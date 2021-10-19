Patterson: Omaha Christian volleyball is soaring to school's best season

“They’ve all put in the time and the work,” Eveland said. “They’ve been rewarded with the season we’re having.”

The Eagles’ only losses have come against Class C-1 Douglas County West — also enjoying one of its best seasons — and Class D-1 No. 1 Mead. Omaha Christian is unbeaten since Sept. 23.

The team has found success despite a step up from Class D-1 to C-2. That move came about because of a co-op with the Omaha Street School — an alternative high school — although there are no volleyball players from there.

“Moving up to C-2 was unexpected,” Eveland said. “Our schedule has stayed pretty much the same, and we’re still focusing on doing our best every time we play.”

The Eagles — who have beaten only one team with a winning record — will face major challenges as the season winds down. They will have to navigate a tough subdistrict — Yutan likely will be its top seed — and then perhaps a district final to achieve the team’s ultimate goal, the school’s first state tournament berth.

“I’m not going to lie, we’re checking those (NSAA) wild-card points pretty much every day,” Eveland said. “We’ve tried to build a winning culture here and getting to state is the next step.”