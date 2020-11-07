Patterson: Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win SkyHawks' sixth straight Class B title

LINCOLN — A lesser team might have struggled at the state volleyball tournament after losing the first set of the championship match.
But not Omaha Skutt. It’s just not in the SkyHawks’ DNA.
Norris stunned Skutt by winning the opening set — only the fourth the SkyHawks dropped this season — but it only served to fuel the fire. Coach Renee Saunders’ squad stormed back with a 13-0 run to start the second set and the rest is, well, history.
Literally.
Skutt tied a state record by winning its sixth consecutive title in a 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 win over the Titans. The 35-1 SkyHawks — ranked No. 1 and No. 2 nationally — tied the mark set by Shickley (1987-92) and Bellevue West (1992-97).
The victory also confirmed this Skutt squad featuring Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause in her final varsity season as one of the school’s best ever.
Saunders realized that fact before the season and formulated a schedule designed to test her team. Trips to national tournaments in Las Vegas and Chicago were in the plans, but the pandemic changed everything.
“COVID totally smashed it,” she said. “We were looking forward to playing that competition.”
Krause said the SkyHawks were committed to this season at all costs.
“Everybody on the volleyball team made a pledge,” she said. “It was going to be school, team and home because we couldn’t afford any positive tests.”
The SkyHawks made it through the season and won their first two state tournament matches in typically dominating fashion. That led to the final against Norris, the last team to defeat Skutt in a state tournament final — 2014, when the Titans won their second straight title.
“We talked about that,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “You can’t be intimidated by who they are.”
Norris won the opening set, which only seemed to infuriate the SkyHawks. That 13-0 run to start the second set sent the message that Skutt was not going away.
The SkyHawks went on to win the second and third sets and pulled away late in the fourth to grab a 24-21 advantage. At that point, perhaps everyone in the arena knew what was coming next.
“I turned to my coaches and said give it to Lindsay,” she said. “Let’s end it with an exclamation point.”
That’s exactly what happened as the 6-foot-4 future Husker slammed down her 30th kill of the match and the last one of her varsity career.
“Lindsay is an amazing player,” Boesiger said. “Sometimes we had a big block on her and she still went over the top on us.”
Ella Waters had 17 kills to lead the Titans while Kalli Kroeker added 16. Setter Maisie Boesiger, the coach’s daughter and a Nebraska pledge, had 44 assists.
Arizona State pledge Allie Gray had 57 assists for the SkyHawks, and junior Ava Heyne had 13 kills.
Heyne’s name came up in the postgame press conference when Saunders was asked if Skutt could make it seven in a row next season.
“Ava mentioned right after the match that she thought we could do it again,” the coach said. “I told her we need to just enjoy this one for now.”
The way the SkyHawks have dominated Class B for six years, it certainly seems possible.
Saunders said she was just happy to have a season.
“I thank God the NSAA let us play,” she said. “We have to feel thankful and blessed that we got to where we are.”
Norris (29-5)..............25 13 20 21
Omaha Skutt (35-1)...22 25 25 25
N (kills-aces-blocks): Sydney Jelinek 10-0-1, Maisie Boesiger 1-0-2, Kalli Kroeker 16-0-4, Gracie Kircher 5-0-3, Ella Waters 17-0-2, Brianni Stai 6-0-3.
OS: Abby Schomers 3-1-2, Shayla McCormick 6-0-2, Ava Heyne 13-0-2, Cameron Cartwright 7-1-3, Morgan Burke 5-0-0, Bre Skala 0-1-0, Lindsay Krause 30-2-3, Allie Gray 3-0-1.
Set assists: N 48 (Boesiger 44, Alivia Hausmann 1, Kroeker 1, Kircher 1, Molly Ramsey 1), OS 64 (Gray 57, Skala 3, McCormick 2, Krause 2).
Omaha Skutt Catholic and Norris in the Class B volleyball title game
