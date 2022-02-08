Patterson: Millard West's young Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the season

A rough start hasn't slowed Millard West, one of the youngest teams in the Metro Conference.

The Wildcats, who have one senior on the roster, began the season 1-5. But coach Marc Kruger's squad has gone 9-3 since, playing its best basketball of the season.

"We've got it going in the right direction," Kruger said. "We want to be the team that nobody wants to play."

Millard West has been impressive the past two weeks, which included close losses against No. 1 Millard South and No. 10 Bellevue West. Recent wins have come against three teams that have been ranked — Lincoln East, Omaha Westside and Gretna.

"Our schedule was brutal out of the gate," Kruger said. "Credit to our girls for hanging in there and still playing hard."

The Wildcats started five underclassmen — two juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen — in Saturday's 11-point win over the Dragons.

Millard West hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and sprinted to a 20-6 lead. Gretna was unable to whittle that deficit below double digits the rest of the way.