Millard West finished the season strong, winning eight of its last nine games.

But the Wildcats’ one setback during that stretch – a 47-40 road loss against unranked Omaha Westside last week – proved costly.

That dropped Millard West behind Lincoln East in the wild-card standings and cost the Wildcats the chance to host two district games this week. Coach Marc Kruger’s squad still will host a district semifinal Wednesday, when Millard West will get a rematch against the Warriors.

“It’s been an up and down season, for sure,” Kruger said. “We’ve been Jekyll and Hyde, so we’re looking for some consistency.”

The Wildcats, seeking their first state tournament berth since 2017, started the season 6-1. Then a tough stretch saw them go 1-5 before closing 8-1 to end the regular season 15-7.

The top seven teams in Class A wild-card points host district finals – provided they win their district semifinals Wednesday – and that Valentine’s Day loss to Westside boosted the Spartans just ahead of Millard West. Lincoln East has 45.0000 wild-card points and the Wildcats 44.9545.

“You play a whole season and often it comes down to decimal points,” Kruger said. “But we played some other close games that we could have won so it is what it is.”

While Omaha Westview will play at Lincoln East in a district semifinal Wednesday, Westside will be playing at Millard West. If both home teams win, the Wildcats will play at Lincoln East on Friday night with a state tourney berth on the line.

Class A also has one wild-card state tournament slot, and Millard West is first in line to snag it. That is, if there are no upsets and the seven teams ahead of the Wildcats in wild-card points all win their districts.

That’s a big if, in Kruger’s mind.

“We can’t be counting on that,” he said. “We need to go out and play two solid games this week and take care of what we need to do.”

The Wildcats are led by sophomore twins Neleigh and Norah Gessert, who both average about 11 points per game. The 6-foot-1 guards also are the team’s top two rebounders.

Neleigh Gessert leads the Wildcats in 3-pointers with 34 while senior guard Libby Hoffman is right behind with 33.

“That consistency we need mostly comes at the offensive end,” Kruger said. “We’ve been good defensively all year but there have been times when we’ve only scored a few points in a quarter, and that won’t get you very far in the playoffs.”

The coach added that Wednesday’s rematch against 7-14 Westside is something his Wildcats definitely can’t overlook. The Warriors ended the regular season Saturday, losing to Class A No. 5 Bellevue West 60-52.

“They’ve had a tough season but they’re playing well down the stretch,” Kruger said. “Steve (Clark) is a really good coach and I never underestimate his team.”

Kruger said it’s been an enjoyable season – one that he hopes continues into next week’s state tournament.

“We’ve got great kids and great families,” he said. “I think everyone is having fun, and we definitely hope to keep playing as long as possible.”

Ratings update

Little change in the overall Top 10 as Millard South continues to lead the way.

The Patriots finished the regular season Friday night with an 84-53 victory over Omaha Marian, stretching their home win streak to 59.

The newcomer in the Top 10 is Adams Central, which lines up behind fellow Class C-1 teams Bridgeport (No. 8) and North Bend (No. 9). Adams Central, also nicknamed the Patriots, suffered its only loss Jan. 21 in a 50-49 setback against Grand Island Central Catholic.

New No. 1 teams this week are Pender in C-2 and Centura in D-1. The Pendragons moved up following Ponca’s win over previous No. 1 Crofton and Centura avenged two earlier losses against previous No. 1 Ravenna with a victory in subdistricts.

Game canceled

The scheduled game last Thursday between Class A ranked squads Lincoln High and Lincoln Pius X was one of many postponed that night because of snow.

The boys game between the schools also was postponed but that game was made up Saturday. The girls’ game never was made up, leading some Class A coaches to wonder why because it might have had implications on state tournament seeding.

NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said that once weather affects a contest, it’s up to the schools to determine whether an alternate date will work.

“The schools couldn’t find a common date,” he said. “We’ve never made people reschedule a game when weather has played a factor.”

Both schools will begin district play at home Wednesday.