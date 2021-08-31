Patterson: Millard West 'off to a good start' as it seeks its first state title

Millard West had to wait a few years for an opening at the Bellevue West Invitational, but the Wildcats made the most of their opportunity.

Coach Joe Wessel’s squad finished as the runner-up to top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, pushing the Titans to the three-set limit in the final. Millard West went 5-1 in the 16-team tournament that included nine other ranked foes.

“We were just excited to be playing,” Wessel said. “We’d been trying to get in that tourney for a while.”

After going 3-0 in Friday’s pool play, the Wildcats defeated Class B powers Waverly and Omaha Skutt to advance to the championship. Millard West won the opening set, rallying from a 22-17 deficit behind the strong serving of senior Sadie Millard.

“Sadie is one of our best servers,” Wessel said. “She was firing rockets out there.”

Papio South bounced back to win the next two sets and the match, but Wessel said he was pleased by his team’s performance.

“That invite is like a mini state tournament,” he said. “Our team worked hard over the summer to prepare for this season, so I really wasn’t surprised.”