conference tournament final.

Metro tourney

The Metro Conference baseball tournament, delayed by inclement weather, will resume Wednesday at Elkhorn South.

The first semifinal at noon will be Millard West vs. the host Storm, followed by a 2:30 p.m. semifinal between Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South. The final — weather permitting — is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Top games this week

Class A: Tuesday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West; Omaha Burke at Gretna; Millard South at Omaha Westside. Wednesday: Metro Conference tournament. Thursday-Saturday: Monarch Invitational (Fricke Field). Friday-Saturday: Lincoln East tournament (Den Hartog, Sherman).

Class B: Tuesday: Platte Valley at Wahoo. Thursday: Elkhorn at Elkhorn Mount Michael; Beatrice at Wahoo. Friday: Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt. Friday-Saturday: Bennington tournament.

Class C: Tuesday: Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia (Omaha Home for Boys); Malcolm at Beatrice. Friday: Malcolm at Arlington; Beatrice at Platteview.