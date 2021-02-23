Patterson: Millard North is 'trending in the right direction' at the right time

The coach did have work to do before the season because the number of girls interested in playing basketball was low.

“I made the rounds and talked some girls who had played in the past into coming back out,” he said. “We also got some athletes who had been playing other sports, so it’s been a little bit of a hodgepodge.”

The season was a little hodgepodge at the halfway point when Millard North was 7-7. That’s when Paulson sat down and had a talk with his team.

“We talked about goals that we wanted to reach this year,” he said. “The state tournament was mentioned and since that time we’ve been focused on trying to get there.”

The Mustangs have no big scorer but rely on team offense. Four players — Kaylee Kessler, Megan Chambers, Kayla Preston and Darian Winkelbauer — all average between seven and nine points.

The team’s defense and its length also have fueled the late-season surge. Millard North usually employs a 1-3-1 zone and has the height — five starters at 5-foot-9 or taller — to give opponents problems.

“One of the things I try to do is to keep our team’s confidence up,” Paulson said. “You need the right attitude and that’s something I brought over from the boys game.”