Patterson: Omaha Central eagerly awaits rematch with Millard South

Omaha Central has waited more than a month to finally get another crack at top-ranked Millard South.

The Patriots knocked off Central 77-68 on Dec. 31 in the final of the Metro Holiday tournament. The teams will play again Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the Eagles’ home court.

Those two squads have been ranked 1-2 in Class A most of the season, but Central’s recent 60-46 road loss against Lincoln Southwest dropped the Eagles to No. 3 this week behind Fremont.

There still should be a lot of buzz about that rematch with Millard South, which has had the Eagles’ number in recent years. Central has not defeated the Patriots since 2013.

“I think that game will be a great measuring stick to see exactly where we’re at,” Eagles coach Michael Kroupa said. “But our season is always judged by how we finish.”

Kroupa, in his third season as head coach, credited Southwest for its victory this past Saturday. The Silver Hawks held the Eagles to a season-low 46 points and snapped their seven-game win streak.

“They’re a really good team,” he said. “They’re physical and they play tough defense.