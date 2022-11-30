Patterson: Millard South has accomplished a lot on the court, but a state title remains elusive

This senior class at Millard South has accomplished much on the basketball court.

A three-year record of 78-5. Three Metro Conference titles. A 65-1 record against Metro teams since January of 2019. A 51-game win streak at home.

What these seniors don’t have is that elusive girls basketball state title, something they crave to cap their careers.

In the school gym Monday, coach Bryce Meyers’ squad was practicing in preparation for the season opener Thursday night. The team includes the high-scoring senior trio of Mya Babbitt (18 points per game), Khloe Lemon (15.7) and Cora Olsen (11.8) — contributors since their freshman year.

“We’re really excited because everyone wants to get the job done,” Lemon said. “It’s got to be this year because this is our last ride.”

Lemon, who will play collegiately at California Baptist, said she is using past seasons as motivation. That painful look back, with each state tourney trip ending in the semifinals:

2020: The 26-1 Patriots lose to Lincoln Pius X and high-scoring center Alexis Markowski.

2021: Millard South (23-1) falls to Fremont and sharp-shooting guard Taylor McCabe.

2022: The 26-0 Patriots lose to Lincoln Southwest and its tough defense that holds Millard South to a season-low 46 points.

“We have high hopes this season,” Lemon said. “No excuses, that’s for sure.”

UNO pledge Olsen agreed.

“It’s bittersweet knowing this is our last year,” she said. “In the past we could say there’s always next year, but this is it for us.”

Babbitt, who is committed to Kent State, said it’s going to take a team effort for the Patriots to achieve their goals.

“We’re better together,” she said. “We’ve talked about what we want to accomplish, but we’re going to have to focus on the small things.”

Meyers, in his 10th season as head coach, said he wants his seniors to enjoy their final varsity ride.

“This class has been great since day one,” he said. “They’ve put in so much work to make this program what it’s become.”

One notable game happens Dec. 15 when heavily recruited guard Britt Prince and her Elkhorn North teammates pay a visit.

“We’re excited about it,” Babbitt said. “That should be a great game.”

Coaches stepping down

This season won’t be quite the same without a handful of longtime coaches who retired following the 2021-22 season.

That list includes Crete’s John Larsen, the state’s career wins leader with 638. He spent 29 years at Lincoln Southeast before eventually taking over the Cardinals’ program in 2018.

Other coaches who will be missed are Gretna’s Jerome Skrdla (601 wins), Lincoln East’s Dennis Prichard (500), Crofton’s Aaron Losing (445) and Mark Hagerman of Norris (316).

All knew the thrill of cutting down the state tournament nets except Hagerman, whose Norris teams finished as the Class B runners-up four times since 2013. Mark is a class act and I’m sure he’ll still be cheering on his beloved Titans from the grandstand.

Big game early

Opening weekend of the basketball season will bring a key game in Class B as No. 1 Elkhorn North visits No. 2 Omaha Skutt at 6 p.m. Friday.

The teams met three times last season. The SkyHawks posted a 63-54 road win — Elkhorn North’s only loss — but the Wolves scored a 62-60 win at Skutt in subdistricts.

The rubber match came in the state final, won by Elkhorn North 49-36.

New gig for Ries

The new coach at Norfolk this season is Ben Ries, who won 244 games as the Panthers’ boys basketball coach before serving as the school’s athletic director.

Ries resigned after five years as A.D. in June of 2021 to concentrate on recovering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.

He coached the boys squad for 14 years and took the Panthers to state seven times.

Ries takes over for Jared Oswald, who coached the girls team for eight years. Norfolk was the Class A runner-up in 2015.