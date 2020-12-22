Patterson: No way to see every team this Metro Holiday tourney, so here's what you need to know

A lot to do today, so let’s start with the Metro Holiday tournament.
The pandemic strikes again as the tourney, held most recently at Ralston Arena, will be played at home sites for the first two rounds. The Dec. 30 semifinals and Dec. 31 final will be contested at Omaha Creighton Prep.
It’s unfortunate that the tourney’s first round won’t be played at one site, though that made for an incredibly busy day. The first of eight games last year started at 8:30 a.m., and the final one began at 8:45 p.m.
Still, it was a great way to check out every Metro team. That won’t be possible this year, but here’s a look at Tuesday’s first-round matchups:
At Millard South, noon: No. 1 seed Millard South vs. No. 17 Omaha South. The defending tourney champion Patriots are 5-0 and looking tough so far.
At Omaha Central, 5 p.m.: No. 2 Central vs. No. 15 Omaha Northwest. The Eagles are off to a 6-0 start and have scored at least 70 points in three of those games.
At Gretna, 5 p.m.: No. 3 Gretna vs. No. 14 Millard West. The young Dragons, who are coming off a 13-point loss against top-ranked Lincoln Pius X, should improve as the season progresses.
At Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30 p.m.: No. 4 Papio South vs. No. 13 Omaha Westside. The 2-3 Titans will take on the Warriors, whose No. 13 seed is their lowest in several years.
At Omaha Burke, 1 p.m.: No. 5 Burke vs. No. 12 Elkhorn South. The teams already have met this season, with the Bulldogs prevailing over the visiting Storm 53-46 on Dec. 12.
At Millard North, 3:30 p.m.: No. 6 Millard North vs. No. 11 Bellevue East. The Mustangs are off to a 4-2 start for new coach Chris Paulson; the 4-2 Chieftains appear better than their seed.
At Omaha Benson, 11 a.m.: No. 7 Omaha Benson vs. No. 10 Papillion-La Vista. The higher-seeded Bunnies had better be aware that the Monarchs are coming off a one-point loss against second-ranked Fremont.
At Omaha Marian, noon: No. 8 Marian vs. No. 9 Bellevue West. The 2-2 Crusaders have lost their past two, while the 3-2 Thunderbirds have won their past three.
Following the Christmas break, quarterfinals will be held at home sites Dec. 29. The girls games in the final two rounds will precede the boys games at Prep.
Ratings update
It’s still early, but nine teams in the overall Top 10 are undefeated. That includes No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, which faces a stern challenge Tuesday night at home against No. 2 Fremont.
The two newcomers to the Top 10 are Class C-2 Crofton and Class A Gretna. The Warriors are 7-0 and are coming off an 83-point effort, while the 4-2 Dragons appear to have one of their better teams in recent years.
All six of the preseason No. 1 squads – Pius (Class A), Norris (B), North Bend (C-1), Crofton (C-2), Pleasanton (D-1) and Humphrey St. Francis (D-2) – hold on to those top spots.
Milestone wins
Congratulations to Crofton coach Aaron Losing and North Platte St. Patrick’s coach Nathan Stienike for picking up milestone wins.
Losing won his 400th game Dec. 12 in a victory over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. He is 24th on the all-time coaching win list and 10th among active coaches.
Stienike posted career victory No. 300 when the Irish defeated Sutherland on Dec. 5. In his 18th year at St. Pat’s, Stienike entered the season with a record of 299-105.
Larsen update
Crete coach John Larsen is inching closer to the state’s career coaching win record.
The defending Class B champion Cardinals are 6-0, giving Larsen 614 wins. He is third on the all-time list, trailing only retired coaches Ken Cook of Freeman (623) and Jim Miller of Omaha Marian (619).
Time flies
It seems as though she was just playing for Seward, but former Bluejays standout Beth Bohuslavsky is in her first year as head coach there.
Bohuslavsky was the point guard for the Seward teams that won 104 straight games from 2008 to 2012 and captured four Class B titles. The graduate of Fort Hays State previously was the girls basketball coach at David City.
Record setter
Senior Josie Petrulis of Omaha Brownell Talbot became the school’s career scoring leader in a recent game against Arlington.
She scored 14 against the Eagles to put her atop the school’s scoring list with 1,226 points. The 5-foot-6 point guard has lettered every year since she was a freshman.
Mercy grads galore
If the girls basketball coaches at Omaha Mercy take pride in their work, there’s a reason.
The coaches of the varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams are all Mercy graduates. Varsity coach Nicole Lenczowski is in her first year with the Monarchs, taking over for Scott Stara.