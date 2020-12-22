Patterson: No way to see every team this Metro Holiday tourney, so here's what you need to know

A lot to do today, so let’s start with the Metro Holiday tournament.

The pandemic strikes again as the tourney, held most recently at Ralston Arena, will be played at home sites for the first two rounds. The Dec. 30 semifinals and Dec. 31 final will be contested at Omaha Creighton Prep.

It’s unfortunate that the tourney’s first round won’t be played at one site, though that made for an incredibly busy day. The first of eight games last year started at 8:30 a.m., and the final one began at 8:45 p.m.

Still, it was a great way to check out every Metro team. That won’t be possible this year, but here’s a look at Tuesday’s first-round matchups:

At Millard South, noon: No. 1 seed Millard South vs. No. 17 Omaha South. The defending tourney champion Patriots are 5-0 and looking tough so far.

At Omaha Central, 5 p.m.: No. 2 Central vs. No. 15 Omaha Northwest. The Eagles are off to a 6-0 start and have scored at least 70 points in three of those games.

At Gretna, 5 p.m.: No. 3 Gretna vs. No. 14 Millard West. The young Dragons, who are coming off a 13-point loss against top-ranked Lincoln Pius X, should improve as the season progresses.