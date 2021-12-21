Patterson: Millard South ready for another strong run at Metro Holiday tournament

In recent years, the Metro Holiday tournament has been the personal domain of Millard South.

The Patriots have reached the final five of the past six seasons, winning the tourney three of those times. That includes a 79-76 victory over Omaha Central in last year’s title game, the highest-scoring final in the event’s 46-year history.

Coach Bryce Meyers’ squad appears poised for another strong run. Top-ranked Millard South is 5-0 and the top seed when the Patriots begin first-round play Tuesday.

“Our first weekend wasn’t great,” Meyers said. “But I think we’ve played well since.”

The Patriots had a rare early-season close call on Dec. 4, pulling out a 57-55 road win over Bellevue West when junior guard Khloe Lemon swished a last-second shot.

She is part of a strong starting five that returns from last year’s 24-2 squad that reached the state tournament semifinals. Metro Conference coaches have become very familiar with that group — Lemon, Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen, Megan Belt and Juliana Jones.

All have scoring averages in double figures for the Patriots, who are averaging 68 points per game.