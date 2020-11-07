Patterson: Omaha Skutt defeats Norris to win SkyHawks' sixth straight Class B title

“Everybody on the volleyball team made a pledge,” she said. “It was going to be school, team and home because we couldn’t afford any positive tests.”

The SkyHawks made it through the season and won their first two state tournament matches in typically dominating fashion. That led to the final against Norris, the last team to defeat Skutt in a state tournament final — 2014, when the Titans won their second straight title.

“We talked about that,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “You can’t be intimidated by who they are.”

Norris won the opening set, which only seemed to infuriate the SkyHawks. That 13-0 run to start the second set sent the message that Skutt was not going away.

The SkyHawks went on to win the second and third sets and pulled away late in the fourth to grab a 24-21 advantage. At that point, perhaps everyone in the arena knew what was coming next.

“I turned to my coaches and said give it to Lindsay,” she said. “Let’s end it with an exclamation point.”

That’s exactly what happened as the 6-foot-4 future Husker slammed down her 30th kill of the match and the last one of her varsity career.