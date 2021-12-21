Patterson: Millard South ready for another strong run at Metro Holiday tournament

In recent years, the Metro Holiday tournament has been the personal domain of Millard South.
The Patriots have reached the final five of the past six seasons, winning the tourney three of those times. That includes a 79-76 victory over Omaha Central in last year’s title game, the highest-scoring final in the event’s 46-year history.
Coach Bryce Meyers’ squad appears poised for another strong run. Top-ranked Millard South is 5-0 and the top seed when the Patriots begin first-round play Tuesday.
“Our first weekend wasn’t great,” Meyers said. “But I think we’ve played well since.”
The Patriots had a rare early-season close call on Dec. 4, pulling out a 57-55 road win over Bellevue West when junior guard Khloe Lemon swished a last-second shot.
She is part of a strong starting five that returns from last year’s 24-2 squad that reached the state tournament semifinals. Metro Conference coaches have become very familiar with that group — Lemon, Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen, Megan Belt and Juliana Jones.
All have scoring averages in double figures for the Patriots, who are averaging 68 points per game.
Jones missed the end of last season with a torn ACL, but Meyers says she’s back better than ever. Olsen has been slowed by a high ankle sprain but should return when the tourney resumes after the Christmas break.
Belt is the only senior in that group, so expect the Patriots to be right back in the Holiday tourney mix again next year.
Meyers, in his eighth season as coach, said he’s only concerned with the present.
“The girls are excited to be playing in the tourney again,” he said. “We hope we have another strong showing.”
A look at Tuesday’s pre-Christmas Holiday tourney games (and seedings), with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals Dec. 28 at Baxter Arena.
No. 9 Papillion-La Vista at No. 8 Omaha Benson, 1 p.m.: The Monarchs are off to a 2-4 start under first-year coach Cody Trofholz; Nataya Lockett (12.5 ppg) and Jesani Green (11.0) lead the Bunnies.
No. 15 Omaha Burke-No. 18 Omaha Bryan winner vs. No. 2 Omaha Central, 1: The Eagles’ Aaniya Webb leads Class A in scoring, averaging 21.1 ppg; sophomore point guard Inia Jones is expected back from a knee strain.
No. 11 Millard West at No. 6 Millard North, 5: Three losses for the 1-4 Wildcats have come against ranked foes; the Mustangs are led by 6-1 senior center Megan Chambers (10.3 ppg).
No. 16 Omaha South-No. 17 Omaha North winner at No. 1 Millard South, 5:30: The high-scoring Patriots are 63-3 at home since 2015 and have won 39 in a row there.
No. 12 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 5 Bellevue East, 5:30: The 1-5 Titans will have their hands full with the 4-2 Chieftains, who are led by Mya Skoff (16 ppg) and Riley Jensen (13.0).
No. 13 Elkhorn South at No. 4 Gretna, 5:30: The Storm are 1-5 while the Dragons are 5-2, losing only to No. 2 Omaha Central and No. 6 Lincoln Pius X.
No. 14 Omaha Northwest at No. 3 Bellevue West, 5:30: The 3-4 Huskies will be the underdog against the host Thunderbirds, who have three scorers — Kenzie Melcher, Taryn Wharton and Dani Peterson — who average in double figures.
No. 10 Omaha Marian at No. 7 Omaha Westside, 5:30: The Crusaders of first-year coach Tom Tvrdy started 3-0 but have lost their past three; the Warriors are coming off a tourney appearance in Orlando, Florida.
