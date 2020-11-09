Patterson: No. 1 volleyball teams proved their prowess at state championships

Another state volleyball tournament is in the books, so let’s take a look back at the week that was.
Perhaps more than any other tourney in recent memory, matches played out the way many expected. The six teams ranked No. 1 in their classes entering the event all went home with the championship hardware.
There were some minor quibbles about the new four-day format and the timing of some Class A matches that went late into the night, but for the most part coaches said they were just pleased the NSAA gave them a season.
After seeing the high quality of volleyball that featured several future Division I players, I’d certainly agree.
Since the Class A match ended so late Saturday night — right at our World-Herald deadline — let’s make special mention of Elkhorn South. The Storm won their first state title to cap a 30-1 season.
Elkhorn South was runner-up twice and the fourth-place finisher once, and the Storm were coming off an especially frustrating 2019 tourney, when they were swept in the first round by eventual champion Papillion-La Vista South.
Coach Chelsea Potter’s squad avenged that loss in the final with a hard-fought sweep of the young and talented Titans. Many of Papio South’s top players will be back so it’s probable coach Katie Tarman’s team will use this setback as similar motivation next year.
Potter took time in the postgame press conference to thank former Elkhorn South coach Briana Janda, who built the program. Potter was an assistant for Janda before taking over two years ago.
“I definitely have to give a nod to Briana,” the coach said. “She taught us to focus on the culture and that the wins would come along.”
After leaving the press conference, Potter got congratulatory hugs from Elkhorn South Athletic Director Roger Ortmeier and principal Mark Kalvoda. Both often can be found at Storm matches, home and away.
The tournament would be the last varsity appearance for many, including Omaha Skutt standout Lindsay Krause. Nebraska fans are going to love this 6-foot-4 outside hitter who hits the ball frighteningly hard while attacking at an angle so high that she was practically unstoppable at the high school level.
There have been many outstanding players over the years, and Krause is right up there. It will be fun to watch the progress of this world-class athlete as a Husker.
She had 30 kills in the Class B championship win over Norris but that number was dwarfed by Wahoo’s Mya Larson, who pounded 41 in the Warriors’ C-1 championship win over St. Paul. The daughter of coach Trish Larson will return next year as the Warriors go for their fourth title in five years.
A few other final tourney tidbits:
Best match: Any one of the three five-setters on championship Saturday would qualify, but a slight edge to that C-1 final. Anytime two undefeated teams go five sets for a title, it doesn’t get better than that.
Best match II: Norfolk Lutheran’s five-set semifinal win over Clarkson/Leigh in C-2. The Patriots staved off one match point when a player practically dove over the official’s table to make a dig but the Eagles prevailed a few points later.
Best match III: Elkhorn South’s five-set, semifinal win over Papillion-La Vista. The Storm prevailed despite 31 kills from Creighton commit Norah Sis, another standout this season.
Best quote: Krause, when asked if she liked the four-day tourney format that gave Skutt an off day between Wednesday and Friday: “I didn’t like it because we had to practice on Thursday. I was thinking, ‘Aren’t we already at the state tournament?’ ”
Best quote II: Elkhorn South’s Kylie Weeks, when asked by a NET reporter after the Class A final how it felt to win the title: “Dude, it’s so cool!”
Best quote III: Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby, when asked what he was doing in 1976 — the last time his D-1 state championship team won a state title: “I was 4 years old.”
Biggest upsets: There weren’t many, but a few matches caught us by surprise. Millard West’s win over Lincoln Pius X in Class A would qualify, as would Ashland-Greenwood’s victory over Waverly in Class B.
Best job of stepping up late: Wahoo’s Kelsie Sears gets my vote after her aggressive serving led to six straight points in the final set as the Warriors rallied to defeat St. Paul in that compelling C-1 final.
Best job of stepping up late II: Norfolk Lutheran’s Becca Gebhardt, who helped her team rally from a two-set deficit in the C-2 final to win in five against Norfolk Catholic. She had 31 kills, including five in the last set.
Please change it back: The NSAA got away from its time-honored “Top Gun Anthem” during its award presentations for something more modern. This old-school guy hopes we return to the previous tune.
Unsung heroes: This goes to the workers at Pinnacle Bank Arena who kept busy in between sessions spraying disinfectant on entire sections of seats. A tedious process and one not seen by many fans but necessary to keep the tourney running.
The crystal ball: With the matches playing out mostly true to form, our crystal ball correctly picked all six champions. That’s a first for this prognosticator and it’s hoped that will be enough to defeat colleague Stu Pospisil and his football predictions.
Photos: Class A and Class B volleyball title matches
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports