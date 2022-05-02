Patterson: Mother Nature making a trip to the ballpark a tough task this baseball season

Mother Nature strikes again.

Most would agree this has been one of the most challenging baseball seasons because of the weather. Since opening day in mid-March, it’s been primarily a combination of three things -- cold, wet and wind.

Of the 21 games I’ve seen, the winter coat has been worn to 19. And to be honest, I regretted not wearing it those other two times.

Take last week, for instance. Let’s take a closer look at the five games I covered and you’ll see how the teams, fans – and yes, umpires – handled it.

Monday: Bellevue East 10, Omaha Central 2.

It’s always fun to visit venerable Boyd Park, home of the Eagles. Public-address announcer and Central social studies teacher Scott Wilson does a great job of keeping fans engaged with trivia questions.

Those fans are bundled against the elements this day, and the chilled crowd includes longtime Central security guard Mike McWhorter. He’ll retire at the end of this school year after 30 years on the job, and his introduction by Wilson brings a nice round of applause.

The frigid conditions don’t affect Chieftains’ starter Blake Urwin, who pitches six strong innings to get the win.

Tuesday: Millard West 4, Bellevue West 1.

For one of the few days this spring, the weather is not bad.

Though it’s always windy at the Thunderbirds’ diamond, freshman Brady Ferguson and senior Mason Koch combine on a two-hit Wildcats’ victory. And the weather drama is at a minimum – for once.

Thursday: Omaha Creighton Prep 9, Papillion-La Vista South 3.

The plan is to cover the Omaha Westside-Lincoln East game later in the day at the Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational, but a threatening forecast forces a change. This 10 a.m. game will be completed long before the nasty weather hits.

As it turned out, the rain threat proves to be unfounded and all four first-round games are played.

The Junior Jays rally from a 3-0 deficit to post the win at Millard South, where the weather is not as bad as a few weeks ago. Not only was the flag blowing straight sideways, but the flagpole was bending.

Now that’s windy.

Friday: Lincoln East 15, Millard South 1.

A tourney semifinal turns into a rout as the Spartans take advantage of 13 walks and four errors to hand the Patriots their worst loss since 2016.

The weather was mild when leaving home for the 1 p.m. game but the decision to leave the coat home is a major mistake. The temperature drops quickly and here comes that wind again.

Millard South athletic director Steve Throne wisely moves up the tourney schedule to avoid playing later in the day because of threatening weather. Both semifinals are played, and a final featuring East and Millard West is set – or so we thought.

Saturday: Gretna 9, Lincoln Southeast 5.

The final of the Millard South tourney is canceled because of rain, which should come as a surprise to nobody. Throne had to make the decision while Prep and the Patriots are slip sliding through a 9 a.m. third-place game.

“It’s a muddy mess,” he said. “When conditions got worse, we had to shut down the rest of the tournament.”

That was bad news for Lincoln Northeast, which was just arriving at the park Saturday morning for its noon game against Millard North.

Though the rest of that tourney was washed out, the final of the Bellevue Baseball Invitational was still on. It helped immensely that Bellevue West has an artificial-turf infield, an advantage over the grass and dirt at Millard South.

Conditions weren’t great, but the game was going to be played. Surveying the field before the contest were umpires Bob Michl and Josh Price.

“I think we’re all getting tired of this weather,” said Michl, who works five games a week. “You keep thinking it’s going to be nicer one of these days.”

Many fans are wrapped in winter blankets and conditions deteriorate as the game progresses. A strong wind and a steady mist can’t slow down the Dragons, who take home the first-place hardware.

That’s the week that was, though Mother Nature had one more trick up her sleeve. While writing this column Sunday afternoon, the temperature was 62 degrees and sunny.

The forecast for Monday when teams return to action? Rain.

We can’t get a break.

Ratings update

It’s difficult to separate the top four ranked teams in Class A, but Millard West gets a slight edge this week.

The Wildcats defeated previous No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday to extend their win streak to nine. The Junior Jays check in at No. 2, followed by the Spartans and Millard South.

In Class B, Omaha Skutt reclaims the top spot following a 6-5 loss by Norris – last week’s top team – at Bennington.

Statistics needed

Coaches who don’t update their stats on MaxPreps are asked to email them by Tuesday to mike.patterson@owh.com.

The last update will come at season’s end.

Top games this week

Class A – Monday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard West. Tuesday: Bellevue West at Gretna; Millard South at Millard North.

Class B – Monday: Norris at Elkhorn North. Tuesday: Omaha Skutt at Papillion-La Vista South.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.