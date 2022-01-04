Patterson: Millard South has a Metro holiday title. Is a state title next?

Lemon and Babbitt stepped up in this year’s Metro final, combining for 51 points. Lemon had 19 in the first half as the Patriots took control of the game.

The victory over the Eagles might have surprised some since Millard South wasn’t at full strength. Central had won its semifinal by 15 over Millard North, and the Patriots fought off Bellevue East 58-54.

Central coach Michael Kroupa, who watched his team finish second for the second straight year, was understandably disappointed. He was quick to add that the season is still young, and the ultimate prize still awaits at state.

The Eagles also will get another shot at Millard South on Feb. 5 at Central.

The Patriots’ third consecutive Holiday tourney title is indeed impressive. It remains to be seen if this season will end on a more positive note.

Fremont comes through

Fremont also has designs on a state title. It took a step in that direction by winning the Heartland Athletic Conference title.