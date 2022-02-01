Patterson: Omaha Central eagerly awaits rematch with Millard South

Omaha Central has waited more than a month to finally get another crack at top-ranked Millard South.
The Patriots knocked off Central 77-68 on Dec. 31 in the final of the Metro Holiday tournament. The teams will play again Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the Eagles’ home court.
Those two squads have been ranked 1-2 in Class A most of the season, but Central’s recent 60-46 road loss against Lincoln Southwest dropped the Eagles to No. 3 this week behind Fremont.
There still should be a lot of buzz about that rematch with Millard South, which has had the Eagles’ number in recent years. Central has not defeated the Patriots since 2013.
“I think that game will be a great measuring stick to see exactly where we’re at,” Eagles coach Michael Kroupa said. “But our season is always judged by how we finish.”
Kroupa, in his third season as head coach, credited Southwest for its victory this past Saturday. The Silver Hawks held the Eagles to a season-low 46 points and snapped their seven-game win streak.
“They’re a really good team,” he said. “They’re physical and they play tough defense.
“... I know I wasn’t looking past Southwest. I can’t really speak for our girls, but I know we didn’t play our best game.”
Kroupa said he’s hoping starting guards Inia Jones and Claire Williams will be available Saturday. Both were slowed by injury in the loss to Southwest.
“Inia brings so much to our offense,” he said. “And Claire is a very underrated player.”
Kroupa said his squad needs to pick up that offense. The Eagles averaged 71 points over their first 13 games but 52 over the last six.
Millard South (18-0) defeated Central despite playing without starter Cora Olsen, who was nursing a high ankle sprain. The UNO recruit has since returned to the lineup.
Kroupa said he hopes Eagles fans turn out for Saturday’s rematch with only six games left in the regular season.
“We’re hoping to build some momentum,” he said. “I’m hoping our student section shows up and helps us get back on the winning track.”
Ratings update
Millard South continues to roll along as the overall No. 1 team, but the Patriots have a challenging week ahead.
Coach Bryce Meyers’ squad will host Southwest Iowa power Glenwood (13-2) on Tuesday night before its game Saturday at Central.
The Patriots posted wins last week over Papillion-La Vista and Millard West.
Fremont went 3-0 last week — including wins over ranked foes Southwest and Bellevue East — and climbed to No. 2. The Tigers’ only loss came in their season opener at Lincoln Pius X.
Central is No. 3, followed by Lincoln High and Southwest.
Still perfect
In addition to Millard South, two other teams remain unbeaten — Class B Omaha Skutt and C-2 Hastings St. Cecilia.
The SkyHawks passed a big test Tuesday, defeating Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X 45-39. That helped Skutt (16-0) climb to No. 6 in the overall Top 10.
The 19-0 Hawkettes won three games last week, including victories over C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic and C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran. St. Cecilia won Class C-2 in 2019 and 2020 and was the C-1 runner-up last year.
Top games this week
Class A — Tuesday: Glenwood (Iowa) at Millard South. Friday: Lincoln High at Fremont. Saturday: Millard South at Omaha Central; Fremont vs. Glenwood (at Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs); Lincoln Southwest at Millard North; Omaha Westside at Bellevue East.
Class B — Tuesday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Adams Central; Omaha Skutt at Bennington; Norris at Beatrice. Friday: Elkhorn at Wahoo. Saturday: Wahoo at Beatrice; Sidney at Scottsbluff.
Class C-1 — Thursday: Yutan at Syracuse. Saturday: Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings St. Cecilia; Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus; Minden at Gothenburg.
Class C-2 — Saturday: Mid State Conference tournament final; East Husker Conference tournament final.
Class D-1 — Saturday: East Central Nebraska Conference tournament final; LouPlatte Conference tournament final; Niobrara Valley Conference tournament final.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: BDS at Osceola. Saturday: Pioneer Conference tournament final; Twin Valley Conference tournament final.
