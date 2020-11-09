Patterson: No. 1 volleyball teams proved their prowess at state championships

Another state volleyball tournament is in the books, so let’s take a look back at the week that was.

Perhaps more than any other tourney in recent memory, matches played out the way many expected. The six teams ranked No. 1 in their classes entering the event all went home with the championship hardware.

There were some minor quibbles about the new four-day format and the timing of some Class A matches that went late into the night, but for the most part coaches said they were just pleased the NSAA gave them a season.

After seeing the high quality of volleyball that featured several future Division I players, I’d certainly agree.

Since the Class A match ended so late Saturday night — right at our World-Herald deadline — let’s make special mention of Elkhorn South. The Storm won their first state title to cap a 30-1 season.

Elkhorn South was runner-up twice and the fourth-place finisher once, and the Storm were coming off an especially frustrating 2019 tourney, when they were swept in the first round by eventual champion Papillion-La Vista South.