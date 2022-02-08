Patterson: Millard West's young Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the season

A rough start hasn't slowed Millard West, one of the youngest teams in the Metro Conference.
The Wildcats, who have one senior on the roster, began the season 1-5. But coach Marc Kruger's squad has gone 9-3 since, playing its best basketball of the season.
"We've got it going in the right direction," Kruger said. "We want to be the team that nobody wants to play."
Millard West has been impressive the past two weeks, which included close losses against No. 1 Millard South and No. 10 Bellevue West. Recent wins have come against three teams that have been ranked — Lincoln East, Omaha Westside and Gretna.
"Our schedule was brutal out of the gate," Kruger said. "Credit to our girls for hanging in there and still playing hard."
The Wildcats started five underclassmen — two juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen — in Saturday's 11-point win over the Dragons.
Millard West hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and sprinted to a 20-6 lead. Gretna was unable to whittle that deficit below double digits the rest of the way.
"It's always a nice confidence builder if you can get off to a start like that," Kruger said. "It's a lot more fun when the shots are going in."
Leading a balanced attack are 6-foot freshman twins Norah and Neleigh Gessert. Both are averaging 10 points per game.
"It was a baptism by fire for those two this past summer," Kruger said. "They worked hard to improve defensively and that's helped us as a team."
Another key contributor is junior Libby Hoffman, who averages 8.3 points. She's the team's top 3-point shooter, sinking 41 this season.
Kruger said his team's goal never changed despite that slow start.
"These kids want to play in the state tournament," he said. "We've had some close losses, but everybody has kept a positive attitude."
The Wildcats have another tough test Thursday night, hosting fifth-ranked Millard North. The Mustangs also are playing well, posting recent wins over Bellevue West and No. 6 Lincoln Southwest.
Kruger, in his eighth season as head coach, hopes his team can maintain its late-season momentum with Class A districts just two weeks away. Millard West hasn't been to state since 2017.
"We're still young but we're getting there," he said. "It's been fun to see the progress this team has made."
Ratings update
A road win over Omaha Central on Saturday night solidified Millard South's status as the No. 1 team in the state.
The Patriots won that game at the free-throw line, sinking 33 of 39. That included a 20-for-20 performance in the second half as Millard South posted a 56-45 win.
Lincoln High also was impressive over the weekend, rallying from a 20-point deficit in the second half to stun Fremont 68-64. The Links outscored the host Tigers 26-9 in the fourth quarter and climb to No. 2 this week.
Rounding out the top five are Fremont, Central and Omaha Skutt. The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks (18-0) have a big game Tuesday night at No. 4 Norris.
Lincoln East also deserves special mention. The previously unranked Spartans cracked the overall Top 10 after close wins over ranked foes Lincoln Pius X and Bellevue West.
Hastings St. Cecilia remains No. 1 in Class C-2 despite suffering its first loss, a 45-36 setback at Class B No. 5 Adams Central. The Hawkettes bounced back with a five-point win over C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran.
Top games this week
Class A — Thursday: Millard North at Millard West. Friday: Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East.
Class B — Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Norris; Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X. Friday: Norris at Elkhorn North; Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Wahoo at Malcolm; Broken Bow at Ord. Thursday: Malcolm at Beatrice. Friday: Sidney at Chadron.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Pender at West Point GACC; Bridgeport at Amherst. Thursday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Grand Island Central Catholic; West Point GACC at Pierce.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Oakland-Craig at Fremont Bergan; St. Paul at Ravenna; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Crofton. Saturday: Pleasanton at Shelton.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Shelton at Silver Lake. Friday: Elkhorn Valley at Humphrey St. Francis; Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center.
