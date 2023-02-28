With the girls state basketball tournament just ahead, there are so many questions to be answered.

Can Millard South capture that elusive Class A title and send its senior class out on top?

Will Elkhorn North capture its third straight Class B title or will Omaha Skutt – or another team – spoil the Wolves’ party?

Does North Bend have what it takes to pull down a fourth consecutive title in Class C-1?

Which teams are going to go home with the hardware in the other three classes?

This year’s overall field seems particularly balanced and selecting the six winners will not be easy.

Once again, we’ll enlist the aid of the trusty crystal ball that has been on a pretty nice roll. In the ongoing fall/winter prediction battle with colleague Stu Pospisil, I’ve prevailed the last five times.

Can we make it six? We’re sure going to try.

Here we go …

Class A

The Patriots have been ranked No. 1 most of the season but the path won’t be easy. A resurgent Lincoln Southwest awaits in the first round and other strong contenders have a legitimate shot.

It’s now or never for this senior class so let’s say it’s going to be now.

First round: Millard South over Lincoln Southwest; Bellevue East over Bellevue West; Millard North over Lincoln North Star; Lincoln High over Millard West.

Semifinals: Millard South over Bellevue East; Millard North over Lincoln High.

Final: Millard South over Millard North.

Sleeper: Bellevue West.

Class B

It’s been Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North 1-2 all season following the SkyHawks’ season-opening win over the Wolves. Can’t see anything preventing a rematch of last year’s state final when Elkhorn North beat Skutt 49-36.

Close call but a slight edge to the Wolves to avenge their only defeat and take home their third straight title.

First round: Elkhorn North over Norris; Scottsbluff over York; Skutt over Waverly; Sidney over Beatrice.

Semifinals: Elkhorn North over Scottsbluff; Skutt over Sidney.

Final: Elkhorn North over Skutt.

Sleeper: York.

Class C-1

North Bend seeks that fourth consecutive crown but Bridgeport and others pose a major threat this year. Really tough call here but we’ll go with the Tigers’ sister act of the Emanuels to slip past the Bulldogs’ sister act of the Loomis-Goltls.

First round: North Bend over Yutan; Malcolm over Wahoo; Bridgeport over Lincoln Christian; Adams Central over Gothenburg.

Semifinals: North Bend over Malcolm; Bridgeport over Adams Central.

Final: North Bend over Bridgeport.

Sleeper: Wahoo.

Class C-2

Everything has been topsy-turvy in this class most of the season, with several teams taking their turn at No. 1. Let’s throw caution to the wind and go with a team that always seems to up its game at state.

First round: Crofton over Cross County; Oakland-Craig over Ponca; Pender over Clarkson-Leigh; West Point GACC over Southern Valley.

Semifinals: Oakland-Craig over Crofton; Pender over West Point GACC.

Final: Oakland-Craig over Pender.

Sleeper: Ponca.

Class D-1

Another wide-open class, especially after Centura avenged two earlier losses by defeating Ravenna in subdistricts. But we’ll stick with the Bluejays to navigate a tough field and take home their third state title.

First round: Ravenna over SEM; Hastings St. Cecilia over Elmwood-Murdock; Centura over Elgin/Pope John; Hartington Cedar Catholic over Johnson-Brock.

Semifinals: Ravenna over St. Cecilia; Cedar Catholic over Centura.

Final: Ravenna over Cedar Catholic.

Sleeper: Elgin/Pope John.

Class D-2

Annually one of the toughest classes to prognosticate, and this year is no different. A lot of tournament regulars are here but let’s give a slight edge to Falls City Sacred Heart to score its eighth state title for longtime coach Luke Santo.

First round: Sacred Heart over Leyton; Humphrey St. Francis over McCool Junction; Shelton over Wilcox-Hildreth; O’Neill St. Mary’s over Wynot.

Semifinals: Sacred Heart over St. Francis; Shelton over St. Mary’s.

Final: Sacred Heart over Shelton.

Sleeper: Wynot.

