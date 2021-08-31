Patterson: Millard West 'off to a good start' as it seeks its first state title

Millard West had to wait a few years for an opening at the Bellevue West Invitational, but the Wildcats made the most of their opportunity.
Coach Joe Wessel’s squad finished as the runner-up to top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, pushing the Titans to the three-set limit in the final. Millard West went 5-1 in the 16-team tournament that included nine other ranked foes.
“We were just excited to be playing,” Wessel said. “We’d been trying to get in that tourney for a while.”
After going 3-0 in Friday’s pool play, the Wildcats defeated Class B powers Waverly and Omaha Skutt to advance to the championship. Millard West won the opening set, rallying from a 22-17 deficit behind the strong serving of senior Sadie Millard.
“Sadie is one of our best servers,” Wessel said. “She was firing rockets out there.”
Papio South bounced back to win the next two sets and the match, but Wessel said he was pleased by his team’s performance.
“That invite is like a mini state tournament,” he said. “Our team worked hard over the summer to prepare for this season, so I really wasn’t surprised.”
Millard West has emerged as a Class A power, qualifying for state the past 10 years. Wessel, in his fifth season as coach, led his squad to 23 wins and the state tourney semifinals in 2020.
Only three seniors graduated from that squad, so the Wildcats have a nice mix of experience and newcomers. Three of the top four hitters are back — Millard, Ella Hazen and Maddie MacTaggart — along with junior setter Skylar Walters.
Walters had 230 assists last season, many while she was filling in for now-graduated setter Bridget Smith.
“Last year Skylar stepped in and demolished it,” Wessel said. “She’s not the backup this year and knows that she’s the captain of the show.”
In Saturday’s final, two other Wildcats led the way in kills. Newcomer Alanna Bankston had 14 while sophomore Lauren Jones had eight.
Bankston, who played last season at Millard North, is one of four transfers new to the roster. The other three are Kaelin Pribyl (Omaha Concordia), Mackenzie Smith (Millard South) and Evan Glade (Grand Island Central Catholic).
Wessel said he wasn’t concerned about team chemistry with the addition of those new players.
“Most of those girls know each other from club season,” he said. “They’ve really clicked well together.”
The 6-foot-1 Bankston already looms as one of the top players in the Metro Conference. The junior has given her verbal commitment to play for former Husker Dani Busboom at Louisville.
“Alanna is a special kid with a lot of talent,” Wessel said. “We’re very happy that she wanted to continue her volleyball path at Millard West.”
Despite all of those state tourney appearances, Millard West is still seeking its first title. The Wildcats’ best finish was runner-up to Omaha Marian in 2013.
“We’re off to a good start,” Wessel said. “But we’ve got a long way to go this season.”
Ratings update
All six preseason No. 1s hold their positions after the opening week, though two of those teams — Class B Omaha Skutt and C-1 Lincoln Lutheran — already have tasted defeat.
The six-time defending champion Skyhawks lost to Class A powers Millard West and Papillion-La Vista at the Bellevue West Invite. Skutt lost just one match all of last season.
The Warriors hold their top position despite a loss to Class B No. 3 Waverly. Lincoln Lutheran has three matches this week, including a home triangular Thursday.
Also holding their No. 1 slots are Papio South (Class A), Thayer Central (C-2), Fremont Bergan (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).
Win streaks end
Two teams that went undefeated last year — C-1 Wahoo and D-1 Pleasanton — saw their lengthy win streaks come to an end.
The Warriors’ string of 36 in a row ended in a triangular loss to Class B No. 2 Norris. It was Wahoo’s first night of competition under new coach Katie Reeves.
The Bulldogs’ 34-match streak was snapped by C-2 No. 4 Clarkson-Leigh. Pleasanton went 33-0 last year and won its season-opening match against Brady.
The state’s longest win streak now is a modest 10, held by defending Class C-2 champion Norfolk Lutheran.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian. Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South. Lincoln Southwest, Millard North at Lincoln Pius X triangular. Thursday: Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue West. Millard South at Elkhorn South. Saturday: Heartland Crossroads tournament, at Columbus.
Class B — Tuesday: Elkhorn triangular. Thursday: Norris at Bennington. Omaha Duchesne at Elkhorn North. Friday-Saturday: Omaha Skutt at Nike Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla. Saturday: Beatrice Invitational.
Class C-1 — Thursday: Grand Island Central Catholic at Hastings St. Cecilia. Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler. Saturday: Columbus Scotus Invitational. Wahoo Invitational.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge. Norfolk Catholic at West Point GACC. Sutton triangular.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Lutheran. Thursday: Cambridge triangular. BDS triangular. Osmond triangular. Thursday, Saturday: Freeman Invitational.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Maywood-Hayes Center triangular. CWC triangular. Wynot tournament.
