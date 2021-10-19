Patterson: Omaha Christian volleyball is soaring to school's best season

Hopes were high at Omaha Christian entering this volleyball season, but the Eagles have soared past even their coach’s expectations.
The Class C-2 school is having its best year ever, rolling to a 23-2 mark. The squad won the regular-season Frontier Conference title and will go after the league’s tournament championship this week.
“It’s exciting,” coach Kendra Eveland said. “It’s something the girls have worked very hard to achieve.”
With the return of all starters from last year’s 16-10 team, the Eagles were poised to do well. Summer workouts also helped the squad prepare for what was ahead.
“The girls were on the honor system for most of those workouts,” Eveland said. “They took it very seriously, like I knew they would.”
The coach said many players got a taste of success in 2018 when they were freshmen. The Eagles went 21-8 that season, losing to eventual state champion Fremont Bergan in subdistricts.
“That team had grit, and it showed our young players what was possible,” Eveland said. “We’ve had a couple of rebuilding years since, but these girls were really focused this year.”
The returning starters are seniors Marissa Foupht, Belle Wirges and Abigail Martinson and juniors Codie Wirges, Kaylie Huitink and Kaylee Klaassen. Three were all-conference players last season.
“They’ve all put in the time and the work,” Eveland said. “They’ve been rewarded with the season we’re having.”
The Eagles’ only losses have come against Class C-1 Douglas County West — also enjoying one of its best seasons — and Class D-1 No. 1 Mead. Omaha Christian is unbeaten since Sept. 23.
The team has found success despite a step up from Class D-1 to C-2. That move came about because of a co-op with the Omaha Street School — an alternative high school — although there are no volleyball players from there.
“Moving up to C-2 was unexpected,” Eveland said. “Our schedule has stayed pretty much the same, and we’re still focusing on doing our best every time we play.”
The Eagles — who have beaten only one team with a winning record — will face major challenges as the season winds down. They will have to navigate a tough subdistrict — Yutan likely will be its top seed — and then perhaps a district final to achieve the team’s ultimate goal, the school’s first state tournament berth.
“I’m not going to lie, we’re checking those (NSAA) wild-card points pretty much every day,” Eveland said. “We’ve tried to build a winning culture here and getting to state is the next step.”
Eveland is in her fifth season as head coach. She manages to juggle home life with her coaching duties. She and her husband have five boys ages 11 and under, but her own sporting past is something that helps keep her focused on volleyball.
“I came from Kansas and we went to state when I was playing in high school,” she said. “I know how exciting it was and I want our girls to experience that.”
Ratings update
Papillion-La Vista South remains the overall No. 1 squad as it competes this week in the Metro Conference tournament.
The Titans, who played a first-round match Monday night, had been idle since winning Omaha Skutt’s invitational on Oct. 9.
Papio South is seeking to become just the fourth undefeated team in Class A history, and the third in school history. Omaha Marian went 19-0 in 1972 and Papio South won back-to-back state titles in 2010 (41-0) and 2011 (37-0).
In Class C-2, Oakland-Craig rises from third to first after beating then-No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh and Class D-1 No. 2 Howells-Dodge to win the East Husker Conference tournament. Wisner-Pilger also beat Clarkson/Leigh to move into second while the Patriots fall to fourth.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday-Thursday: Metro Conference tournament, Heartland Conference tournament.
Class B — Tuesday: Norris triangular, Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne, Grand Island Northwest at York. Thursday: Duchesne triangular, Waverly at Elkhorn. Saturday: River Cities Conference tournament.
Class C-1 — Tuesday: Omaha Concordia triangular, Broken Bow Invitational, Hershey at Chase County. Tuesday-Thursday: Mid State Conference tournament. Thursday: Columbus Lakeview at North Bend.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Amherst at Gothenburg, Oakland-Craig at Clarkson/Leigh, Hastings St. Cecilia at Columbus Scotus. Thursday: Wisner-Pilger triangular.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: RPAC tournament, North Bend at Howells-Dodge, Nebraska Christian triangular, Overton at Kearney Catholic, Shelton at Kenesaw.
Class D-2 — Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart triangular, Sandhills/Thedford triangular. Tuesday-Friday: Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH