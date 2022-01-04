Patterson: Millard South has a Metro holiday title. Is a state title next?

Millard South obviously deserves credit for winning its third straight Metro holiday tournament.
It’s where the top-ranked Patriots go from here that matters.
Coach Bryce Meyers’ squad completed its successful tourney run Friday with a 77-68 victory over second-ranked Omaha Central. The Patriots moved to 10-0 despite playing without high-scoring UNO pledge Cora Olsen, who is sidelined by a high ankle sprain.
The successful tourney path is reminiscent of the past two years, though both times Millard South was unable to finish its season with a state championship.
During the 2019-20 season, the undefeated Patriots won their next 12 games after the Metro tourney before losing to Lincoln East. Their state tournament quest ended in the semifinals when they lost to eventual champion Lincoln Pius X.
Last season, Millard South lost its first game after the Metro when it fell 69-66 at Omaha Marian. The Patriots then rattled off 14 straight wins but once again lost in the state semifinals, this time to eventual runner-up Fremont.
The similarities between the three seasons are strong because Millard South has basically had the same core players — Olsen, Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon, Megan Belt and Juliana Jones. It might prove the same next year as Belt is the only senior in that group.
Lemon and Babbitt stepped up in this year’s Metro final, combining for 51 points. Lemon had 19 in the first half as the Patriots took control of the game.
The victory over the Eagles might have surprised some since Millard South wasn’t at full strength. Central had won its semifinal by 15 over Millard North, and the Patriots fought off Bellevue East 58-54.
Central coach Michael Kroupa, who watched his team finish second for the second straight year, was understandably disappointed. He was quick to add that the season is still young, and the ultimate prize still awaits at state.
The Eagles also will get another shot at Millard South on Feb. 5 at Central.
The Patriots’ third consecutive Holiday tourney title is indeed impressive. It remains to be seen if this season will end on a more positive note.
Fremont comes through
Fremont also has designs on a state title. It took a step in that direction by winning the Heartland Athletic Conference title.
The Tigers sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter and defeated Lincoln Pius X 59-47 for the championship. The victory avenged a 56-52 loss to the Thunderbolts in last year’s Class A final.
Pius has had Fremont’s number in recent years, winning the previous seven games. That includes a 68-64, double-overtime victory over the Tigers earlier this season.
The win boosted Fremont back to the No. 3 slot in the ratings, where the Tigers began the season.
Tourney honors duo
This year’s Metro holiday tourney recognition awards went to Steve Eubanks and Kathy Knust, a duo whose paths I’ve crossed many times.
Eubanks has spent 33 years as a coach, teacher and athletic administrator. The former Omaha Northwest athletic director most recently had been the OPS supervisor of athletics before taking over as principal at Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Knust, an educational assistant at Omaha Westside, has been an administrative tourney fixture for many years. Kathy and her husband Chris have been married 40 years and the Warriors gave them a nice anniversary present over the holidays — the boys Metro tourney title.
Two fine choices by the tourney directors.
Ratings update
Five of the six No. 1 teams hold their positions — Millard South (Class A), Elkhorn North (B), North Bend (C-1), Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).
The new No. 1 in D-1 is Fremont Bergan, which heads into this week 8-0. The Knights take over the top spot from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which falls to fourth after double-digit losses to Columbus Scotus and West Point GACC.
Bergan has a tough game right out of the holiday chute, playing at Class B No. 6 Blair on Tuesday night.
Statistics needed
Top games this week
Class A — Friday: Bellevue West at Gretna; Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday: Bellevue East at Millard North; Lincoln East at Fremont.
Class B — Tuesday: Scottsbluff at Norris; Fremont Bergan at Blair. Thursday: Norris at Waverly. Friday: Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North. Saturday: York at Kearney; Adams Central vs. Bridgeport (at Kearney).
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo; Columbus Scotus at St. Paul; Kearney Catholic at Minden. Friday: Malcolm at Milford. Saturday: Milford at David City.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Crofton at Ponca. Thursday: Summerland at North Central. Friday: Superior at Thayer Central.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart. Friday: Elgin/Pope John at O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: North Platte St. Pat’s at Anselmo-Merna; Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell. Friday: Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell.
