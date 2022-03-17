Patterson: Omaha Creighton Prep is looking for faster start this baseball season

As the school with a state-leading 12 championships, Omaha Creighton Prep is proud of its baseball tradition.

That’s why missing out on last year’s tourney undoubtedly will serve as strong motivation for this year’s squad.

The Junior Jays finished 19-13 last season, losing to Columbus in districts. Prep narrowly missed snagging a wild-card berth, keeping the Jays home for just the third time since 2006.

That doesn’t count 2020 when the entire spring sports season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Longtime coach Pat Mooney saw improvement during the American Legion summer season, when the Prep Five Points Bank squad went 33-16.

“We showed more consistency and turned it around last summer,” Mooney said. “Our team seemed to get more comfortable as the season went on.”

In his 23rd season at the helm, Mooney is the dean of the state baseball coaches. He is carrying on following the recent retirements of Omaha Westside’s Bob Greco (26 years) in 2019 and Omaha Gross’ Mike “Flip” Filipowicz (31 years) in 2020.

“It was tough to see those guys retire,” Mooney said. “We’d all been doing this a long time.”

The return of seven hitters and several pitchers from last year’s Legion squad will help. The Junior Jays will begin the season ranked fifth in the Nebraska Top 10 as they seek to add to their championship string that began in 1940.

“I think we’re ready,” Mooney said. “We’ve got a lot more seniors this year and our pitching depth will be a strength.”

Prep could use more pop on offense after being shut out twice and scoring three runs or less nine times last spring.

The top returning hitter is Mooney’s son Parker, who batted .344 last season. Sam Ryberg is the top returning hitter from last summer’s Legion season, batting .413.

Both seniors will move on to play collegiately at Augustana in the fall.

Other seniors being counted on this season will be Thomas Leiden, Jack Stessman, Jack Everett, Zach Ryan, Ryan Bauer, Elliott Peterson, Grant Hatcher and Robert O’Malley.

The pitching staff is anchored by O’Malley, a Creighton commit who won nine games and struck out 66 last summer. Everett fanned 48 during the Legion season while junior Grant Wagner had the team’s lowest ERA during the summer at 1.52.

Mooney said the mild winter has allowed teams to practice outside the past few weeks in preparation for the season.

“It’s been a little chilly at times but there’s a lot of adrenaline and excitement,” he said. “I think everybody is ready to get started.”

The coach added that Millard West and Elkhorn South loom as the top teams entering this season.

“I’d say those two are the most talented,” Mooney said. “But we don’t really know a lot until we start playing some games.”

The ratings

Millard West will start the season at No. 1 after finishing 2021 as the runner-up to Millard South.

Coach Steve Frey’s Wildcats have seven returning senior starters, including first-team All-Nebraska selection Jaxson Cahoy. He went 5-1 last season and was one of two players from Nebraska — Millard South’s Cam Kozeal being the other — to earn second-team preseason All-America honors from the publication Collegiate Baseball.

Rounding out the top five are Elkhorn South, Millard South, Lincoln East and Prep.

The defending-champion Patriots already have been dealt some bad news as their top two returning pitchers — Braden Sweet and Nate Moquin — are sidelined. Sweet recently had shoulder surgery and Moquin — a Nebraska signee — also has been experiencing shoulder discomfort.

All-staters return

There will be plenty of talent on the diamonds this season with the return of nine of the 14 first-team All-Nebraska selections from a year ago.

That list consists of Kozeal, Moquin and Brayden Smith from Millard South, Cahoy from Millard West, Eli Small of Elkhorn South, Keegan Brink of Lincoln East, Kale Jensen of Central City, Carter Sintek of Fremont and Kale Fountain of Norris.

​The only returning second-team selections are Tadan Bell of Columbus and Landon Meyer of Norris.

Tribute to Ryan

Tuesday’s game between Omaha Burke and host Millard West will be a special one for former Wildcats coach Frank Ryan.

His No. 3 jersey will be retired before the start of the 5 p.m. game. Ryan was the longtime coach for Millard West and is now an assistant for the Bulldogs.

Ryan won more than 500 games during the spring and led the Wildcats to the state tournament 17 times, finishing as the runners-up six times.

Remembering Tanner

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ralston baseball player Tanner Farrell, who died Saturday.

The first week of the baseball season has been a difficult one not only for the Ralston program but the one at Millard West, where Tanner previously played.

The Rams were scheduled to start the season at Omaha Gross on Thursday, which was the same day as Tanner’s memorial service. The game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Ralston’s Orval Smith Field.

