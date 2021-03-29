Patterson: Millard South baseball is excelling rather than dwelling on lost season

Count Millard South among the schools that could be asking “What if” about last season’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

The Patriots were set to return almost everyone from the squad that lost to Millard West 2-1 in 11 innings in the 2019 Class A championship. But it wasn’t meant to be, and the Patriots have moved on.

There are several new faces on the roster, but one thing hasn’t changed — the team’s winning ways.

Coach Greg Geary’s squad is off to a 5-0 start and climbs this week from No. 9 to No. 1. The quality of Millard South’s wins — all five have come against preseason or currently ranked teams — led to that jump.

“I’m not sure we expected this, but it’s not a total surprise, either,” Geary said. “We lost a lot of guys, but we had a nice corps of seniors coming back.”

The coach said he doesn’t speculate about last year’s potentially powerful squad.

“Not having a season really stung,” he said. “But it doesn’t do much good to think about it, so we’re concentrating on the present.”

In his 11th season as coach, Geary added that he already has a good feeling about this team two weeks into the season.