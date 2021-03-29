Patterson: Millard South baseball is excelling rather than dwelling on lost season

Count Millard South among the schools that could be asking “What if” about last season’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
The Patriots were set to return almost everyone from the squad that lost to Millard West 2-1 in 11 innings in the 2019 Class A championship. But it wasn’t meant to be, and the Patriots have moved on.
There are several new faces on the roster, but one thing hasn’t changed — the team’s winning ways.
Coach Greg Geary’s squad is off to a 5-0 start and climbs this week from No. 9 to No. 1. The quality of Millard South’s wins — all five have come against preseason or currently ranked teams — led to that jump.
“I’m not sure we expected this, but it’s not a total surprise, either,” Geary said. “We lost a lot of guys, but we had a nice corps of seniors coming back.”
The coach said he doesn’t speculate about last year’s potentially powerful squad.
“Not having a season really stung,” he said. “But it doesn’t do much good to think about it, so we’re concentrating on the present.”
In his 11th season as coach, Geary added that he already has a good feeling about this team two weeks into the season.
“They show up every day, and they love to practice,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who take extra swings on their own, always working to get better.”
The Patriots’ most recent game was a 7-1 victory over previously unbeaten Millard North, another team that’s making some early noise.
“We’ve been getting good pitching and playing strong defense,” Geary said. “When you have those two things, you’re going to be in every game.”
Millard South’s bats also have shown some life. The Patriots have scored at least six runs in the past four games.
The team has three players batting .400 or better — sophomore Camden Kozeal (.476), senior Matt Guthmiller (.412) and junior Brayden Smith (.400). Junior Nate Moquin leads the pitching staff with two wins and a 0.00 ERA.
The team’s schedule gets even tougher in April with invitationals at preseason No. 1 Millard West, second-ranked Lincoln East, the Patriots’ own Don Kraft event and the Metro Conference tournament.
“It’s a pretty brutal schedule, and at some point I know we’re going to take our lumps,” Geary said. “But dealing with games like that is all part of the process.”
Ratings update
Millard South gets the Class A ratings edge over Lincoln East and Omaha Creighton Prep, two other undefeated teams. The 7-0 Spartans climb one notch to No. 2, and the 4-0 Junior Jays go from No. 2 to No. 3.
In Class B, Norris slips ahead of Elkhorn into the top spot. The 5-1 Titans defeated the Antlers in the Lincoln Pius X tournament.
Newcomers to the ratings this week are Papillion-La Vista, Gretna, Beatrice and Omaha Gross.
Solid effort
Props this week to Omaha Skutt senior Cade Barton, who tossed a no-hitter Friday in a 2-0 win over Hastings. He struck out seven and moved to 2-0.
The Emporia State pledge has a 0.00 ERA over 11 innings with 15 strikeouts.
Top games
Class A
Monday: Elkhorn South at Millard South, Omaha Westside at Omaha Creighton Prep. Tuesday: Prep at Papillion-La Vista South, Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista (at Fricke), Omaha Skutt at Millard West. Wednesday: Lincoln Pius X vs. Papio (at Fricke). Thursday: Papio at Millard South. Friday: Millard West at Elkhorn South, Prep at Bellevue West. Saturday: Westside at Millard North.
Class B
Monday: Elkhorn at Waverly, Lincoln Pius X at Norris. Wednesday: Elkhorn South at Elkhorn (Legion Field). Thursday: Elkhorn North at Beatrice. Friday: Elkhorn at Millard South.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH